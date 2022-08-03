Werner Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (all metrics compared to second quarter 2021)



Total revenues of $836.3 million, up 29%

Operating income of $74.9 million, down 3%; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $77.6 million, down 2%

Operating margin of 9.0%, down 280 bps; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 9.3%, down 290 bps

Diluted EPS of $1.12, up 6%; non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.87, up 1%

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Our second quarter results showed progress, but did not meet our expectations. We achieved our eighth consecutive quarter of record quarterly earnings per share, despite unusually large insurance and claims expense in the quarter, with the majority of the increase related to recent unexpected and unfortunate developments related to two prior year accidents,” said Derek J. Leathers, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to specifically call out our Logistics team this quarter for a job well done serving our customers with valued and innovative capacity solutions, while at the same time expanding their revenues and operating income. As the economic landscape begins to change, our durable and resilient model is built to thrive, regardless of the economic or freight market conditions.”

Total revenues for the quarter were $836.3 million, an increase of $186.5 million compared to the prior year quarter, due to Truckload Transportation Services (“TTS”) revenues growth of $122.4 million and Logistics revenues growth of $62.2 million.

Operating income of $74.9 million decreased $1.9 million, or 3%, while operating margin of 9.0% decreased 280 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income of $77.6 million decreased $1.5 million, or 2%. Adjusted operating margin of 9.3% decreased 290 basis points from 12.2% for the same quarter last year. Unusually high insurance and claims expense that was $20.3 million higher year-over-year resulted in lower operating income and adjusted operating income and reduced diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) by 24 cents per share. The majority of this year-over-year increase in insurance and claims expense related to recent unexpected and unfortunate legal developments for two prior year accidents that have been settled.

Operating income in the TTS segment decreased $9.1 million, or 12%, due to the higher insurance and claims costs referenced above and other operating cost increases, offset by fleet growth, higher freight rates and increased gains on sale of equipment. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income in TTS decreased $8.2 million, or 11%. Werner Logistics operating income increased $8.6 million, or 218%, resulting from improved revenue growth and an expanded operating margin. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income in Logistics increased $9.1 million, or 231%.

Interest expense of $1.8 million increased $1.1 million primarily due to an increase in average debt outstanding and higher interest rates. The effective income tax rate during the quarter was 24.4%, compared to 25.5% in second quarter 2021.

During second quarter 2022, our strategic minority equity investments had market valuation changes causing a net unrealized gain on equity securities, which resulted in higher non-operating income of $24.1 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a gain of $20.2 million, or $0.22 per share, in second quarter 2021. Consistent with prior reporting, market value increases or decreases for these strategic minority investments are adjusted out for determining non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share.

Net income attributable to Werner increased slightly to $72.3 million. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income attributable to Werner of $56.1 million decreased 4%. Diluted EPS of $1.12 increased 6%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.87 increased 1%.

Key Consolidated Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Y/Y Change 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 836,276 $ 649,814 29 % $ 1,600,881 $ 1,266,260 26 % Truckload Transportation Services revenues 613,616 491,200 25 % 1,172,033 954,149 23 % Werner Logistics revenues 203,861 141,673 44 % 392,869 279,526 41 % Operating income 74,923 76,863 (3 )% 158,434 139,334 14 % Operating margin 9.0 % 11.8 % (280) bps 9.9 % 11.0 % (110) bps Net income attributable to Werner 72,290 72,032 — % 126,039 118,524 6 % Diluted earnings per share 1.12 1.06 6 % 1.93 1.74 11 % Adjusted operating income (1) 77,603 79,113 (2 )% 163,794 141,829 15 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 9.3 % 12.2 % (290) bps 10.2 % 11.2 % (100) bps Adjusted net income attributable to Werner (1) 56,100 58,576 (4 )% 119,084 105,252 13 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) 0.87 0.86 1 % 1.82 1.54 18 %

(1) See attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated.

Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment

Revenues of $613.6 million increased $122.4 million

Operating income of $64.0 million decreased $9.1 million; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $66.2 million decreased $8.2 million; both operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating income were reduced by $19.8 million due to the higher year-over-year insurance and claims costs referenced on page one

Operating margin of 10.4% decreased 450 basis points from 14.9%; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 10.8% decreased 430 basis points from 15.1%

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel, of 13.4% decreased 370 basis points from 17.1%

Average segment trucks in service totaled 8,286, an increase of 622 trucks year over year, or 8.1%

Dedicated unit trucks at quarter end totaled 5,320 or 63% of the total TTS segment fleet, compared to 5,040 trucks, or 66%, a year ago

5.4% increase in TTS average revenues per truck per week

During second quarter 2022, Dedicated continued to experience strong and steady freight demand from its customers. One-Way Truckload customer freight demand during second quarter 2022 moderated from strong in April to seasonally normal by June. During July, Dedicated freight demand remained strong, and One-Way Truckload demand remained seasonally normal.

Comparisons of key financial metrics for the TTS segment, including operating ratios (actual and net of fuel surcharge revenues), are shown in the table below.

Key Truckload Transportation Services Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Y/Y Change 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge $ 488,208 $ 428,523 14 % $ 960,569 $ 839,175 14 % Trucking fuel surcharge revenues 118,641 57,439 107 % 198,456 104,898 89 % Non-trucking and other revenues 6,767 5,238 29 % 13,008 10,076 29 % Total revenues $ 613,616 $ 491,200 25 % $ 1,172,033 $ 954,149 23 % Operating income 64,004 73,108 (12 )% 140,097 130,736 7 % Operating margin 10.4 % 14.9 % (450) bps 12.0 % 13.7 % (170) bps Operating ratio 89.6 % 85.1 % 450 bps 88.0 % 86.3 % 170 bps Adjusted operating income (1) 66,184 74,366 (11 )% 144,457 133,252 8 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 10.8 % 15.1 % (430) bps 12.3 % 14.0 % (170) bps Adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge (1) 13.4 % 17.1 % (370) bps 14.8 % 15.7 % (90) bps Adjusted operating ratio (1) 89.2 % 84.9 % 430 bps 87.7 % 86.0 % 170 bps Adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge (1) 86.6 % 82.9 % 370 bps 85.2 % 84.3 % 90 bps

(1) See attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment.

Werner Logistics Segment

Revenues of $203.9 million increased $62.2 million, or 44%

Operating income of $12.5 million increased $8.6 million

Operating margin of 6.1% increased 330 bps from 2.8%

Adjusted operating income of $13.0 million increased $9.1 million

Adjusted operating margin of 6.4% increased 360 bps from 2.8%

Truckload Logistics revenues (65% of total Logistics revenues) increased 36%, driven by a 17% increase in revenues per shipment and a 16% increase in shipments.

Intermodal revenues (23% of Logistics revenues) increased 18%, supported by a 35% increase in revenues per shipment, partially offset by a 13% decrease in shipments.

Final Mile revenues (12% of Logistics revenues) increased $21.1 million, due to the November 2021 acquisition of NEHDS and continued growth from our national final mile agent network.

Logistics adjusted operating income improved $9.1 million in second quarter due to the 44% revenue growth and 360 bps of adjusted operating margin expansion.

Key Werner Logistics Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Y/Y Change 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 203,861 $ 141,673 44 % $ 392,869 $ 279,526 41 % Operating expenses: Purchased transportation expense 166,241 124,388 34 % 323,762 244,915 32 % Other operating expenses 25,130 13,358 88 % 47,936 26,110 84 % Total operating expenses 191,371 137,746 39 % 371,698 271,025 37 % Operating income $ 12,490 $ 3,927 218 % $ 21,171 $ 8,501 149 % Operating margin 6.1 % 2.8 % 330 bps 5.4 % 3.0 % 240 bps Adjusted operating income (1) $ 12,990 $ 3,927 231 % $ 22,171 $ 7,488 196 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 6.4 % 2.8 % 360 bps 5.6 % 2.7 % 290 bps

(1) See attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Werner Logistics Segment.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash flow from operations in second quarter 2022 was $112.6 million compared to $53.6 million in second quarter 2021, an increase of 110%, due to working capital improvements.

