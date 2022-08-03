Alkami Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

| Source: Alkami Technology, Inc. Alkami Technology, Inc.

Plano, Texas, UNITED STATES

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S. banks and credit unions, today announced results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • GAAP total revenue of $50.5 million, an increase of 38% compared to the year-ago quarter;
  • GAAP gross margin of 54%, compared to 56% in the year-ago quarter;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 58%, compared to 58% in the year-ago quarter;
  • GAAP net loss of ($20.2) million, compared to ($11.4) million in the year-ago quarter; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($5.3) million, compared to ($5.4) million in the year-ago quarter.

Comments on the News
Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, said, “In the second quarter, we continued to drive revenue growth, sales performance and operating efficiency. We closed seven new logos, including two banks, bringing our first half new logo count to six credit unions and six banks. In addition, we continued to expand add-on sales as FIs seek more ways to enhance the user experience. Our performance is a testament to continued marketplace demand for high-quality, end-to-end digital solutions, Alkami’s superior execution, and our enthusiasm for innovation and client service.”

“We exited the second quarter with 13.3 million digital banking users on the Alkami platform, up 24% from the year-ago quarter,” said Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, add-on sales represented over 40% of new sales during the quarter, and there are now 39 new logos and significant add-on sales orders in implementation, representing a total of $38 million in Annual Recurring Revenue. We exited the quarter with Annual Recurring Revenue of $204 million, up 41% compared to June 30, 2021. Our revenue per registered user ended the quarter at $15.33, including a contribution of $0.88 from our Segmint acquisition, up 14% compared to the year-ago period.”

2022 Financial Outlook
Alkami’s financial outlook is based on current expectations, and includes the impact of the Segmint acquisition, which closed on April 25, 2022. The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”

Alkami is providing guidance for its third quarter ending September 30, 2022 of:

  • GAAP total revenue in the range of $51.5 million to $52.5 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of ($6.0) million to ($5.0) million.

Alkami is providing guidance for its calendar year ending December 31, 2022 of:

  • GAAP total revenue in the range of $201.0 million to $203.5 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of ($20.0) million to ($18.0) million.

Alkami expects Segmint to contribute approximately $9.0 million of revenue and an immaterial negative Adjusted EBITDA to its 2022 full-year financial performance. Alkami expects Segmint's annual recurring revenue under contract at December 31, 2022 to be in the range of $15 to $17 million, which represents a growth rate of 30% to 50% when compared to Segmint’s annual recurring revenue as of December 31, 2021.

Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-870-4263 and internationally at 1-412-317-0790 using passcode 10167764. A replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Alkami website.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and loan origination, multi-payment fraud prevention, and data analytics and engagement solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements relating to Alkami Technology, Inc.’s strategy, goals, future focus areas, and expected, possible or assumed future results, including its future cash flows and its financial outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the uncertainty associated with the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Factors that may materially affect such forward-looking statements include: Our limited operating history and history of operating losses; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to attract new clients and retain and expand existing clients’ use of our solutions; the unpredictable and time-consuming nature of our sales cycles; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; our ability to accurately predict the long-term rate of client subscription renewals or adoption of our solutions; our reliance on third-party software, content and services; our ability to effectively integrate our solutions with other systems used by our clients; intense competition in our industry; any downturn, consolidation or decrease in technology spend in the financial services industry; our ability and the ability of third parties on which we rely to prevent and identify breaches of security measures (including cybersecurity) and resulting disruptions of our systems or operations and unauthorized access to client customer and other data; our ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or businesses; our ability to comply with regulatory and legal requirements and developments; our ability to attract and retain key employees; the political, economic and competitive conditions in the markets and jurisdictions where we operate; our ability to maintain, develop and protect our intellectual property; our ability to respond to evolving technological requirements to develop or acquire new and enhanced products that achieve market acceptance in a timely manner; our ability to estimate our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements, our needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, the company believes that, in order to properly understand its short-term and long-term financial, operational and strategic trends, it may be helpful for investors to exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in both frequency and impact on continuing operations. The company also uses results of operations excluding such items to evaluate the operating performance of Alkami and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, determine executive compensation, and serve as a basis for long-term strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide the company with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in its ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that Alkami believes might otherwise make comparisons of its ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts, or obscure the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of certain business strategies and management incentive structures. In addition, the company also believes that investors and financial analysts find this information to be helpful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues” as cost of revenues, excluding (1) amortization of intangible assets, (2) amortization of capitalized internal use software and (3) stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Gross Margin” as gross profit, plus (1) amortization of intangible assets, (2) amortization of capitalized internal use software and (3) stock-based compensation expense, all divided by revenue. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense” as research and development expense, excluding (1) amortization of intangible assets and (2) stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to product innovation.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense” as sales and marketing expense, excluding (1) amortization of intangible assets and (2) stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to its sales and marketing strategies.

