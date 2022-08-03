SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Asset Value of $9.24 Per Share as of June 30, 2022



Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase Up To 2 Million Shares to Commence on August 8

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net assets totaled approximately $280.2 million, or $9.24 per share, at June 30, 2022 as compared to $12.22 per share at March 31, 2022 and $16.56 per share at June 30, 2021.

“As we previously mentioned, equity market performance in the first half of 2022 was the worst first half performance in over 50 years. Private markets were no exception as numerous late-stage unicorns experienced turbulent market conditions. This turbulence has forced new financing rounds at valuations below previous capital raises, secondary trades at significant discounts, and lower internal valuations. These new dynamics, while impactful on short-term valuations, have provided us with compelling long-term investment opportunities. With greater than 40% of our investable assets in cash, we are well-positioned to take advantage of these attractive opportunities,” said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital.

Klein continued, “To that end, during the second quarter, we added two new companies to our investment portfolio: Whoop, Inc. and EDGE Markets, Inc. (via SuRo Capital Sports, LLC). We also made a follow-on investment in Shogun Enterprises, Inc. (d/b/a Hearth). With over $150.0 million in cash at quarter-end, we remain confident and opportunistic in seeking out compelling, high-growth companies. Given current conditions, we believe being judicious on price when assessing potential investment opportunities is paramount to creating shareholder value.”

“As we have consistently demonstrated, SuRo Capital is committed to initiatives that enhance shareholder value, and we believe the market is currently undervaluing our portfolio. Accordingly, on August 1, 2022, our Board of Directors authorized a modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to purchase up to 2 million shares of our common stock at a price per share between $6.00 and $7.00. This modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer comes in addition to the $15.0 million expansion of our Share Repurchase Program to $55.0 million authorized by our Board of Directors in March. Assuming 2 million shares tender, SuRo Capital will have repurchased over 3 million shares, or approximately 10% of our outstanding shares, since the expansion of the Share Repurchase Program in mid-March. Given our stock is trading at a significant discount to net asset value, coupled with the extreme market volatility, we believe the modified Dutch Auction Tender offer to be an efficient and accretive deployment of capital,” Klein concluded.

Investment Portfolio as of June 30, 2022

At June 30, 2022, SuRo Capital held positions in 40 portfolio companies – 32 privately held and 8 publicly held, some of which may be subject to certain lock-up provisions – with an aggregate fair value of approximately $200.1 million. The Company’s top five portfolio company investments accounted for approximately 58% of the total portfolio at fair value as of June 30, 2022.

Top Five Investments as of June 30, 2022

Portfolio Company($ in millions) Cost Basis Fair Value % of Total Portfolio Course Hero, Inc. $ 15.0 $ 59.5 29.8 % Forge Global Holdings, Inc. 2.5 21.3 10.6 Blink Health, Inc. 15.0 11.7 5.8 Aspiration Partners, Inc. 1.3 11.4 5.7 StormWind, LLC 6.4 11.2 5.6 Total $ 40.2 $ 115.1 57.5 %

__________________

Note: Total may not sum due to rounding.

Second Quarter 2022 Investment Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, SuRo Capital funded the following new and follow-on investments:

Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Amount Shogun Enterprises, Inc. (d/b/a Hearth) Convertible Note 5/2/2022 $0.5 million EDGE Markets, Inc.(1) Preferred Shares, Series Seed 5/18/2022 $0.5 million Whoop, Inc. Preferred Shares, Series C 6/30/2022 $10.0 million

__________________

(1) Investment made through SuRo Capital Sports, LLC.





During the three months ended June 30, 2022, SuRo Capital exited or received proceeds from the following investments:

Portfolio Company Transaction Date Shares Sold Average Net Share Price(1) Net

Proceeds Realized Gain/(Loss) NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.(2) Various 3,676 $21.02 $0.1 million <$0.1 million Rent the Runway, Inc.(3) Various 50,000 $3.62 $0.2 million ($0.6 million) Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue)(4) Various N/A N/A $0.3 million $- Rover Group, Inc.(5) Various 431,591 $5.52 $2.4 million $1.1 million True Global Ventures 4 Plus Pte Ltd 5/31/22 N/A N/A $0.9 million $0.2 million

__________________

(1) The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable.

(2) As of June 30, 2022, SuRo Capital held 247,443 remaining NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. common shares.

(3) As of June 30, 2022, SuRo Capital held 289,191 remaining Rent the Runway, Inc. common shares.

(4) During the three months ended June 30, 2022, approximately $0.3 million was received from Residential Homes for Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, $0.3 million repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and the remaining was attributed to interest.

(5) As of June 30, 2022, SuRo Capital held 364,046 remaining Rover Group, Inc. common shares.





Subsequent to quarter-end through August 3, 2022, SuRo Capital exited or received proceeds from the following investments:

Portfolio Company Transaction Date Shares Sold Average Net Share Price(1) Net

Proceeds Realized Gain/(Loss) Enjoy Technology, Inc.(2) Various 626,955 $0.38 $0.2 million ($3.0 million) Palantir Lending Trust SPV I(3) 7/14/22 N/A N/A $0.6 million $0.6 million Rent the Runway, Inc.(4) Various 15,000 $3.43 $0.1 million ($0.2 million) Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue)(5) 7/22/22 N/A N/A $0.1 million $- Rover Group, Inc.(6) Various 110,000 $4.14 $0.5 million $0.1 million

__________________

(1) The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable.

(2) As of August 3, 2022, SuRo Capital held 320,342 remaining Enjoy Technology, Inc. common shares.

(3) On July 14, 2022, a final payment was received for the remaining 512,290 Class A common shares of Palantir Technologies, Inc. that comprised the beneficial equity interest in underlying shares. The realized gain from SuRo Capital's investment in Palantir Lending Trust SPV I is generated by the proceeds from the sale of shares collateralizing the repaid promissory note to Palantir Lending Trust SPV I and attributable to the Equity Participation in Underlying Collateral.

(4) As of August 3, 2022, SuRo Capital held 274,191 remaining Rent the Runway, Inc. common shares.

(5) Subsequent to June 30, 2022, $0.1 million was received from Residential Homes for Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, $0.1 million repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and the remaining was attributed to interest.

(6) As of August 3, 2022, SuRo Capital held 254,046 remaining Rover Group, Inc. common shares.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022 Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021 $ in millions per share(1) $ in millions per share(1) Net investment loss $(3.8) $(0.12) $(2.0) $(0.07) Net realized gain/(loss) on investments (2.0) (0.06) 27.7 0.63 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments (88.6) (2.89) 7.7 0.32 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations – basic(2) $(94.3) $(3.07) $33.4 $0.88 Dividends declared - - (60.5) (2.50) Issuance of common stock from stock dividend - - 30.5 0.16 Repurchase of common stock(3) (6.9) 0.07 - - Stock-based compensation 0.7 0.02 0.3 0.01 Increase/(decrease) in net asset value(2) $(100.5) $(2.98) $3.6 $(1.45)

__________________

(1) Based on basic weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) Total may not sum due to rounding.

(3) During the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 855,159 and 0 shares of SuRo Capital common stock, respectively, for approximately $6.9 million and $0, respectively, in cash under its Share Repurchase Program. The use of cash in connection with the repurchases decreased net asset value as of quarter-end; however, the reduction in shares outstanding as of quarter-end resulted in an increase in the net asset value per share.



Weighted-average common basic shares outstanding were approximately 30.6 million and 25.3 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, there were 30,325,187 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding.

SuRo Capital’s liquid assets were approximately $169.4 million as of June 30, 2022, consisting of cash and securities of publicly traded portfolio companies not subject to lock-up restrictions at quarter-end.

Share Repurchase Program

Since inception of the Share Repurchase Program in August 2017, SuRo Capital has repurchased over 5.8 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $38.6 million.

On March 13, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $15.0 million expansion of the Share Repurchase Program to $55.0 million. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, under the Share Repurchase Program, the Company repurchased 855,159 and 1,008,676 shares, respectively, of its common stock for approximately $6.9 million and $8.3 million, respectively. The dollar value of shares that may yet be purchased by the Company under the Share Repurchase Program is approximately $16.4 million. The Share Repurchase Program is authorized through October 31, 2022.

Under the Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market provided it complies with the prohibitions under its insider trading policies and procedures and the applicable provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

On August 1, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a modified “Dutch Auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price per share not less than $6.00 and not greater than $7.00 in $0.10 increments, using available cash. The Tender Offer will commence on August 8, 2022 and will expire at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on September 2, 2022, unless extended. If the Tender Offer is fully subscribed, the Company will purchase 2,000,000 shares, or approximately 6.60%, of the Company’s outstanding shares of its common stock. Any shares tendered may be withdrawn prior to expiration of the Tender Offer. Stockholders that do not wish to participate in the Tender Offer do not need to take any action.

Based on the number of shares tendered and the prices specified by the tendering stockholders, the Company will determine the lowest per-share price that will enable it to acquire up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock. All shares accepted in the Tender Offer will be purchased at the same price even if tendered at a lower price.

The Tender Offer is not contingent upon any minimum number of shares being tendered. The Tender Offer is, however, subject to other conditions, which will be disclosed in the Tender Offer documents. In the future, the Board of Directors may consider additional tender offer(s) or other measures to enhance shareholder value based upon a variety of factors, including the market price of the Company’s common stock and its net asset value.

The Company’s Board of Directors is not making any recommendation to stockholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering their shares into the Tender Offer. Stockholders must decide how many shares they will tender, if any, and the price within the stated range at which they will offer their shares for purchase.

The information agent for the Tender Offer is D.F. King & Co. Inc., and the depositary is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC. The offer to purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”), a letter of transmittal and related documents will be mailed to registered holders and certain of our beneficial holders. Beneficial holders may alternatively receive the Offer to Purchase and a communication to consult with their bank, broker or custodian, if they wish to tender shares. For questions and information, please contact the information agent at suro@dfking.com. Banks and brokers may call the information agent at (212) 269-5550, and all others may call the information agent toll-free at (800) 769-4414.

Certain Information Regarding the Tender Offer

The information in this press release describing the Company’s Tender Offer is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Company’s common stock in the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related materials that the Company will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and is distributing to its stockholders, as they may be amended or supplemented. Stockholders should read such Offer to Purchase and related materials carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information, including the various terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. Stockholders of SuRo Capital Corp. may obtain a free copy of the Tender Offer statement on Schedule TO, the Offer to Purchase and other documents that the Company will be filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Stockholders may also obtain a copy of these documents, without charge, from D.F. King & Co. Inc., the information agent for the Tender Offer, by emailing suro@dfking.com or calling toll-free at (800) 769-4414. Stockholders are urged to carefully read all of these materials prior to making any decision with respect to the Tender Offer. Stockholders and investors who have questions or need assistance may call D.F. King & Co. Inc. or email suro@dfking.com.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in New York, NY and has offices in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (cost of $153,356,838 and $146,360,300, respectively) $ 171,870,750 $ 231,768,290 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (cost of $41,140,804 and $41,211,183, respectively) 14,177,090 14,609,089 Controlled investments (cost of $19,883,894 and $19,883,894, respectively) 14,018,874 13,758,874 Total Investments (cost of $214,381,536 and $207,455,377, respectively) 200,066,714 260,136,253 Cash 152,984,799 198,437,078 Proceeds receivable 55,943 52,493 Escrow proceeds receivable 2,005,019 2,046,645 Interest and dividends receivable 156,637 83,655 Deferred financing costs 589,781 621,719 Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 588,499 937,984 Total Assets 356,447,392 462,315,827 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1) 2,705,829 875,047 Accrued interest payable 12,500 175,000 Dividends payable 349,929 23,390,048 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026(2) 73,206,662 73,029,108 Total Liabilities 76,274,920 97,469,203 Net Assets $ 280,172,472 $ 364,846,624 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 authorized; 30,325,187 and 31,118,556 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 303,252 $ 311,185 Paid-in capital in excess of par 342,738,247 350,079,409 Accumulated net investment loss (58,160,190 ) (50,124,597 ) Accumulated net realized gain on investments, net of distributions 9,587,968 11,899,742 Accumulated net unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments (14,296,805 ) 52,680,885 Net Assets $ 280,172,472 $ 364,846,624 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 9.24 $ 11.72

__________________________________________________

(1) This balance includes a right of use asset and corresponding operating lease liability, respectively.

(2) As of June 30, 2022, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.53%) had a face value $75,000,000. As of December 31, 2021, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.13%) had a face value $75,000,000.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INVESTMENT INCOME Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest income $ 149,282 $ 145,851 $ 311,737 $ 312,696 Dividend income 191,349 128,969 321,994 150,844 Non-controlled/affiliate investments: Dividend income — — — 102,632 Controlled investments: Interest income 550,000 — 840,000 — Total Investment Income 890,631 274,820 1,473,731 566,172 OPERATING EXPENSES Compensation expense 1,759,261 1,345,892 3,619,963 2,639,202 Directors’ fees(2) 191,829 111,250 352,394 222,500 Professional fees 1,078,459 529,524 2,351,172 1,502,683 Interest expense 1,226,767 — 2,427,553 504,793 Income tax expense 5,691 7,598 7,741 9,623 Other expenses 439,512 323,556 750,501 564,689 Total Operating Expenses 4,701,519 2,317,820 9,509,324 5,443,490 Net Investment Loss (3,810,888 ) (2,043,000 ) (8,035,593 ) (4,877,318 ) Realized Gain/(Loss) on Investments: ​ Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (1,895,846 ) 27,658,812 1,200,429 139,811,330 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (70,379 ) — (70,379 ) — Net Realized Gain/(Loss) on Investments (1,966,225 ) 27,658,812 1,130,050 139,811,330 Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (88,620,056 ) (12,065,362 ) (66,876,069 ) (15,330,669 ) Non-controlled/affiliate investments (72,519 ) 19,817,253 (361,621 ) 21,661,723 Controlled investments 130,000 (10,639 ) 260,000 94,361 Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments (88,562,575 ) 7,741,252 (66,977,690 ) 6,425,415 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ (94,339,688 ) $ 33,357,064 $ (73,883,233 ) $ 141,359,427 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: Basic $ (3.08 ) $ 1.32 $ (2.39 ) $ 6.17 Diluted(1) $ (3.08 ) $ 1.32 $ (2.39 ) $ 5.74 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding ​ Basic 30,633,878 25,334,482 30,929,321 22,923,943 Diluted(1) 30,633,878 25,334,482 30,929,321 24,732,256

__________________________________________________

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the three months ended June 30, 2021, there were no potentially dilutive securities outstanding.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Per Basic Share Data Net asset value at beginning of the year $ 12.22 $ 18.01 $ 11.72 $ 15.14 Net investment loss(1) (0.12 ) (0.07 ) (0.26 ) (0.21 ) Net realized gain/(loss) on investments(1) (0.06 ) 0.63 0.04 6.10 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments(1) (2.89 ) 0.32 (2.17 ) 0.26 Dividends declared — (2.50 ) (0.11 ) (3.00 ) Issuance of common stock from stock dividend — 0.16 — 0.16 Issuance of common stock from public offering(1) — — 0.01 — Issuance of common stock from conversion of 4.75% Convertible Notes due 2023(1) — — — (1.91 ) Repurchase of common stock(1) 0.07 (0.01 ) — Stock-based compensation(1) 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.02 Net asset value at end of period $ 9.24 $ 16.56 $ 9.24 $ 16.56 Per share market value at end of period $ 6.40 $ 13.49 $ 6.40 $ 13.49 Total return based on market value(2) (25.84)% 40.63 % (49.14)% 55.57 % Total return based on net asset value(2) (24.39)% 5.83 % (20.22)% 29.19 % Shares outstanding at end of period 30,325,187 26,540,743 30,325,187 26,540,743 Ratios/Supplemental Data: ​ ​ ​ ​ Net assets at end of period $ 280,172,472 $ 439,592,729 $ 280,172,472 $ 439,592,729 Average net assets $ 378,428,728 $ 425,330,123 $ 371,249,600 $ 369,373,984 Ratio of net operating expenses to average net assets(3) 4.24 % 2.19 % 4.80 % 2.97 % Ratio of net investment loss to average net assets(3) (3.48)% (1.93)% (4.18)% (2.66)% Portfolio Turnover Ratio 1.20 % 10.20 % 1.69 % 13.64 %

__________________________________________________

(1) Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) Total return based on market value is based upon the change in market price per share between the opening and ending market values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances. Total return based on net asset value is based upon the change in net asset value per share between the opening and ending net asset values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances.

(3) Because the ratios are calculated for the Company’s common stock taken as a whole, an individual investor’s ratios may vary from these ratios.