Net capital expenditures in second quarter 2022 were $116.3 million compared to $65.1 million in second quarter 2021, an increase of 79%. We plan to continue to invest in new trucks and trailers and our terminals to improve our driver experience, optimize operational efficiency and more effectively manage our maintenance, safety and fuel costs. The average ages of our truck and trailer fleets were 2.3 years and 4.7 years, respectively, as of June 30, 2022.

Gains on sales of equipment in second quarter 2022 were $20.7 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $13.5 million, or $0.15 per share, in second quarter 2021. Year over year, we sold fewer trucks and trailers and realized substantially higher average gains per truck and trailer due to the significantly stronger pricing market for our used equipment. Gains on sales of assets are reflected as a reduction of Other Operating Expenses in our income statement.

During the quarter, we repurchased 1,650,000 shares of common stock for a total cost of $65.9 million, or an average price of $39.96 per share. As of June 30, 2022, we had 2.5 million shares remaining under our share repurchase authorization.

As of June 30, 2022, we had $54 million of cash and over $1.3 billion of stockholders’ equity. Total debt outstanding was $445 million at June 30, 2022. After considering letters of credit issued, we had available liquidity consisting of cash and available borrowing capacity as of June 30, 2022 of $340 million.

2022 Guidance Metrics and Assumptions

The following table summarizes our updated 2022 guidance and assumptions:

2022 Guidance Prior

(as of 5/3/22) Actual

(as of 6/30/22) New

(as of 8/3/22) Commentary TTS truck growth from BoY to EoY 2% to 5%

(annual) 1%

(YTD22) 2% to 5%

(annual) Subject to availability of drivers and new equipment; growth focused on Dedicated Net capital expenditures $250M to $300M

(annual) $153.4M

(YTD22) $275M to $325M

(annual) Subject to availability of new equipment TTS Guidance Dedicated RPTPW* growth 4% to 6%

(annual) 9.1%

(2Q22 vs. 2Q21) 6% to 8%

(annual) Expect continued strong rate levels partially offset by lower miles per truck One-Way Truckload RPTM* growth 14% to 17%

(2Q22 vs. 2Q21) 13.7%

(2Q22 vs. 2Q21) 2% to 5%

(3Q22 vs. 3Q21) Moderating OWT freight market, tougher YOY RPTM comps, lapping ECM acquisition, declining spot rates Assumptions Effective income tax rate 24.5% to 25.5%

(annual) 24.4%

(2Q22) 24.5% to 25.5%

(annual) Truck age

Trailer age 2.2 years

4.8 years 2.3 years

4.7 years 2.2 years

4.8 years Subject to availability of new equipment

* Net of fuel surcharge revenues

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Consolidated Financial Information

INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ % $ % $ % $ % Operating revenues $ 836,276 100.0 $ 649,814 100.0 $ 1,600,881 100.0 $ 1,266,260 100.0 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 253,639 30.3 210,095 32.4 495,635 31.0 414,948 32.8 Fuel 125,446 15.0 58,503 9.0 213,867 13.3 109,341 8.6 Supplies and maintenance 62,656 7.5 49,414 7.6 119,681 7.4 95,561 7.5 Taxes and licenses 23,791 2.8 23,744 3.7 47,624 3.0 46,977 3.7 Insurance and claims 41,071 4.9 20,739 3.2 68,563 4.3 42,795 3.4 Depreciation and amortization 68,471 8.2 63,865 9.8 135,700 8.5 127,816 10.1 Rent and purchased transportation 197,116 23.6 150,920 23.2 382,353 23.9 297,413 23.5 Communications and utilities 3,781 0.4 3,333 0.5 7,707 0.5 6,355 0.5 Other (14,618 ) (1.7 ) (7,662 ) (1.2 ) (28,683 ) (1.8 ) (14,280 ) (1.1 ) Total operating expenses 761,353 91.0 572,951 88.2 1,442,447 90.1 1,126,926 89.0 Operating income 74,923 9.0 76,863 11.8 158,434 9.9 139,334 11.0 Other expense (income): Interest expense 1,787 0.2 701 0.1 3,226 0.2 1,539 0.1 Interest income (313 ) — (334 ) (0.1 ) (588 ) — (631 ) — Gain on investments in equity securities, net (24,095 ) (2.8 ) (20,191 ) (3.1 ) (14,289 ) (0.9 ) (20,191 ) (1.6 ) Other 126 — 54 — 199 — 96 — Total other expense (income) (22,495 ) (2.6 ) (19,770 ) (3.1 ) (11,452 ) (0.7 ) (19,187 ) (1.5 ) Income before income taxes 97,418 11.6 96,633 14.9 169,886 10.6 158,521 12.5 Income tax expense 23,809 2.8 24,601 3.8 41,242 2.6 39,997 3.1 Net income 73,609 8.8 72,032 11.1 128,644 8.0 118,524 9.4 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,319 ) (0.2 ) — — (2,605 ) (0.1 ) — — Net income attributable to Werner $ 72,290 8.6 $ 72,032 11.1 $ 126,039 7.9 $ 118,524 9.4 Diluted shares outstanding 64,726 68,216 65,327 68,237 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.06 $ 1.93 $ 1.74









CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,424 $ 54,196 Accounts receivable, trade, less allowance of $9,976 and $9,169, respectively 482,006 460,518 Other receivables (1) 165,205 24,449 Inventories and supplies 12,568 11,140 Prepaid taxes, licenses and permits 8,803 17,549 Other current assets 49,399 63,361 Total current assets 772,405 631,213 Property and equipment 2,703,628 2,557,825 Less – accumulated depreciation 1,032,948 944,582 Property and equipment, net 1,670,680 1,613,243 Goodwill 74,404 74,618 Intangible assets, net 52,597 55,315 Other non-current assets (2) 278,501 229,324 Total assets $ 2,848,587 $ 2,603,713 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Checks issued in excess of cash balances $ 6,032 $ — Accounts payable 126,178 93,987 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Insurance and claims accruals (1) 221,219 72,594 Accrued payroll 57,624 44,333 Accrued expenses 30,274 28,758 Other current liabilities 24,653 24,011 Total current liabilities 470,980 268,683 Long-term debt, net of current portion 440,000 422,500 Other long-term liabilities 43,782 43,314 Insurance and claims accruals, net of current portion (2) 242,094 237,220 Deferred income taxes 269,307 268,499 Total liabilities 1,466,163 1,240,216 Temporary equity - redeemable noncontrolling interest 38,552 35,947 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 80,533,536 shares issued; 63,415,565 and 65,790,112 shares outstanding, respectively 805 805 Paid-in capital 124,065 121,904 Retained earnings 1,777,092 1,667,104 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,584 ) (20,604 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 17,117,971 and 14,743,424 shares, respectively (543,506 ) (441,659 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,343,872 1,327,550 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity $ 2,848,587 $ 2,603,713

(1) Under the terms of our insurance policies, we are the primary obligor for the settlement of a previously disclosed motor vehicle accident lawsuit arising from a May 24, 2020 accident, and as such, we have recorded a $140.0 million receivable from our third-party insurance providers in other receivables and a corresponding liability of the same amount in the current portion of insurance and claims accruals in the unaudited condensed balance sheets as of June 30, 2022.

(2) Under the terms of our insurance policies, we are the primary obligor of the damage award in a previously disclosed adverse jury verdict, and as such, we have recorded a $79.2 million receivable from our third-party insurance providers in other non-current assets and a corresponding liability of the same amount in the long-term portion of insurance and claims accruals in the unaudited condensed balance sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Capital expenditures, net $ 116,349 $ 65,081 $ 153,423 $ 102,947 Cash flow from operations 112,570 53,597 267,527 189,464 Return on assets (annualized) 10.9 % 12.7 % 9.7 % 10.7 % Return on equity (annualized) 21.3 % 22.9 % 18.7 % 19.2 %





Segment Financial and Operating Statistics Information

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Truckload Transportation Services $ 613,616 $ 491,200 $ 1,172,033 $ 954,149 Werner Logistics 203,861 141,673 392,869 279,526 Other (1) 18,946 16,725 36,459 32,124 Corporate 478 409 867 788 Subtotal 836,901 650,007 1,602,228 1,266,587 Inter-segment eliminations (2) (625 ) (193 ) (1,347 ) (327 ) Total $ 836,276 $ 649,814 $ 1,600,881 $ 1,266,260 Operating Income Truckload Transportation Services $ 64,004 $ 73,108 $ 140,097 $ 130,736 Werner Logistics 12,490 3,927 21,171 8,501 Other (1) 461 1,663 906 2,529 Corporate (2,032 ) (1,835 ) (3,740 ) (2,432 ) Total $ 74,923 $ 76,863 $ 158,434 $ 139,334

(1) Other includes our driver training schools, transportation-related activities such as third-party equipment maintenance and equipment leasing, and other business activities.

(2) Inter-segment eliminations represent transactions between reporting segments that are eliminated in consolidation.





OPERATING STATISTICS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 % Chg 2022 2021 % Chg Truckload Transportation Services segment Average trucks in service 8,286 7,664 8.1 % 8,262 7,727 6.9 % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,532 $ 4,301 5.4 % $ 4,472 $ 4,177 7.1 % Total trucks (at quarter end) Company 8,145 7,305 11.5 % 8,145 7,305 11.5 % Independent contractor 255 340 (25.0 )% 255 340 (25.0 )% Total trucks 8,400 7,645 9.9 % 8,400 7,645 9.9 % Total trailers (at quarter end) 25,905 23,090 12.2 % 25,905 23,090 12.2 % One-Way Truckload Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 188,173 $ 166,171 13.2 % $ 374,933 $ 323,010 16.1 % Average trucks in service 3,102 2,715 14.3 % 3,083 2,785 10.7 % Total trucks (at quarter end) 3,080 2,605 18.2 % 3,080 2,605 18.2 % Average percentage of empty miles 12.39 % 10.72 % 15.6 % 12.07 % 11.04 % 9.3 % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,665 $ 4,709 (0.9 )% $ 4,677 $ 4,461 4.8 % Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile (1) 13.7 % 16.7 % 17.1 % 13.1 % Average % change YOY in total miles per truck per week (12.9 )% (1.7 )% (10.5 )% (4.8 )% Average completed trip length in miles (loaded) 692 877 (21.1 )% 704 865 (18.6 )% Dedicated Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 300,035 $ 262,352 14.4 % $ 585,636 $ 516,165 13.5 % Average trucks in service 5,184 4,949 4.7 % 5,179 4,942 4.8 % Total trucks (at quarter end) 5,320 5,040 5.6 % 5,320 5,040 5.6 % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,452 $ 4,079 9.1 % $ 4,349 $ 4,018 8.2 % Werner Logistics segment Average trucks in service 58 34 70.6 % 55 36 52.8 % Total trucks (at quarter end) 57 41 39.0 % 57 41 39.0 % Total trailers (at quarter end) 1,920 1,325 44.9 % 1,920 1,325 44.9 %

