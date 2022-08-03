Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Record Quarterly Revenue of $1.16 Billion, up 8.8% YoY as Reported and up 10.8% YoY in Constant Currency(3)

Strong Sales Momentum & Record 12-Month Backlog of $3.95 Billion, up 10% YoY

Fiscal 2022 Revenue Growth Outlook Consistent with Midpoint of 6.2%-7.2% YoY Guidance Range, as Reported

On-Track for Fiscal 2022 Revenue Growth of Roughly 10% YoY in Constant Currency(2)(3)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

(All comparisons are against the prior year)

  • Tracking in line with the midpoint of fiscal 2022 adjusted GAAP diluted EPS growth(4) outlook of 11.0%-13.5%
  • On-track for fiscal 2022 pro forma(2) non-GAAP diluted EPS growth of roughly 12%, consistent with midpoint of guidance range of 11.2%-12.5%
  • Record revenue of $1,160 million, up 8.8% as reported and up 10.8% in constant currency(3); revenue was at the midpoint of $1,140-$1,180 million guidance range, despite unfavorable foreign currency movements of roughly $7 million compared to our guidance assumptions
  • Record revenue of $788 million in North America, up 14.9%
  • Record managed services revenue of $718 million, equivalent to approximately 62% of total revenue
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $1.04, toward the high end of $0.97-$1.05 guidance range
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.27, above the midpoint of $1.23-$1.29 guidance range
  • GAAP operating income of $169 million; GAAP operating margin of 14.6%
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $204million;non-GAAP operating margin of 17.6%, unchanged sequentially and as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter while accelerating R&D investments
  • Free cash flow of $126 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $167 million, less $41 million in net capital expenditures and other(1)
  • Normalized free cash flow of $144 million(1)
  • Repurchased $100 million of ordinary shares during the third fiscal quarter
  • Record twelve-month backlog of $3.95 billion, up approximately $60 million sequentially and up 10% compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today reported operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

“Our solid third quarter operating performance reflects strong demand for Amdocs’ products and services across our core strategic growth pillars of 5G monetization, cloud adoption, digital modernization, and network automation. Record revenue of $1.16 billion was up 8.8%, or 10.8% from a year ago after adjusting for foreign currency(3) headwinds. In addition to strong execution, our sales momentum was again robust this quarter. Among the notable wins, we secured a multi-year deal to accelerate Vodafone Germany’s digital transformation, and we ended Q3 with record 12-month backlog of $3.95 billion, up 10% from a year ago. To expand our SaaS-based cloud network and service assurance offering, we also announced the planned acquisition of MYCOM OSI, a strategic growth move that builds on our other recent successful acquisitions in the network and cloud space,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

“We have delivered consistent profitability as we balanced accelerated R&D investments, foreign currency headwinds and a competitive labor market with disciplined project deployment and continued focus on operational excellence. Additionally, we delivered another record quarter in managed services, for which customer renewal rates have historically averaged nearly 100% over time. A prime example is a recent five-year managed services extension with AT&T’s Cricket Wireless, where we have expanded our relationship to leverage our latest cloud-native technologies, including incident management and next-generation digital catalog”, said Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer concluded, “While we are closely monitoring the uncertain global macroeconomic environment, we are confident in our unique business model that includes mission critical products and services, highly recurring revenue streams and long-term customer engagements. More than ever, we believe Amdocs is positioned as a highly relevant and trusted partner to our customers, who require market-leading innovation to enable revenue growth, cost reduction and efficiency improvement in the 5G and cloud era. We remain on-track to deliver accelerated revenue growth of roughly 10% on a pro forma(2), constant currency(3) basis for the full year fiscal 2022, our visibility to which is supported by our record 12-month backlog and the rich pipeline of opportunity ahead.”

