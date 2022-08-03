Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results

RECORD HOME CLOSINGS REVENUE OF $510.5 MILLION, UP 53.6%
RECORD INCOME BEFORE TAXES OF $138.3 MILLION, UP 86.9%
HOME BUILDING GROSS MARGIN UP 550 BPS TO 32.3%
RECORD DILUTED EPS OF $2.08, UP 103.9%

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (“we,” “Green Brick” or the “Company”) today reported record results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We are pleased to report another outstanding quarter highlighted by record EPS of $2.08 per diluted share, which was up 73.3% sequentially over the first quarter of 2022 on a 33.4% sequential growth in total revenues. During the second quarter, we delivered a record number of homes and achieved a record high home building gross margin of 32.3%, which was up 450 basis points sequentially,” said Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder. “Year-to-date, we were able to generate annualized returns on equity of 37.4%. Additionally, to further enhance shareholder value, we repurchased another 3.7 million shares of Green Brick common stock for $75.7 million during the second quarter and third quarter through July 29, 2022. Year-to-date through July 29, 2022, we have repurchased a total of $101.5 million of common stock at an average price under $21 per share, representing 9.5% of total shares outstanding as of the end of 2021.”

“We believe that Green Brick is strategically positioned to navigate well within the evolving environment. We operate in some of the best markets in the United States. Within those markets, over 80% of our revenue year-to-date is generated from more supply constrained in-fill submarkets that we believe are more insulated from competition and more resilient during economic downturns,” continued Mr. Brickman. “Additionally, despite purchasing 9.5% of our outstanding shares, we have one of the lowest leverage ratios among our peers with a debt to total capital ratio of 28.9% as of June 30, 2022, where almost all of outstanding debt is fixed interest rate long term with an attractive weighted average interest rate of 3.4%. We believe that we have a superior lot and land position to support future growth that also provides us with the ability to be defensive and offensive in a changing environment. Green Brick has a track record of generating one of the best returns on equity in the homebuilding industry and we will continue to devote efforts to initiatives that are accretive to our shareholders.”

Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, our net income attributable to Green Brick per common share (“EPS”), total revenues, residential units revenue, and net income attributable to Green Brick reflect a record for any quarter since the Company’s inception, as detailed below.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended June 30,  
 2022 2021 Change
New homes delivered 881   757   16.4%
      
Total revenues$525,144  $373,806   40.5%
Total cost of revenues 356,248   272,830   30.6%
Total gross profit$168,896  $100,976   67.3%
Income before income taxes$138,282  $73,977   86.9%
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.$101,256  $52,263   93.7%
Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share$2.08  $1.02   103.9%
      
Residential units revenue$512,515  $333,500   53.7%
Average sales price of homes delivered$579.5  $438.9   32.0%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 32.3%  26.8% 550 bps
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of residential units revenue 8.2%  10.2% -200 bps
      
Backlog$710,199  $974,349  $(264,150)
Homes under construction 2,436   2,486  (2.0)%
          

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Six Months Ended June 30,  
 2022 2021 Change
New homes delivered 1,539   1,273  20.9%
      
Total revenues$918,760  $608,285  51.0%
Total cost of revenues 641,508   448,320  43.1%
Total gross profit$277,252  $159,965  73.3%
Income before income taxes$220,915  $109,239  102.2%
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.$162,833  $78,232  108.1%
Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share$3.25  $1.53  112.4%
      
Residential units revenue$877,176  $550,736  59.3%
Average sales price of homes delivered$567.6  $430.8  31.8%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 30.5%  26.3% 420 bps
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of residential units revenue 8.7%  11.5% -280 bps
          

Earnings Conference Call:

We will host our earnings conference call to discuss our second quarter ended June 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-660-6353 for domestic participants or 1-929-203-2106 for international participants and should reference meeting number 3162560. Participants may also join the call via webcast at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/871633067

A telephone replay of the call will be available through September 4, 2022. To access the telephone replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-800-770-2030, the international dial-in number is 1-647-362-9199 and the access code is 3162560, or by using the link at investors.greenbrickpartners.com.

 
GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022 2021 2022 2021
Residential units revenue $512,515  $333,500  $877,176  $550,736 
Land and lots revenue  12,629   40,306   41,584   57,549 
Total revenues  525,144   373,806   918,760   608,285 
Cost of residential units  347,142   244,165   610,572   406,237 
Cost of land and lots  9,106   28,665   30,936   42,083 
Total cost of revenues  356,248   272,830   641,508   448,320 
Total gross profit  168,896   100,976   277,252   159,965 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  (41,798)  (33,985)  (76,063)  (63,473)
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities  8,523   4,593   14,210   8,484 
Other income, net  2,661   2,393   5,516   4,263 
Income before income taxes  138,282   73,977   220,915   109,239 
Income tax expense  30,278   15,694   48,715   23,195 
Net income  108,004   58,283   172,200   86,044 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  6,748   6,020   9,367   7,812 
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $101,256  $52,263  $162,833  $78,232 
         
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:        
Basic $2.09  $1.03  $3.27  $1.54 
Diluted $2.08  $1.02  $3.25  $1.53 
Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:        
Basic  48,046   50,701   49,309   50,667 
Diluted  48,384   51,064   49,639   51,029 
                 


 
GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
    
 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents$66,765  $77,166 
Restricted cash 22,889   16,388 
Receivables 6,828   6,871 
Inventory 1,369,200   1,203,743 
Investments in unconsolidated entities 64,077   55,616 
Right-of-use assets - operating leases 4,213   4,596 
Property and equipment, net 2,761   2,812 
Earnest money deposits 24,702   26,008 
Deferred income tax assets, net 15,741   15,741 
Intangible assets, net 494   537 
Goodwill 680   680 
Other assets 9,924   11,709 
Total assets$1,588,274  $1,421,867 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:   
Accounts payable$60,229  $45,682 
Accrued expenses 95,615   61,351 
Customer and builder deposits 57,624   64,610 
Lease liabilities - operating leases 4,362   4,745 
Borrowings on lines of credit, net 34,662   (738)
Senior unsecured notes, net 335,633   335,446 
Notes payable 14,653   210 
Total liabilities 602,778   511,306 
Commitments and contingencies   
Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary 22,001   21,867 
Equity:   
Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 47,696   47,696 
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,275,158 and 51,151,911 issued and 46,471,006 and 50,759,972 outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 513   512 
Treasury stock, at cost, 4,804,152 and 391,939 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (95,479)  (3,167)
Additional paid-in capital 293,336   289,641 
Retained earnings 701,325   539,866 
Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity 947,391   874,548 
Noncontrolling interests 16,104   14,146 
Total equity 963,495   888,694 
Total liabilities and equity$1,588,274  $1,421,867 
        

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

Residential Units Revenue and New Homes Delivered
(dollars in thousands)
 Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,    
 2022
 2021
 Change % 2022
 2021
 Change %
Home closings revenue $510,535  $332,279  $178,256  53.6% $873,598  $548,413  $325,185  59.3%
Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue  1,980   1,221   759  62.2%  3,578   2,323   1,255  54.0%
Residential units revenue $512,515  $333,500  $179,015  53.7% $877,176  $550,736  $326,440  59.3%
New homes delivered  881   757   124  16.4%  1,539   1,273   266  20.9%
Average sales price of homes delivered $579.5  $438.9  $140.6  32.0% $567.6  $430.8  $136.8  31.8%


Land and Lots Revenue
(dollars in thousands)
 Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,    
 2022
 2021
 Change % 2022
 2021
 Change %
Lots revenue $12,081  $4,615  $7,466  161.8% $14,036  $13,058  $978  7.5%
Land revenue  548   35,691   (35,143) (98.5)%  27,548   44,491   (16,943) (38.1)%
Land and lots revenue $12,629  $40,306  $(27,677) (68.7)% $41,584  $57,549  $(15,965) (27.7)%
Lots closed  184   63   121  192.1%  217   142   75  52.8%
Average sales price of lots closed $65.7  $73.3  $(7.6) (10.4)% $64.7  $92.0  $(27.3) (29.7)%


New Home Orders and Backlog
(dollars in thousands)
 Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,    
 2022 2021 Change % 2022 2021 Change %
Net new home orders  545   604   (59) (9.8)% 1,146  1,686  (540) (32.0)%
Cancellation rate  11.4%  7.6%  3.8% 50.0% 9.6% 6.6% 3.0% 45.5%
Absorption rate per average active selling community per quarter  7.1   6.8   0.3  4.4% 7.5  9.1  (1.6) (17.6)%
Average active selling communities  77   89   (12) (13.5)% 76  93  (17) (18.3)%
Active selling communities at end of period  78   87   (9) (10.3)%        
Backlog $710,199  $974,349  $(264,150) (27.1)%        
Backlog (units)  1,087   1,876   (789) (42.1)%        
Average sales price of backlog $653.4  $519.4  $134.0  25.8%        