The company defines “Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense” as general and administrative expense, excluding (1) amortization of intangible assets and (2) stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s underlying expense structure to support corporate activities and processes.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Net Loss” as net loss attributable to common stockholders, plus (1) convertible preferred stock deemed and accrued dividends, (2) provision for income taxes (3) loss on financial instruments, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) amortization of capitalized internal use software, (6) stock-based compensation expense, (7) legal settlement (8) loss on extinguishment of debt and (9) acquisition-related expenses, net. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net loss plus (1) provision for income taxes (2) loss on financial instruments, (3) interest expense, net, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) amortization of capitalized internal use software, (6) depreciation, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) legal settlement (9) loss on extinguishment of debt and (10) acquisition-related expenses, net. The company believes adjusted EBITDA provides investors and other users of our financial information consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations.

In addition, the Company also uses the following important operating metrics to evaluate its business:

The company defines “Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)” by aggregating annualized recurring revenue related to SaaS subscription services recognized in the last month of the reporting period as well as the next 12 months of expected implementation services revenues for all clients on the platform in the last month of the reporting period. We believe ARR provides important information about our future revenue potential, our ability to acquire new clients, and our ability to maintain and expand our relationship with existing clients.

The company defines “Registered Users” as an individual or business related to an account holder of an FI client on our digital banking platform who has registered to use one or more of our solutions and has current access to use those solutions as of the last day of the reporting period presented. We price our digital banking platform based on the number of registered users, so as the number of registered users of our digital banking platform increases, our ARR grows. We believe growth in the number of registered users provides important information about our ability to expand market adoption of our digital banking platform and its associated software products, and therefore to grow revenues over time.

The company defines “Revenue per Registered User (RPU)” by dividing ARR for the reporting period by the number of registered users as of the last day of the reporting period. We believe RPU provides important information about our ability to grow the number of software products adopted by new clients over time, as well as our ability to expand the number of software products that our existing clients add to their contracts with us over time.


ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
 June 30, December 31,
  2022   2021 
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$89,117  $308,581 
Marketable securities 124,237    
Accounts receivable, net 27,367   20,821 
Deferred implementation costs, current 6,717   6,272 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,652   9,487 
Total current assets 261,090   345,161 
Property and equipment, net 13,503   11,828 
Deferred implementation costs, net of current portion 18,917   17,991 
Intangibles, net 44,918   11,164 
Goodwill 147,402   48,091 
Other assets 5,280   2,275 
Total assets$491,110  $436,510 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)   
Current liabilities   
Current portion of long-term debt$1,063  $1,563 
Accounts payable 3,787   3,649 
Accrued liabilities 22,624   19,083 
Deferred rent and tenant allowance, current 734   705 
Deferred revenues, current portion 9,236   8,198 
Total current liabilities 37,444   33,198 
Long-term debt, net 83,391   23,053 
Deferred revenues, net of current portion 13,219   13,873 
Deferred rent and tenant allowance, net of current portion 4,814   5,190 
Deferred income taxes 247   85 
Other non-current liabilities 16,450   16,500 
Total liabilities 155,565   91,899 
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021     
Common stock, $0.001 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized; and 91,036,107 and 89,954,657 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 91   90 
Additional paid-in capital 682,946   658,374 
Accumulated deficit (347,492)  (313,853)
Total stockholders’ equity 335,545   344,611 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$491,110  $436,510 


ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenues$50,530  $36,701  $95,320  $69,963 
Cost of revenues(1) 23,257   16,180   43,237   31,677 
Gross profit 27,273   20,521   52,083   38,286 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development 16,595   12,107   30,751   23,020 
Sales and marketing 10,204   5,326   18,101   10,641 
General and administrative 18,731   12,185   35,777   21,932 
Acquisition-related expenses, net 796   625   (582)  1,263 
Amortization of acquired intangibles 331   91   426   182 
Total operating expenses 46,657   30,334   84,473   57,038 
Loss from operations (19,384)  (9,813)  (32,390)  (18,752)
Non-operating income (expense):       
Interest income 424   127   532   141 
Interest expense (787)  (298)  (1,075)  (608)
Loss on financial instruments (254)  (1,391)  (387)  (3,035)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (76)     (76)   
Loss before income taxes (20,077)  (11,375)  (33,396)  (22,254)
Provision for income taxes 156      243    
Net loss (20,233)  (11,375)  (33,639)  (22,254)
Less: cumulative dividends and adjustments to redeemable convertible preferred stock          (277)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders:$(20,233) $(11,375) $(33,639) $(22,531)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:       
Basic and diluted$(0.22) $(0.15) $(0.37) $(0.56)
Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding:       
Basic and diluted 90,707,381   74,831,512   90,459,503   40,399,138 
                
(1) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $0.9 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $1.2 million and $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.


ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
 Six months ended June 30,
  2022   2021 
Cash flows from operating activities: 
Net loss$(33,639) $(22,254)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization expense 2,962   1,582 
Accrued interest on marketable securities, net (36)   
Stock-based compensation expense 21,449   4,441 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 29   26 
Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration (2,700)   
Loss on financial instruments 387   3,035 
Deferred taxes 162    
Loss on extinguishment of debt 76    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (4,757)  (1,487)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,473)  (3,319)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,649   7,851 
Deferred implementation costs (1,371)  (1,051)
Deferred rent and tenant allowances (347)  (233)
Deferred revenues 240   (879)
Net cash used in operating activities (19,369)  (12,288)
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchase of marketable securities (143,589)   
Proceeds from maturities and redemptions of marketable securities 19,000    
Purchases of property and equipment (590)  (477)
Capitalized software development costs (2,366)  (643)
Acquisition of business (132,031)  (326)
Net cash used in investing activities (259,576)  (1,446)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 85,000    
Principal payments on debt (24,688)   
Debt issuance costs paid (851)   
Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,282   4,935 
Proceeds from ESPP issuance 1,841    
Deferred IPO issuance costs paid    (3,857)
Repurchase of common stock    (3,497)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions    192,810 
Payment of Series B dividend    (4,969)
Net cash provided by financing activities 62,584   185,422 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (216,361)  171,688 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 312,954   171,663 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$96,593  $343,351 


ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
GAAP total revenues$50,530  $36,701  $95,320  $69,963 
        
 June 30,    
  2022   2021     
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)$204,492  $144,685     
Registered Users 13,339   10,730     
Revenue per Registered User (RPU)$15.33  $13.48     
        
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues     
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
GAAP cost of revenues$23,257  $16,180  $43,237  $31,677 
Amortization of intangible assets (913)  (118)  (1,220)  (236)
Amortization of capitalized internal use software (75)     (75)   
Stock-based compensation expense (1,056)  (465)  (2,034)  (698)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues$21,213  $15,597  $39,908  $30,743 
        
Non-GAAP Gross Margin     
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Gross Margin.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
GAAP gross margin 54.0%  55.9%  54.6%  54.7%
Amortization of intangible assets 1.8%  0.3%  1.3%  0.3%
Amortization of capitalized internal use software 0.1%  %  0.1%  %
Stock-based compensation expense 2.1%  1.3%  2.1%  1.0%
Non-GAAP gross margin 58.0%  57.5%  58.1%  56.0%
        
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
GAAP research and development expense$16,595  $12,107  $30,751  $23,020 
Stock-based compensation expense (2,580)  (702)  (4,464)  (1,001)
Non-GAAP research and development expense$14,015  $11,405  $26,287  $22,019 
        
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense     
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
GAAP sales and marketing expense$10,204  $5,326  $18,101  $10,641 
Stock-based compensation expense (997)  (241)  (1,747)  (344)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense$9,207  $5,085  $16,354  $10,297 
        
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense     
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
GAAP general and administrative expense$18,731  $12,185  $35,777  $21,932 
Legal settlement (52)     (52)   
Stock-based compensation expense (6,635)  (1,615)  (12,797)  (2,398)
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense$12,044  $10,570  $22,928  $19,534 
        
Non-GAAP Net Loss
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Net Loss.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders$(20,233) $(11,375) $(33,639) $(22,531)
Convertible preferred stock deemed and accrued dividends          277 
Provision for income taxes 156      243    
Loss on financial instruments 254   1,391   387   3,035 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,244   209   1,646   418 
Amortization of capitalized internal use software 75      75    
Stock-based compensation expense 11,268   3,023   21,042   4,441 
Legal settlement 52      52    
Loss on extinguishment of debt 76     76   
Acquisition-related expenses, net(1) 796   625   (582)  1,263 
Non-GAAP net loss$(6,312) $(6,127) $(10,700) $(13,097)
        
(1) Acquisition-related expenses, net include the accrual of deferred compensation due to the former owner of the acquired business, ACH Alert, in addition to acquisition related-expenses associated with the acquisition of MK and Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. These expenses are offset by the $2.7 million gain on contingent consideration related to the purchase of MK.
        
Adjusted EBITDA
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Adjusted EBITDA.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
GAAP net loss$(20,233) $(11,375) $(33,639) $(22,254)
Provision for income taxes 156      243    
Loss on financial instruments 254   1,391   387   3,035 
Interest expense, net 363   170   543   466 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,244   209   1,646   418 
Amortization of capitalized internal use software 75      75    
Depreciation 625   587   1,241   1,164 
Stock-based compensation expense 11,268   3,023   21,042   4,441 
Legal settlement 52      52    
Loss on extinguishment of debt 76      76    
Acquisition-related expenses, net(1) 796   625   (582)  1,263 
Adjusted EBITDA$(5,324) $(5,370) $(8,916) $(11,467)
        
(1) Acquisition-related expenses, net include the accrual of deferred compensation due to the former owner of the acquired business, ACH Alert, in addition to acquisition related-expenses associated with the acquisition of MK and Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. These expenses are offset by the $2.7 million gain on contingent consideration related to the purchase of MK.


Investor Relations Contact
Steve Calk
ir@alkami.com

Media Relations Contacts
Jennifer Cortez
jennifer.cortez@alkami.com

Katie Schimmel
katie@outlookmarketingsrv.com

 