(1) Net of fuel surcharge revenues





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC Regulation G, including non-GAAP adjusted operating income; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner; non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share; non-GAAP adjusted operating revenues, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio; and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period because they exclude the effect of items that, in our opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as substitutes for their comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. Although we believe that they improve comparability in analyzing our period to period performance, they could limit comparability to other companies in our industry if those companies define these measures differently. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered measures of income generated by our business. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

The following tables present reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as required by SEC Regulation G. In addition, information regarding each of the excluded items as well as our reasons for excluding them from our non-GAAP results is provided below.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – CONSOLIDATED

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin (1) $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. Operating income and operating margin – $ 74,923 9.0 % $ 76,863 11.8 % $ 158,434 9.9 % $ 139,334 11.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) 1,321 0.1 % 1,258 0.2 % 2,642 0.1 % 2,516 0.2 % Gain on sale of Werner Global Logistics (3) — — % — — % — — % (1,013 ) (0.1 )% Amortization of intangible assets (4) 1,359 0.2 % — — % 2,718 0.2 % — — % Acquisition expenses (5) — — % 992 0.2 % — — % 992 0.1 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and

non-GAAP adjusted operating margin $ 77,603 9.3 % $ 79,113 12.2 % $ 163,794 10.2 % $ 141,829 11.2 %





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Attributable to Werner and Non-GAAP

Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ Diluted EPS $ Diluted EPS $ Diluted EPS $ Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Werner and diluted EPS $ 72,290 $ 1.12 $ 72,032 $ 1.06 $ 126,039 $ 1.93 $ 118,524 $ 1.74 Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) 1,321 0.02 1,258 0.02 2,642 0.04 2,516 0.04 Gain on sale of Werner Global Logistics (3) — — — — — — (1,013 ) (0.01 ) Amortization of intangible assets, net of amount attributable to noncontrolling interest (4) 1,187 0.02 — — 2,374 0.04 — — Acquisition expenses (5) — — 992 0.01 — — 992 0.01 Gain on investments in equity securities, net (6) (24,095 ) (0.37 ) (20,191 ) (0.30 ) (14,289 ) (0.22 ) (20,191 ) (0.30 ) Income tax effect of above adjustments (7) 5,397 0.08 4,485 0.07 2,318 0.03 4,424 0.06 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 56,100 $ 0.87 $ 58,576 $ 0.86 $ 119,084 $ 1.82 $ 105,252 $ 1.54





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – TRUCKLOAD TRANSPORTATION SERVICES (TTS) SEGMENT

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin (1) $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. Operating income and operating margin – (GAAP) $ 64,004 10.4 % $ 73,108 14.9 % $ 140,097 12.0 % $ 130,736 13.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) 1,321 0.2 % 1,258 0.2 % 2,642 0.2 % 2,516 0.3 % Amortization of intangible assets (4) 859 0.2 % — — % 1,718 0.1 % — — % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin $ 66,184 10.8 % $ 74,366 15.1 % $ 144,457 12.3 % $ 133,252 14.0 %





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio (1) $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. Operating expenses and operating ratio – (GAAP) $ 549,612 89.6 % $ 418,092 85.1 % $ 1,031,936 88.0 % $ 823,413 86.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) (1,321 ) (0.2 )% (1,258 ) (0.2 )% (2,642 ) (0.2 )% (2,516 ) (0.3 )% Amortization of intangible assets (4) (859 ) (0.2 )% — — % (1,718 ) (0.1 )% — — % Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio $ 547,432 89.2 % $ 416,834 84.9 % $ 1,027,576 87.7 % $ 820,897 86.0 %





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses, Net of Fuel Surcharge;