  June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Lots owned(1)    
Central 19,043  17,767 
Southeast 2,742  2,472 
Total lots owned 21,785  20,239 
Lots controlled(1)    
Central 3,687  7,321 
Southeast 616  1,061 
Total lots controlled 4,303  8,382 
Total lots owned and controlled(1) 26,088  28,621 
Percentage of lots owned 83.5% 70.7%

_________________
(1)   Excludes lots with homes under construction.

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

The following table presents additional information on the lots we owned as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Total lots owned21,785  20,239 
Add certain lots included in Total Lots Controlled   
Land under option for future acquisition and development289  3,826 
Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures1,714  1,816 
Total lots self-developed23,788  25,881 
Self-developed lots as a percentage of total lots owned and controlled91.2% 90.4%
      

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited, in thousands):
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2022 2021 2022 2021
Residential units revenue $512,515  $333,500  $877,176  $550,736 
Less: Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue  (1,980)  (1,221)  (3,578)  (2,323)
Home closings revenue $510,535  $332,279  $873,598  $548,413 
Homebuilding gross margin $165,106  $89,055  $266,079  $143,959 
Homebuilding gross margin percentage  32.3%  26.8%  30.5%  26.3%
         
Homebuilding gross margin  165,106   89,055   266,079   143,959 
Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of revenues  4,337   2,533   7,198   4,346 
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $169,443  $91,588  $273,277  $148,305 
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage  33.2%  27.6%  31.3%  27.0%
                 

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company operating through eight homebuilder brands in major markets in Texas, the Southeast and Colorado. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This press release and our earnings call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements concern expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and typically include the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “strategy,” “target,” “will” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements in this press release and in our earnings call include statements regarding (i) our position to adapt and succeed in a rapidly changing environment; (ii) our expectations regarding trends in our markets, such as demand for single-family homes, stability of the built-to-rent sector, and buyer quality levels; (iii) the ability to mitigate future inventory buildup, including through reductions in single-family starts; (iv) expected closings of our current backlog, and our ability to manage such closings; (v) our priorities and strategies for growth, the drivers of that growth, and the impact on our future results; (vi) our beliefs regarding first time homebuyer preferences; (vii) our flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities and the impact on our financial and operational performance; (viii) our beliefs that our lot and land positions will support future growth and provide us with advantages on margins and adaptability; (ix) our beliefs that we operate in the most advantageous markets in the U.S. and the resilience of our markets in both stronger and weaker economies; (x) our intention to continue strengthening our financial position; (xi) our beliefs regarding future shifts in labor market pricing power and cycle timing; (xii) our beliefs regarding our position to manage costs and cycle times; and (xiii) our expectation to continue to provide favorable returns on equity to our shareholders. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events and involve estimates and assumptions which may be affected by risks and uncertainties in our business, as well as other external factors, which could cause future results to materially differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in macroeconomic conditions, including increasing interest rates, inflation, and the COVID-19 pandemic that could adversely impact demand for new homes or the ability of potential buyers to qualify; (2) general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; (3) shortages, delays or increased costs of raw materials and increased demand for materials, or increases in other operating costs, including costs related to labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which in each case exceed our ability to increase prices; (4) a shortage of qualified labor; (5) an inability to acquire land in our current and new markets at anticipated prices or difficulty in obtaining land-use entitlements; (6) our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including an inability to grow our operations or expand our Trophy brand; (7) our inability to implement new strategic investments; (8) a failure to recruit, retain or develop highly skilled and competent employees; (9) government regulation risks; (10) a lack of availability or volatility of mortgage financing; (11) severe weather events or natural disasters; (12) difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital to fund our growth; (13) our ability to meet our debt service obligations; (14) a decline in the value of our inventories and resulting write-downs of the carrying value of our real estate assets; (15) changes in accounting standards that adversely affect our reported earnings or financial condition. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Green Brick please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

