Caribbean Data Center Market to Reach Over $120 Million by 2027. Over $50 Million to be Invested in Core & Shell Development - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton’s latest research report, Caribbean data center market investment to cross $120 million growing at a CAGR of 11% during 2022-2027. The government is focusing on increasing digitalization and setting up robust digital infrastructure to drive investments in data centers in the Caribbean region. ​Investments in the Caribbean region by telecom operators and colocation operators will lead to an increase in the land under development.



Caribbean Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Over $120 Million MARKET SIZE (2021) $62 Million CAGR (2022-2027) 11.70% MARKET SIZE - AREA (2027) 8 thousand Sq. Feet MARKET SIZE- POWER CAPACITY (2027) 2 MW COLOCATION MARKET SIZE -REVENUE (2027) $1 Billion BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Key Insights

Adoption of cloud computing and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and government support are driving the data center market in the Caribbean.

In the Caribbean data center market, the Bahamas, Panama, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands are some countries witnessing data center investments, primarily owing to various national development schemes. For instance, the Bahamas government has announced the National Development Plan Vision 2040 to attract investments in the country in the coming 25 years.

The Bahamas, Panama, and the Cayman Islands have established personal data protection laws that drive data center investment. For instance, in May 2021, the Panama Personal Data Protection Rule was enacted, regulating data protection and privacy in the country.

Major colocation providers are entering the Caribbean market. For instance, in August 2021, Telecom Italia Sparkle launched a new data center facility to improve connectivity in the Caribbean region. The facility hosts around 600 rack cabinets.

Cloud service providers partner with local companies to provide cloud services in the region. For instance, in April 2021, Millicom (Tigo) partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide AWS cloud-based services through its multi-Cloud managed services in Panama.



Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Caribbean colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the Caribbean by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across countries in the region.

During the forecast period, a detailed study of the existing Caribbean data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Caribbean data center market size.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Caribbean Facilities Covered (Existing): 15 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 00 Coverage: 4 Countries Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the Caribbean Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027) Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market

The Caribbean data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

The report segments data center investment by the following areas:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV





