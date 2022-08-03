BBSI to Launch Premium Health Care Benefits Offering

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, today announced a strategic, fully-insured, multi-year partnership with one of the world’s leading health insurance companies.



BBSI’s worksite employees will now have access to premium health care benefits and industry-leading provider networks, local pharmacies, and clinical care programs. The program will launch in January 2023 and will initially be available in select markets with eventual nationwide expansion.

“We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership as it brings another useful HR tool to our growing list of small-to-medium-sized clients,” said BBSI President and CEO Gary Kramer. “The ability to offer health insurance enhances our value proposition and will better assist our clients in attracting and retaining employees.”



About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

