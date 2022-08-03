Identiv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

RFID Revenue Grew 41% Year-Over-Year



Premises Grew 19% Year-Over-Year, More than Three Times the Industry Average

Total Revenue Increases 16% Year-Over-Year

GAAP Gross Profit Margin Expansion +87 bps Sequentially to 37%

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin Expansion +97 bps Sequentially to 38%

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, reflecting the company’s continued leadership in specialty RFID applications for the IoT sector.

Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Financial and Operational Highlights

RFID revenues grew 41% year-over-year, consistent with long-term model growth rate.

Premises revenue grew 19% year-over-year, three times the average industry growth rate.

Second quarter total revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $27.9 million.

Sequential improvement in GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margins to 37% and 38%, respectively.

Exited the second quarter of 2022 with total backlog for all future shipments of $34.2 million, up 23% year-over-year.

Remained debt free while supporting a strong balance sheet to meet working capital requirements and accelerate growth in our core RFID market, with $25.9 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at quarter end.

Maintained 100% customer retention in RFID, broadening our base of RFID customers with new design wins and a company record 38 non-recurring engineering (NRE) contracts.

Launched first-to-market Battery-Assisted Pixel (BAP) cold-chain solution with IoT platform company Wiliot that incorporates both Bluetooth and RFID.

Named RFID industry visionary and Founder of Smartrac Group Manfred Rietzler as a Strategic Advisor.

Expanded engagement with OTACA Tequila for NFC-enabled smart packaging solution following outstanding customer engagement results during the initial pilot program.

Supporting cannabis pilot across approximately 100 dispensaries with one of nation’s largest multi-state operators (MSOs).

Awarded NFC Forum 2022 Innovation Award for Identiv-powered Spoken Rx accessibility solution developed for CVS.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $27.9 million, an increase of 16% from $24.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenues in our Identity segment grew 14% year-over-year to $16.9 million from $14.8 million, primarily due to higher sales of RFID products. Revenues in our Premises segment grew 19% year-over-year to $10.9 million from $9.2 million.

GAAP gross profit margin was 37% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 36% in the prior quarter and 37% in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 38% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 37% in the prior quarter and 38% in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating expenses, including research and development, sales, and marketing, and general and administrative were $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter and $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $9.0 million in the prior quarter, and $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss was $0.3 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, in the prior quarter and GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.10 per basic share and $0.09 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, which included a $2.9 million one-time gain on forgiveness of our debt.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million, compared to $0.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Management Commentary

“We continue to make progress securing our position as a leading solutions provider in the IoT sector, with RFID revenue up 41% year-over-year,” said Identiv CEO Steven Humphreys. “We’re designing and delivering next-generation solutions that are enabling the future of the IoT. As shown by our increasing growth rate in RFID revenue and record number of NRE projects for a broadening range of use cases, our pipeline of RFID projects is very strong. Moreover, our transformational projects in medical devices, cannabis, prescriptions, and mobile devices are all on track, and in some cases expanding to potential new customers and use cases. We’re expanding our Singapore capacity to meet this fast growing demand and are working on a second location in Southeast Asia to position our business for significantly higher volumes next year.”

“We’re well-positioned to continue growing strongly regardless of the macroeconomic environment. We expect demand in our core end markets – medical devices in RFID and security in Premises – to be recession-resistant. Furthermore, we are laser focused on expanding our margins, building upon the progress we have made as we work towards achieving scale. Our above-plan non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA reflects strong execution of our RFID and Premises growth strategy, which remains our top priority in 2022. Combined with the sustained outperformance of our Premises business and proactive supply chain management, we expect to maintain our strategic growth trajectory through the second half of 2022 and into 2023.”

Identiv CFO Justin Scarpulla added, “Our second quarter financial performance reflects our continued progress towards reaching our long-term operating model, with the delivery of sequential and year-over-year growth in revenue, sequential increase in gross profit margin and positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Our total backlog of orders grew 23% year-over-year, reflecting the accelerating market demand for our specialty RFID solutions. We have maintained a strong, debt-free balance sheet and healthy cash position to secure our ability to meet our working capital needs. With our team’s strong execution and our current visibility into the second half of 2022, we expect to be able to sustain our positive operating momentum.”

Financial Outlook

Identiv provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Momentum exiting the second quarter of 2022, combined with a robust backlog, gives management confidence in the company's growth expectations for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. Management is expanding its guidance range for fiscal year 2022, with expected revenues of $125 million to $135 million. Normal seasonality is expected to continue. Management is reaffirming its guidance for 30% to 35% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal year 2023.

Identiv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 27,857 $ 25,061 $ 23,993 $ 52,918 $ 46,155 Cost of revenue 17,647 16,095 15,153 33,742 29,623 Gross profit 10,210 8,966 8,840 19,176 16,532 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,479 2,529 2,131 5,008 4,468 Selling and marketing 5,273 5,110 4,147 10,383 8,211 General and administrative 2,496 2,488 2,595 4,984 4,720 Restructuring and severance 223 (140 ) 274 83 662 Total operating expenses 10,471 9,987 9,147 20,458 18,061 Loss from operations (261 ) (1,021 ) (307 ) (1,282 ) (1,529 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense, net (37 ) (25 ) (144 ) (62 ) (389 ) Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program note — — 2,946 — 2,946 Gain on investment 6 24 — 30 — Foreign currency gains, net 95 19 — 114 46 Income (loss) before income tax benefit (provision) (197 ) (1,003 ) 2,495 (1,200 ) 1,074 Income tax benefit (provision) (54 ) 4 (29 ) (50 ) (73 ) Net income (loss) (251 ) (999 ) 2,466 (1,250 ) 1,001 Cumulative dividends on Series B convertible preferred stock (300 ) (298 ) (286 ) (598 ) (570 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (551 ) $ (1,297 ) $ 2,180 $ (1,848 ) $ 431 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per common share: Basic 22,639 22,574 21,908 22,606 20,185 Diluted 22,639 22,574 28,751 22,606 21,092





Identiv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,016 $ 27,614 $ 28,553 Restricted cash 905 1,074 1,254 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 20,951 19,452 19,963 Inventories 22,235 20,493 19,924 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,495 2,673 3,032 Total current assets 72,602 71,306 72,726 Property and equipment, net 5,153 4,341 4,066 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,498 1,780 2,088 Intangible assets, net 5,869 6,182 6,445 Goodwill 10,250 10,288 10,268 Other assets 1,055 1,012 1,070 Total assets $ 96,427 $ 94,909 $ 96,663 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,809 $ 11,335 $ 10,502 Operating lease liabilities 949 1,143 1,269 Deferred revenue 2,035 1,489 2,153 Accrued compensation and related benefits 2,671 2,675 3,150 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 2,343 3,316 3,774 Total current liabilities 21,807 19,958 20,848 Long-term operating lease liabilities 645 748 938 Long-term deferred revenue 444 295 280 Other long-term liabilities 25 74 85 Total liabilities 22,921 21,075 22,151 Total stockholders' equity 73,506 73,834 74,512 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 96,427 $ 94,909 $ 96,663



