Clover Health to Present at Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2022

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced that its CEO, Vivek Garipalli, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ . An archived replay of the presentation will be available from the same website for 12 months following the live presentation.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO plans to Medicare Advantage members in several states. Our Non-Insurance line of business offers a variety of programs aimed at reducing expenditures and enhancing the quality of care for patients enrolled in fee-for-service Medicare. Clover’s corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