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin, Net of Fuel Surcharge;

and Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio, Net of Fuel Surcharge (1) 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Operating revenues – (GAAP) $ 613,616 $ 491,200 $ 1,172,033 $ 954,149 Less: Trucking fuel surcharge (8) (118,641 ) (57,439 ) (198,456 ) (104,898 ) Operating revenues, net of fuel surcharge – (Non-GAAP) 494,975 433,761 973,577 849,251 Operating expenses – (GAAP) 549,612 418,092 1,031,936 823,413 Non-GAAP adjustments: Trucking fuel surcharge (8) (118,641 ) (57,439 ) (198,456 ) (104,898 ) Insurance and claims (2) (1,321 ) (1,258 ) (2,642 ) (2,516 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4) (859 ) — (1,718 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge 428,791 359,395 829,120 715,999 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 66,184 $ 74,366 $ 144,457 $ 133,252 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge 13.4 % 17.1 % 14.8 % 15.7 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge 86.6 % 82.9 % 85.2 % 84.3 %





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – WERNER LOGISTICS SEGMENT

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin (1) $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. $ % of Op. Rev. Operating income and operating margin – (GAAP) $ 12,490 6.1 % $ 3,927 2.8 % $ 21,171 5.4 % $ 8,501 3.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Gain on sale of Werner Global Logistics (3) — — % — — % — — % (1,013 ) (0.3 )% Amortization of intangible assets (4) 500 0.3 % — — % 1,000 0.2 % — — % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin $ 12,990 6.4 % $ 3,927 2.8 % $ 22,171 5.6 % $ 7,488 2.7 %

(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner; non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share; non-GAAP adjusted operating revenues, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio; and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge should be considered in addition to, rather than as substitutes for, GAAP operating income; GAAP operating margin; GAAP net income attributable to Werner; GAAP diluted earnings per share; GAAP operating revenues; GAAP operating expenses; and GAAP operating ratio, which are their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) We accrued pre-tax insurance and claims expense for interest related to a previously disclosed excess adverse jury verdict rendered on May 17, 2018 in a lawsuit arising from a December 2014 accident. The Company is appealing this verdict. Additional information about the accident was included in our Current Report on Form 8-K dated May 17, 2018. Under our insurance policies in effect on the date of this accident, our maximum liability for this accident is $10.0 million (plus pre-judgment and post-judgment interest) with premium-based insurance coverage that exceeds the jury verdict amount. We continue to accrue pre-tax insurance and claims expense for interest at $0.4 million per month until such time as the outcome of our appeal is finalized. Management believes excluding the effect of this item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in the Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.

(3) During first quarter 2021, we sold Werner Global Logistics (“WGL”) freight forwarding services for international ocean and air shipments to Scan Global Logistics Group, which resulted in the pre-tax gain on sale. Management believes excluding the effect of this unusual and infrequent item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in our Werner Logistics segment in our Segment Information table.

(4) Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired in the ECM Associated, LLC (“ECM”) and NEHDS Logistics, LLC (“NEHDS”) acquisitions on July 1, 2021 and November 22, 2021, respectively, is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of our core operating performance. Amortization expense for ECM and NEHDS is included in our Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments, respectively, in our Segment Information table.

(5) During second quarter 2021, we incurred legal and professional fees related to the acquisition of ECM. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded as management believes these costs are not representative of the costs of managing our on-going business. The expenses are included within other operating expenses in our Income Statement and in Corporate operating income in our Segment Information table.

(6) Represents non-operating mark-to-market adjustments for unrealized gains/losses on our minority equity investments, which we account for under ASC 321, Investments - Equity Securities. We record changes in the value of our investments in equity securities in other expense (income) in our Income Statement. Management believes excluding the effect of gains/losses on our investments in equity securities provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period.

(7) The income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the incremental income tax rate excluding discrete items, and the income tax effect for 2021 has been updated to reflect the annual incremental income tax rate.

(8) Fluctuating fuel prices and fuel surcharge revenues impact the total company operating ratio and the TTS segment operating ratio when fuel surcharges are reported on a gross basis as revenues versus netting the fuel surcharges against fuel expenses. Management believes netting fuel surcharge revenues, which are generally a more volatile source of revenue, against fuel expenses provides a more consistent basis for comparing the results of operations from period to period.