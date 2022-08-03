Benefitfocus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results 

Delivered on Second Quarter Financial Commitments



Executing on Transformational Plan to Return to Sustainable Growth

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announces its second quarter 2022 financial results:

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2022:

Revenue of $56.6 million was at the high end of the guidance range of $55 to $57 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million was above the high end of the guidance range of $4 to $6 million.

GAAP net loss available to common stockholders was ($13.8) million, compared to ($16.6) million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP EPS was ($0.40) in the second quarter of 2022 and non-GAAP EPS was ($0.10).

Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter 2022:

Launched a new product called Claims Audit & Recovery Services, which is designed to analyze claims data to identify errors and waste, and seek reimbursement.

Entered into a strategic sales partnership with Lockton, expected to drive further penetration into the employer segment.

Appointed Ed Rumzis as our new Chief Technology Officer starting on August 8, adding another seasoned industry veteran to the leadership team.



“During the second quarter, the team continued to demonstrate a high say:do ratio against our three-pillar transformation plan.” said Benefitfocus President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Levin. “We are establishing relationships with key players in the ecosystem and seeing early indicators that our go-to-market strategy is working, both a testament to our unwavering focus on service excellence.”

“We were once again able to deliver financial results at or better than our guidance ranges for this quarter,” said Alpana Wegner, Chief Financial Officer. “We are pleased with the progress we are making on executing our strategy to drive sustainable growth and are well-positioned to unlock long-term value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $56.6 million, down approximately 7% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Software services, which is comprised of both subscription and platform revenue, was $48.6 million, down 3% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Subscription revenue was $42.0 million, down 5% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Platform revenue was $6.6 million, up 12% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Professional services revenue was $8.0 million, down 25% compared to the second quarter of 2021.



Net Loss

GAAP net loss was ($12.2) million, compared to ($15.0) million in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.40), based on ($13.8) million net loss available to common stockholders and 34.0 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares to GAAP net loss per share of ($0.50) for the second quarter of 2021, based on ($16.6) million net loss available to common stockholders and 33.1 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders was ($3.5) million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to ($5.9) million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($0.10) based on both 34.0 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares to non-GAAP net loss of ($0.18) in the second quarter of 2021, based on both 33.1 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million, compared to $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash used in operations was ($0.7) million and free cash flow was ($2.1) million, compared to cash from operations of $9.2 million and $6.6 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2021.



See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022, totaled $51.5 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $68.1 million at the end of the of 2021, a decline driven by the timing of working capital changes.

The full $50.0 million line of credit remains available to the company.

Business Outlook

Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the third quarter and full year 2022 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2022

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $55 million to $57 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $4 million to $6 million.

Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders is expected to be between ($6.0) million and ($4.0) million, or between ($0.18) and ($0.12) per share based on 34.0 million basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



Full-Year 2022

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $252 million to $258 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $44 million to $50 million.

Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $18 million to $24 million.



Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance excludes the impact of restructuring and impairment charges.

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net loss, adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net loss or GAAP operating cash flows. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to certain impairment charges, acquisition transactions and integration, costs not core to our business or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (800) 941-4658 (domestic) or +1 (416) 981-9033 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 22019867.



About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of contingently returnable consideration and costs not core to our business. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense; transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed; restructuring costs; impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets; gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; other costs not core to our business; loss on settlement of lawsuits; and, now, changes in fair value of contingently returnable consideration. The revision to our definition of adjusted EBITDA had no impact on our reported adjusted EBITDA in prior periods. We define free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted to eliminate cash paid for restructuring costs. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our need to increase sales and achieve consistent GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit, integrate and retain qualified personnel, including on our board of directors; our ability to compete effectively and implement our growth strategy; our reliance on channel relationships; market developments and opportunities; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 56,587 $ 60,904 $ 117,812 $ 125,967 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 29,095 28,030 58,981 56,623 Gross profit 27,492 32,874 58,831 69,344 Operating expenses:(1)(2)(3) Sales and marketing 10,643 10,921 20,567 21,812 Research and development 12,249 11,103 23,406 21,935 General and administrative 13,517 13,571 22,806 23,433 Impairment of lease right-of-use assets 1,769 4,003 1,769 4,003 Change in fair value of contingently returnable consideration (719 ) – (719 ) – Restructuring costs – 2,727 1,006 4,127 Total operating expenses 37,459 42,325 68,835 75,310 Loss from operations (9,967 ) (9,451 ) (10,004 ) (5,966 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 72 54 84 111 Interest expense (2,476 ) (5,646 ) (4,958 ) (11,201 ) Other income 236 64 482 22 Total other expense, net (2,168 ) (5,528 ) (4,392 ) (11,068 ) Loss before income taxes (12,135 ) (14,979 ) (14,396 ) (17,034 ) Income tax expense 29 41 45 83 Net loss (12,164 ) (15,020 ) (14,441 ) (17,117 ) Preferred dividends (1,600 ) (1,600 ) (3,200 ) (3,200 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (13,764 ) $ (16,620 ) $ (17,641 ) $ (20,317 ) Comprehensive loss $ (12,164 ) $ (15,020 ) $ (14,441 ) $ (17,117 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 34,028,422 33,080,257 33,764,103 32,787,162 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 1,008 $ 638 $ 1,204 $ 964 Sales and marketing 1,110 927 1,746 1,507 Research and development 783 503 1,014 621 General and administrative 2,414 2,308 2,540 2,807 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 610 $ 336 $ 1,232 $ 673 Sales and marketing 131 77 273 153 Research and development 233 113 449 226 General and administrative 99 43 192 85 (3) Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed included in above line items: General and administrative $ 13 $ 6 $ 96 $ 160





Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) As of

June 30,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,497 $ 31,001 Marketable securities – 37,049 Accounts receivable, net 22,342 16,491 Contract, prepaid and other current assets 33,558 27,615 Total current assets 107,397

112,156 Property and equipment, net 26,048 27,202 Financing lease right-of-use assets 50,391 56,474 Operating lease right-of-use assets 669 774 Intangible assets, net 18,988 21,134 Goodwill 34,237 34,237 Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets 7,283 8,864 Total assets $ 245,013 $ 260,841 Liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,298 $ 10,565 Accrued expenses 17,546 9,451 Accrued compensation and benefits 11,557 16,411 Deferred revenue, current portion 27,808 27,756 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion 6,387 7,378 Contingent consideration – 675 Total current liabilities 68,596

72,236 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,464 2,377 Convertible senior notes 119,962 107,281 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net current portion 74,184 75,758 Other non-current liabilities 372 313 Total liabilities 265,578 257,965 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred stock: Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares

authorized, 1,777,778 and 1,777,778 shares issued and outstanding

at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively,

liquidation preference $45 per share as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively 79,193 79,193 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, par value $0.001, 95,000,000 shares authorized,

34,172,079 and 33,460,545 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December

31, 2021, respectively 34 33 Additional paid-in capital 382,204 431,874 Accumulated deficit (481,996 ) (508,224 ) Total stockholders' deficit (99,758 ) (76,317 ) Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 245,013 $ 260,841





Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (14,441 ) $ (17,117 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,462 12,525 Stock-based compensation expense 6,504 5,899 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 377 5,780 Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities 22 3,244 Rent expense less than payments (54 ) (27 ) Change in fair value of contingently returnable assets (719 ) – Non-cash accretion income from investments 29 506 Impairment or loss on disposal of right-of-use assets and property and equipment 1,769 4,048 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (5,851 ) 1,354 Accrued interest on investments 284 (101 ) Contract, prepaid and other current assets 4,016 2,410 Deferred costs and other non-current assets 1,582 1,249 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (6,025 ) 3,520 Accrued compensation and benefits (4,853 ) (4,907 ) Deferred revenue 139 (615 ) Other non-current liabilities 60 159 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,699 ) 17,927 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments held-to-maturity – (48,427 ) Proceeds from short-term investments held-to-maturity – 48,000 Maturities of investments available-for-sale 22,045 – Sales of investments available-for-sale 14,691 – Business combination, net of cash acquired (500 ) – Purchases of property and equipment (3,911 ) (4,483 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 32,325 (4,910 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of preferred dividends (3,200 ) (3,200 ) Payments of contingent consideration (675 ) – Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP – 322 Payments on financing obligations (2 ) (224 ) Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities (4,253 ) (2,559 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,130 ) (5,661 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 20,496 7,356 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 31,001 90,706 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 51,497 $ 98,062 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 52 $ –



