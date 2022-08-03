Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

- Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $0.05 Per Share -



PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha,” “Company,” “we” or “our”), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

(Unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 9,212 $ (23,523 ) Net income (loss) per common share $ 0.05 $ (0.73 ) Adjusted FFO1 $ 25,745 $ (1,666 ) Adjusted FFO per common share and OP Unit $ 0.56 $ (0.04 )

Mr. Jay H. Shah, Hersha’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The resurgence of our gateway urban markets coupled with continued out-performance in our resort markets allowed us to generate quarterly comparable portfolio EBITDA of $47.4M, ahead of our results in the second quarter of 2019. With the acceleration through the quarter of the demand recovery in the midweek business transient and group segments, we drove ADR growth in every one of our markets. While our marquee South Florida properties, the Cadillac Hotel and Beach Club in Miami and the Parrot Key Resort and Villas in Key West, were once again among our top cash flow drivers, the other three of our top five EBITDA producers hailed from our core Northeast markets of New York, Boston, and Washington D.C. The Envoy Hotel was our highest EBITDA generating hotel during the second quarter while the Hyatt Union Square and The Westin Philadelphia rounded out the group.”

Mr. Shah continued, “Based on the trends we saw in July, the ongoing momentum from our corporate customers, and strong forward bookings for the second half of the year, we remain very encouraged with the sustainability of the recovery in our markets. Our differentiated and experiential luxury and lifestyle portfolio along with our unique New York City cluster is very well positioned to continue outperforming our peers. We expect to benefit from long runways in the business travel, convention, group, and international channels as their recoveries continue to take hold in our markets."

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

The Company’s 32 comparable hotel portfolio generated 72.6% occupancy, an Average Daily Rate (“ADR”) of $286.78, and Revenue per Available Room (“RevPAR”) of $208.26 during the second quarter 2022.

Strong ADR growth coupled with ongoing cost controls and aggressive asset management strategies helped drive very strong operating margins during the quarter. Comparable GOP margin was 49.1%, which exceeded the second quarter 2019 by 282 basis points. Comparable hotel EBITDA margin of 38.7% was 236 basis points higher than the second quarter 2019. EBITDA margins at our resort properties increased 1,080 basis points as compared to second quarter 2019.

Our resort portfolio generated RevPAR growth of 36.5% driven by 37.9% ADR growth compared to second quarter 2019. On Miami Beach, occupancy and ADR growth led to 66.2% RevPAR growth at the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, the highest quarterly growth in the portfolio. In Coconut Grove, the Ritz-Carlton drove 49.7% ADR growth resulting in 44.2% RevPAR growth. The Parrot Key Hotel & Resort ended the period with 79.1% ADR growth leading to a RevPAR growth of 59.4% to $368.30.

On the West Coast, The Sanctuary Beach Resort continued to outperform, ending the period with a RevPAR of $440.48, the highest in our resort portfolio and an improvement of 28.7% driven by 49.4% ADR growth to $572.48. The Hotel Milo in Santa Barbara ended the second quarter with an ADR of $424.26, a 67.6% increase resulting in 40.4% RevPAR growth.

New York

In the second quarter, New York was the largest EBITDA contributing market in our portfolio generating $9.4M. Our Manhattan hotels ran 76% occupancy at an ADR of $297.82. Pricing power remained robust in New York as ADR was 10.3% above 2019 levels in the quarter. Performance built throughout the quarter as RevPAR and EBITDA improved 26% and 43%, respectively, from April to June. The Hyatt Union Square, Hilton Garden Inn Tribeca, and Nu Hotel exceeded Q2 2019 EBITDA levels and helped drive our New York City portfolio EBITDA to reach 90% of our second quarter 2019 EBITDA.

Hotel Dispositions

On April 27, 2022 we entered into a definitive agreement to sell seven of our non-core Urban Select Service properties outside of New York (the “USS Portfolio”) for gross proceeds of $505 million, or approximately $360,000 per key. The closing of this transaction is anticipated to be completed in two tranches with the sale of six assets to be completed in early August while one asset is expected to close later in the year due to the timing of the CMBS loan assumption process for this asset.

Presented below are some summary statistics for our comparable portfolio excluding the USS Portfolio for the three months ending June 30, 2022.

Comparable Portfolio excl USS Portfolio Metric Q2 2022 Q2 2019 Growth ADR $312 $267 17.2% RevPAR $226 $224 1.0% EBITDA $37,064 $33,195 11.7% GOP 47.6% 43.1% 448 bps EBITDA 37.0% 32.8% 414 bps

Financing

The Company exited the covenant waiver period as of June 30, 2022 and has entered into a new $500M revolving credit agreement that will be effective concurrently with the closing of the first tranche of the USS Portfolio sale. The Company completed the second quarter 2022 with approximately $101 million of cash & cash equivalents and deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s consolidated debt had a weighted average interest rate of 4.68% and a weighted average life-to-maturity of 2.2 years.

Preferred Dividend Distribution

Hersha’s Board of Trustees declared a cash dividend of $0.4297 per Series C Preferred Share and a cash dividend of $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share and Series E Preferred Share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. The preferred share dividends were paid on July 15, 2022, to holders of record as of July 1, 2022. We remain current on all dividends for each of our series of Preferred Shares.

2022 Outlook

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the lodging industry stemming from macro-economic conditions, and the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Company will forego providing full-year 2022 guidance.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Hosting the call will be Mr. Jay H. Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Neil H. Shah, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics

Common key performance metrics utilized by the lodging industry are occupancy, average daily rate ("ADR"), and revenue per available room ("RevPAR"). Occupancy is calculated as the percentage total rooms sold compared to rooms available to be sold, while ADR measures the average rate earned per occupied room, calculated as total room revenue divided by total rooms sold. RevPAR is a derivative of these two metrics which shows the total room revenue earned per room available to be sold. Management uses these metrics in comparison to other hotels in our self-defined competitive peer set within proximity to each of our hotel properties.

An explanation of Funds from Operations (“FFO”), AFFO, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA, as well as reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, is included at the end of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Investment in Hotel Properties, Net of Accumulated Depreciation $ 1,335,479 $ 1,665,097 Investment in Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 5,486 5,580 Cash and Cash Equivalents 87,918 72,238 Escrow Deposits 12,764 12,707 Hotel Accounts Receivable 8,242 8,491 Due from Related Parties 534 2,495 Intangible Assets, Net of Accumulated Amortization of $7,075 and $6,944 1,204 1,335 Right of Use Assets 30,152 43,442 Other Assets 36,152 21,759 Hotel Assets Held for Sale 318,716 — Total Assets 1,836,647 1,833,144 Liabilities and Equity: Line of Credit $ 118,684 $ 118,684 Term Loan, Net of Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs 496,527 496,085 Unsecured Notes Payable, Net of Unamortized Discounts and Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs 201,386 198,490 Mortgages Payable, Net of Unamortized Premium and Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs 229,605 304,614 Lease Liabilities 47,744 53,691 Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 38,990 43,207 Dividends and Distributions Payable 6,044 6,044 Liabilities Related to Hotel Assets Held for Sale 79,787 — Due to Related Parties 482 1,723 Total Liabilities $ 1,219,249 $ 1,222,538 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest - Consolidated Joint Venture $ 5,274 $ 2,310 Equity: Shareholders' Equity: Preferred Shares: $0.01 Par Value, 29,000,000 Shares Authorized, 3,000,000 Series C, 7,701,700 Series D and 4,001,514 Series E Shares Issued and

Outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, with Liquidation Preferences of $25 Per Share $ 147 $ 147 Common Shares: Class A, $0.01 Par Value, 104,000,000 Shares Authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 39,514,661 and 39,325,025 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 396 394 Common Shares: Class B, $0.01 Par Value, 1,000,000 Shares Authorized, None Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 15,629 (2,747 ) Additional Paid-in Capital 1,154,367 1,155,034 Distributions in Excess of Net Income (612,951 ) (595,454 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 557,588 557,374 Noncontrolling Interests - Common Units and LTIP Units 54,536 50,922 Total Equity 612,124 608,296 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,836,647 $ 1,833,144





HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Summary Results (unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues: Hotel Operating Revenues: Room $ 98,242 $ 56,539 $ 163,374 $ 95,889 Food & Beverage 15,710 7,230 24,766 10,304 Other Operating Revenues 9,247 6,314 16,886 11,043 Total Hotel Operating Revenues 123,199 70,083 205,026 117,236 Other Revenue 91 13 132 25 Total Revenues 123,290 70,096 205,158 117,261 Operating Expenses: Hotel Operating Expenses: Room 19,447 12,350 34,037 21,548 Food & Beverage 11,607 5,409 20,011 8,282 Other Operating Expenses 36,039 23,551 62,395 43,660 Total Hotel Operating Expenses 67,093 41,310 116,443 73,490 Gain on Insurance Settlements (987 ) (961 ) (962 ) (961 ) Property Losses in Excess of Insurance Recoveries — 250 — 250 Hotel Ground Rent 1,531 1,064 2,621 2,164 Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes and Property Insurance 8,335 9,466 16,818 19,537 General and Administrative 3,192 2,698 5,969 5,473 Share Based Compensation 3,299 2,589 5,840 4,758 Terminated Transaction Costs — 36 — 390 Depreciation and Amortization 17,003 21,014 36,279 42,816 Loss on Impairment of Assets — 222 — 222 Total Operating Expenses 99,466 77,688 183,008 148,139 Operating Income (Loss) 23,824 (7,592 ) 22,150 (30,878 ) Interest Income 1 4 2 5 Interest Expense (14,769 ) (14,982 ) (29,006 ) (28,411 ) Other (Expense) Income (108 ) (84 ) (207 ) 377 Gain on Disposition of Hotel Properties — — — 48,352 Loss on Debt Extinguishment — (129 ) — (3,069 ) Income (Loss) before Results from Unconsolidated Joint Venture Investments and Income Taxes 8,948 (22,783 ) (7,061 ) (13,624 ) Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Joint Venture Investments 357 (589 ) (579 ) (1,247 ) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 9,305 (23,372 ) (7,640 ) (14,871 ) Income Tax (Expense) Benefit (93 ) (151 ) (114 ) 438 Net Income (Loss) 9,212 (23,523 ) (7,754 ) (14,433 ) (Income) Loss Allocated to Noncontrolling Interests Common Units (379 ) 2,945 2,345 2,623 Consolidated Joint Venture (691 ) (1,968 ) (2,964 ) (1,810 ) Preferred Distributions (6,043 ) (6,044 ) (12,087 ) (12,087 ) Net Income(Loss) Applicable to Common Shareholders $ 2,099 $ (28,590 ) $ (20,460 ) $ (25,707 ) Earnings per Share: BASIC Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shareholders $ 0.05 $ (0.73 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.66 ) DILUTED Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shareholders $ 0.05 $ (0.73 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.66 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 39,277,269 39,097,820 39,254,536 39,034,707 Diluted 40,453,785 39,097,820 39,254,536 39,034,707

Non-GAAP Measures

FFO and AFFO

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) developed Funds from Operations (“FFO”) as a non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. We calculate FFO applicable to common shares and Common Units in accordance with the December 2018 Financial Standards White Paper of NAREIT, which we refer to as the White Paper. The White Paper defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Our interpretation of the NAREIT definition is that non-controlling interest in net income (loss) should be added back to (deducted from) net income (loss) as part of reconciling net income (loss) to FFO. Our FFO computation may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than we do.

The GAAP measure that we believe to be most directly comparable to FFO, net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders, includes loss from the impairment of certain depreciable assets, our investment in unconsolidated joint ventures and land, depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses on property sales, non-controlling interest and preferred dividends. In computing FFO, we eliminate these items because, in our view, they are not indicative of the results from our property operations. We determined that the loss from the impairment of certain depreciable assets, including investments in unconsolidated joint ventures and land, was driven by a measurable decrease in the fair value of certain hotel properties and other assets as determined by our analysis of those assets in accordance with applicable GAAP. As such, these impairments have been eliminated from net income (loss) to determine FFO.

Hersha also presents Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO), which reflects FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition further adjusted by:

deducting or adding back income tax benefit or expense;

adding back non-cash share-based compensation expense;

adding back acquisition and terminated transaction expenses;

adding back amortization of discounts, premiums, and deferred financing costs;

adding back write-offs of deferred financing costs on debt extinguishment;

adding back straight-line amortization of ground lease expense; and

adding back interest expense that has been paid-in-kind.





FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company’s performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. We consider FFO and AFFO to be meaningful, additional measures of our operating performance because they exclude the effects of the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because they are widely used by industry analysts as performance measures. We evaluate our performance by reviewing AFFO, in addition to FFO, because we believe that adjusting FFO to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items as described above provides useful supplemental information regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of AFFO, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income (loss), more completely describes our operating performance. We show both FFO from consolidated hotel operations and FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures because we believe it is meaningful for the investor to understand the relative contributions from our consolidated and unconsolidated hotels. The display of both FFO from consolidated hotels and FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures allows for a detailed analysis of the operating performance of our hotel portfolio by management and investors. We present FFO and AFFO applicable to common shares and OP Units because our OP Units are redeemable for common shares. We believe it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO and AFFO applicable to all common shares and OP Units. In addition, based on guidance provided by NAREIT, we have eliminated loss from the impairment of certain depreciable assets, including investments in unconsolidated joint ventures and land, from net (income) loss to arrive at FFO in each year presented.

The following table reconciles FFO and AFFO for the periods presented to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) applicable to common shares, for the same periods:

HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 2,099 $ (28,590 ) $ (20,460 ) $ (25,707 ) Income (loss) allocated to noncontrolling interest 1,070 (977 ) 619 (813 ) (Income) loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (357 ) 589 579 1,247 Gain on disposition of hotel properties — — — (48,352 ) Loss from impairment of depreciable assets — 222 — 222 Depreciation and amortization 17,003 21,014 36,279 42,816 Funds from consolidated hotel operations applicable to common shares and Partnership units 19,815 (7,742 ) 17,017 (30,587 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint venture investments 357 (589 ) (579 ) (1,247 ) Unrecognized pro rata interest in loss of unconsolidated joint venture (79 ) (318 ) (298 ) (814 ) Depreciation and amortization of difference between purchase price and historical cost 21 21 42 42 Interest in depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures 625 651 1,252 1,282 Funds from unconsolidated joint venture operations applicable to common shares and Partnership units 924 (235 ) 417 (737 ) Funds from Operations applicable to common shares and Partnership units 20,739 (7,977 ) 17,434 (31,324 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 93 151 114 (438 ) Non-cash share based compensation expense 3,299 2,589 5,840 4,758 Straight-line amortization of lease expense 118 128 298 257 Terminated transaction costs — 36 — 390 Amortization of discounts, premiums, and deferred financing costs 1,496 1,227 2,944 2,504 Amortization of liability and reclassification of other comprehensive income for amended interest rate swaps — — — 424 Interest expense paid-in-kind — 1,801 1,855 2,534 Deferred financing costs and debt premium written off in debt extinguishment — 129 — 3,069 Loss on remediation of damage, excluding impairment of depreciable assets — 250 — 250 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 25,745 $ (1,666 ) $ 28,485 $ (17,576 ) AFFO per Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares and Partnership Units Outstanding $ 0.56 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.62 $ (0.39 ) Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares and Partnership Units Outstanding 45,716,098 44,724,968 45,629,745 44,525,168

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is a supplemental measure of our operating performance and facilitates comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital-intensive companies. NAREIT adopted EBITDA for real estate (“EBITDAre”) a measure calculated by adding gains from the disposition of hotel operations, in order to promote an industry-wide measure of REIT operating performance. We also adjust EBITDAre for interest in amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs of our unconsolidated joint ventures, deferred financing costs write-offs in debt extinguishment, non-cash share-based compensation expense, acquisition and terminated transaction costs and net operating loss incurred on non-operation properties to calculate Adjusted EBITDA.

HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 9,212 $ (23,523 ) $ (7,754 ) $ (14,433 ) (Income) loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (357 ) 589 579 1,247 Interest expense 14,769 14,982 29,006 28,411 Non-operating interest income (1 ) (4 ) (2 ) (5 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 93 151 114 (438 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,003 21,014 36,279 42,816 EBITDA from consolidated hotel operations 40,719 13,209 58,222 57,598 Gain on disposition of hotel properties — — — (48,352 ) Loss from impairment of depreciable assets — 222 — 222 EBITDAre from consolidated hotel operations 40,719 13,431 58,222 9,468 Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint venture investments 357 (589 ) (579 ) (1,247 ) Unrecognized pro rata interest in loss of unconsolidated joint venture (79 ) (318 ) (298 ) (814 ) Depreciation and amortization of difference between purchase price and historical cost 21 21 42 42 Adjustment for interest in interest expense, depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,011 970 1,973 1,908 EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint venture operations 1,310 84 1,138 (111 ) EBITDAre 42,029 13,515 59,360 9,357 Non-cash share based compensation expense 3,299 2,589 5,840 4,758 Straight-line amortization of lease expense 118 128 298 257 Terminated transaction costs — 36 — 390 Loss on reclassification of other comprehensive income for interest rate swaps — — — 324 Deferred financing costs and debt premium written off in debt extinguishment — 129 — 3,069 Loss on remediation of damage, excluding impairment of depreciable assets — 250 — 250 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,446 $ 16,647 $ 65,498 $ 18,405

Our EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA computation may not be comparable to EBITDAre or Adjusted EBITDA reported by other companies that interpret the definition of EBITDA differently than we do. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAre to be meaningful measures of a REIT's performance because they are widely followed by industry analysts, lenders and investors and that they should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, GAAP net income (loss) as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA is a commonly used measure of performance in the hotel industry for a specific hotel or group of hotels. We believe Hotel EBITDA provides a more complete understanding of the operating results of the individual hotel or group of hotels. We calculate Hotel EBITDA by utilizing the total revenues generated from hotel operations less all operating expenses, property taxes, insurance and management fees, which calculation excludes the Company expenses not specific to a hotel, such as corporate overhead. Because Hotel EBITDA is specific to individual hotels or groups of hotels and not to the Company as a whole, it is not directly comparable to any GAAP measure. In addition, our Hotel EBITDA computation may not be comparable to Hotel EBITDA or other similar metrics reported by other companies that interpret the definition of Hotel EBITDA differently than we do. Management believes Hotel EBITDA to be a meaningful measure of performance of a portfolio of hotels because it is followed by industry analysts, lenders and investors and that it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, operating income (loss) as reported in our unaudited summary results as a measure of our hotel portfolio’s operating performance.

HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST Hotel EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating income (loss) $ 23,824 $ (7,592 ) $ 22,150 $ (30,878 ) Other revenue (91 ) (13 ) (132 ) (25 ) Gain on insurance settlement (987 ) (961 ) (962 ) (961 ) Loss from impairment of depreciable assets and remediation — 472 — 472 Depreciation and amortization 17,003 21,014 36,279 42,816 General and administrative 3,192 2,698 5,969 5,473 Share based compensation 3,299 2,589 5,840 4,758 Terminated transaction costs — 36 — 390 Straight-line amortization of ground lease expense 118 128 298 257 Other 85 (91 ) 63 (117 ) Hotel EBITDA $ 46,443 $ 18,280 $ 69,505 $ 22,185

Supplemental Schedules