Revenue

(All comparisons are against the prior year period)

 

In Millions

 

Three months ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

Actual

Previous
Guidance

Revenue

$

1,160

 

$1,140-$1,180

Revenue growth, as reported

 

8.8

%

 

Revenue growth, constant currency(3)

 

10.8

%

 
     
  • Revenue for the third fiscal quarter of 2022 was at the midpoint of Amdocs’ guidance, despite unfavorable foreign currency movements of roughly $7 million compared to our guidance assumptions and relative to the second quarter of fiscal 2022

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

  

In thousands, except per share data

  

Three months ended

  

June 30,

   

2022

  

2021

GAAP Measures

    
     

Net income

 

$

        128,466

 

$

        146,150

     

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

        1.04

 

$

        1.14

     

Non-GAAP Measures

    
     

Net income

 

$

156,520

  

173,283

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

                 1.27

 

$

                  1.35

       
  • Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses, and other, net of related tax effects, in all the periods presented

For further details of the reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Capital Allocation: Returning Cash to Shareholders

  • Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On August3, 2022, the Board approved the Company’s next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.395 per share and set September30, 2022 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on October28, 2022
  • Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $100 million of ordinary shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2022

Twelve-month Backlog
Twelve-month backlog was a record $3.95 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, up approximately 10% as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter. Twelve-month backlog includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities.


Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook

 

In millions, except per share data

 

Q4 2022

Revenue

$1,145-$1,185

GAAP diluted EPS

$0.98-$1.06

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$1.26-$1.32

  • Fourth quarter revenue guidance assumes approximately $4 million sequential unfavorable impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022
  • Fourth quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.12-$0.14per share of equity-based compensation expense and other, net of related tax effects


Full Year Fiscal 2022 Outlook

 

FY 2022, year-over-year growth

 

Current Guidance

Previous Guidance

Revenue growth, as reported

6.2%-7.2%

5.2%-7.2%

Pro forma(2) revenue growth, constant currency(3)

9.6%-10.6%

8.0%-10.0%

   
   

GAAP diluted EPS growth

(18.0) %-(16.5)%

(20.5) %-(17.0)%

Adjusted GAAP diluted EPS growth(4)

11.0%-13.5%

7.5%-12.5%

Non-GAAP diluted EPS growth

9.6%-10.9%

7.3%-10.3%

Pro forma(2) non-GAAP diluted EPS growth

11.2%-12.5%

9.0%-12.0%

   
 

FY 2022, in millions

 

Current Guidance

Previous Guidance

Free cash flow(1)

~$520

~$500

Normalized free cash flow(1)

~$650

~$650

  • Full year fiscal 2022 revenue guidance incorporates an expected unfavorable impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately 1.2% year-over-year as compared with an unfavorable impact of about 0.8% year-over-year previously
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth, and pro forma(2) non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth, excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, approximately $0.45-$0.47 per share of equity-based compensation expense, gain from divestiture of OpenMarket and other, net of related tax effects. Adjusted GAAP diluted earnings per share(4) growth, excludes gain from divestiture of OpenMarket, net of related tax effects
  • Non-GAAP effective tax rate is anticipated to be within a range of 13.0% to 17.0% for the full year fiscal 2022
  • Free cash flow(1) is comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other
  • Normalized free cash flow excludes expected capital expenditure of $110 million related to the new campus development in Israel, and other items

Three Year Fiscal 2022-2024 Outlook

  • In addition to our full year fiscal 2022 revenue guidance, we project revenue growth of 6% to 10% year-over-year on a constant currency(3) basis in each of fiscal years 2023 and 2024
  • Projecting revenue growth on an as reported basis in each of fiscal years 2023 and 2024 is not possible without unreasonable efforts given the uncertain impact of foreign exchange rates and acquisition activity which cannot be reasonably predicted at this time

Our fourth fiscal quarter 2022 and full year fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024 forward looking projections take into consideration the Company’s current expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, we note that market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and we cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from the prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty and the COVID-19 pandemic, which have created, and continues to create, a significant amount of uncertainty, or from current and potential customer consolidation or their other strategic corporate activities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, revenue on a constant currency(3) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These other non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:         

  • amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;
  • changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;
  • non-recurring and unusual charges or benefits (such as a gain from divestiture of OpenMarket);
  • equity-based compensation expense;
  • other; and
  • tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other. Normalized free cash flow, a measure of our operating performance, is further adjusted to exclude net capital expenditures related to the new campus development, payments for non-recurring and unusual charges (such as capital gains tax in relation to the divestiture of OpenMarket), and payments of acquisition related liabilities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs’ results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs’ results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs’ management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, non-recurring and unusual charges or benefits, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs’ management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs
Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 9, 2021 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on May 24, 2022.

AMDOCS LIMITED
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)

  

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

  

June 30,

 

June 30,

   

2022

   

2021

  

2022

  

2021(a)

         

Revenue

 

$

        1,160,290

  

$

        1,066,254

 

$

        3,410,193

  

$

3,201,331

 
         

Operating expenses:

        

Cost of revenue

  

        748,214

   

        689,370

  

2,206,189

   

         2,103,601

 

Research and development

  

89,479

   

        80,794

  

258,488

   

 231,617

 

Selling, general and administrative

  

136,110

   

        122,401

  

399,168

   

361,240

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

  

        17,173

   

        18,770

  

53,237

   

60,510

 
   

        990,976

   

        911,335

  

        2,917,082

   

2,756,968

 

Operating income

  

        169,314

   

        154,919

  

        493,111

   

444,363

 
         

Interest and other (expense) income, net

  

        (7,811

)

  

        334

  

        (18,992

)

  

(9,698

)

Gain from sale of a business

  

        -

   

        -

  

        10,000

   

226,410

 

Income before income taxes

  

        161,503

   

        155,253

  

        484,119

   

661,075

 
         

Income taxes

  

        33,037

   

        9,103

  

        63,554

   

        96,226

 

Net income

 

$

        128,466

  

$

        146,150

 

$

        420,565

  

$

        564,849

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

        1.05

  

$

        1.15

 

$

        3.41

  

$

        4.37

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

        1.04

  

$

        1.14

 

$

        3.39

  

$

        4.34

 

Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

  

        122,319

   

        127,172

  

        123,271

   

        129,362

 

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

  

        123,153

   

        128,050

  

        124,098

   

        130,115

 

Cash dividends declared per share

 

$

        0.395

  

$

        0.36

 

$

1.15

  

$

        1.0475

 


AMDOCS LIMITED
Selected Financial Metrics
(In thousands, except per share data)

  

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

  

June 30,

 

June 30,

   

2022

  

2021

  

2022

 

2021(a)

         

Revenue

 

$

       1,160,290

 

$

1,066,254

 

$

3,410,193

 

$

3,201,331

         

Non-GAAP operating income

  

204,325

  

187,606

  

599,557

  

560,470

         

Non-GAAP net income

  

    156,520

  

        173,283

  

497,599

  

474,350

         

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.27

 

$

    1.35

 

$

4.01

 

$

3.65

         

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

  

123,153

  

128,050

  

124,098

  

130,115


Free Cash Flows and Normalized Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)

  

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

  

June 30,

 

June 30,

   

2022

   

2021

   

2022

  

2021(a)

         

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

$

        166,826

  

$

        189,873

  

$

        539,800

  

$

        726,094

 


 



  



  



  



 

Purchases of property and equipment, net (c)

 


(40,904)

  


(50,255)

  


(145,400)

  


(149,565)

 
         

Free Cash Flow

  

125,922

   

139,618

   

394,400

   

576,529

 
         

Tax payment on sale of business(b)

  

-

   

13,597

   

3,193

   

38,787

 
         

Payments of acquisition related liabilities

  

-

   

-

   

14,350

   

13,234

 
         

Net capital expenditures related to the new campus development

  

18,260

   

25,324

   

77,676

   

67,879

 
         

Normalized Free Cash Flow

 

$

     144,182

  

$

     178,539

  

$

   489,619

  

$

   696,429

 

(a) Since January 1, 2021, OpenMarket results are not included in the Consolidated Statements of Income given its divestiture.
(b) Tax payment related to capital gain from divestiture of OpenMarket, which was completed on December 31, 2020.
(c) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net" include proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $521 and $233 for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.


AMDOCS LIMITED
Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP
(In thousands)

 

Three months ended
June 30, 2022

     

Reconciliation items





 

GAAP

Amortization
of purchased intangible assets
and other

Equity based compensation
expense

Changes in
certain
acquisitions
related
liabilities
measured at
fair value

Other 

Tax
effect

Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:

       

Cost of revenue

$

748,214

 

$

 -

 

$

(8,523

)

$

284

 

$

-

 

$

 -

 

$

              739,975

 

Research and development

 

89,479

   

(1,495

)

    

87,984

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

136,110

   

(8,104

)

    

128,006

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

 

17,173

  

(17,173

)

     

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

990,976

  

 (17,173

)

 

(18,122

)

 

 284

   

 -

  

955,965

 
        

Operating income

 

169,314

  

17,173

  

18,122

  

(284

)

   

204,325

 
        

Interest and other expense, net

 

(7,811

)

    

500

   

(7,311

)

        

Income taxes

 

33,037

      

7,457

  

40,494

 
    

     

   

Net income

$

128,466

 

$

17,173

 

$

18,122

 

$

(284

)

$

500

 

$

(7,457

)

$

156,520

 
        
 

 


Three months ended
June 30, 2021

     

Reconciliation items





 

GAAP

Amortization
of purchased
intangible assets
and other

Equity based compensation
expense

Changes in
certain
acquisitions
related
liabilities
measured at
fair value

Other

Tax
effect 

Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:

       

Cost of revenue

$

         689,370

 

$

         -

 

$

              (6,020

)

$

74

 

$

   -

 

$

              -

 

$

              683,424

 

Research and development

 

80,794

  

-

  

(1,032

)

 

-

  

-

  

-

  

79,762

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

122,401

  

-

  

(6,939

)

 

-

  

-

  

-

  

115,462

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

 

18,770

  

(18,770

)

 

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

911,335

  

(18,770

)

 

(13,991

)

 

74

  

-

  

-

  

878,648

 
        

Operating income

 

154,919

  

18,770

  

13,991

  

(74

)

 

-

  

-

  

187,606

 
        

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

334

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

(1,510

)

 

-

  

(1,176

)

        

Income taxes

 

9,103

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

4,044

  

13,147

 
        

Net income

$

         146,150

 

$

18,770

 

$

              13,991

 

$

         (74

)

$

     (1,510

)

$

              (4,044

)

$

              173,283

 
        


AMDOCS LIMITED
Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP
(In thousands)

 

Nine months ended
June 30, 2022

 Reconciliation items
 

GAAP

Amortization
of purchased intangible assets
and other

Equity based compensation
expense

Changes in
certain
acquisitions
related
liabilities
measured at
fair value

Gain from
sale of a business 

Other

Tax
effect 

Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:

        

Cost of revenue

$

2,206,189

 

$

                 -

 

$

(23,740

)

$

(509

)

$

                 -

 

$

                 -

 

$

                 -

 

$

2,181,940

 

Research and development

 

258,488

   

(4,093

)

     

254,395

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

399,168

   

(24,867

)

     

374,301

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

 

53,237

  

(53,237

)

      

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

2,917,082

  

(53,237

)

 

(52,700

)

 

(509

)

 

-

   

-

  

2,810,636

 
         

Operating income

 

493,111

  

53,237

  

52,700

  

509

  

-

    

599,557

 
         

Interest and other expense, net

 

(18,992

)

     

(2,005

)

  

(20,997

)

         

Gain from sale of a business

 

10,000

     

(10,000

)

   

-

 
         

Income taxes

 

63,554

       

17,407

  

80,961

 
         

Net income

$

420,565

 

$

53,237

 

$

52,700

 

$

509


$

(10,000

)

$

(2,005

)

$

(17,407

)

$

497,599

 
         
 


Nine months ended

June 30, 2021(a)

  

Reconciliation items

 

GAAP

Amortization
of purchased
intangible assets
and other

Equity based compensation
expense

Changes in
certain
acquisitions
related
liabilities
measured at
fair value

Gain from
sale of
a business

 

Other

 

Tax
effect

 

Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:

        

Cost of revenue

$

    2,103,601

 

$

                -

 

$

 (16,543

)

$

(15,654

)

$

         -

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

         2,071,404

 

Research and development

 

231,617

  

-

  

(2,876

)

 

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

228,741

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

361,240

  

-

  

(20,524

)

 

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

340,716

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

 

60,510

  

(60,510

)

 

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

2,756,968

  

(60,510

)

 

(39,943

)

 

(15,654

)

 

-

  

-

  

-

  

        2,640,861

 
         

Operating income

 

444,363

  

60,510

  

39,943

  

15,654

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

560,470

 
         

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

(9,698

)

 

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

(686

)

 

-

  

(10,384

)

         

Gain from sale of a business

 

226,410

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

(226,410

)

 

-

  

-

  

-

 
         

Income taxes

 

96,226

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

(20,490

)

 

75,736

 
         

Net income

$

         564,849

 

$

   60,510

 

$

         39,943

 

$

                 15,654

 

$

(226,410

)

$

(686

)

$

20,490

 

$

 474,350

 
         


AMDOCS LIMITED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

 

As of

  

June 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2021


      

ASSETS

     
      

Current assets

     

Cash and cash equivalents

  $

597,761

  $

709,064

 

Short-term interest-bearing investments

  

252,512


 

256,527


Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled of $137,411 and $162,278, respectively

  

1,039,983


 

866,819


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

  

226,027


 

235,089


Total current assets

  

2,116,283


 

2,067,499


      

Property and equipment, net

  

747,782


 

698,768


Lease assets

  

207,885


 

233,162


Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

  

2,866,914


 

2,881,676


Other noncurrent assets

  

563,188


 

630,669


Total assets

 

6,502,052

  $

6,511,774

 
      

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

     
      

Current liabilities

     

Accounts payable, accruals and other

 

$

   990,255


 $

1,007,777

 

Lease liabilities

  

49,255


 

58,714


Deferred revenue

  

294,809


 

237,374


Total current liabilities

  

1,334,319


 

1,303,865


Lease liabilities

  

165,669


 

177,906


Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

  

644,974


 

644,553


Other noncurrent liabilities

  

783,877


 

750,266


Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders’ equity

  

3,530,704


 

3,592,675


Noncontrolling interests

  

42,509


 

42,509


Total equity

  

3,573,213


 

3,635,184


Total liabilities and equity

 $

6,502,052

  $

6,511,774

 


AMDOCS LIMITED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

  

Nine months ended
June 30,

   

2022

  

2021(a)

     

Cash Flow from Operating Activities:

    

Net income

 

$

        420,565

  

$

        564,849

 

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

    

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

  

174,712

   

157,024

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

  

421

   

409

 

Equity-based compensation expense

  

52,700

   

39,943

 

Gain from sale of a business

  

(10,000

)

  

(226,410

)

Deferred income taxes

  

(20,442

)

  

(64,882

)

Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments

  

2,028

   

1,006

 

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:

        

Accounts receivable, net

  

(157,557

)

  

(121,653

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

  

3,534

   

(434

)

Other noncurrent assets

  

27,918

   

(19,387

)

Lease assets and liabilities, net

  

3,603

   

6,724

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel

  

(63,804

)

  

110,982

 

Deferred revenue

  

28,465

   

205,915

 

Income taxes payable, net

  

19,903

   

44,711

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

  

57,754

   

27,297

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

  

539,800

   

726,094

 
         

Cash Flow from Investing Activities:

        

Purchase of property and equipment, net (c)

  

(145,400

)

  

(149,565

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments

  

20,043

   

14,333

 

Purchase of short-term interest-bearing investments

  

(34,275

)

  

(208,626

)

Net cash paid for business and intangible assets acquisitions

  

(24,430

)

  

(111,932

)

Net cash received from sale of a business

  

10,000

   

288,990

 

Other

  

(5,030

)

  

(332

)

Net cash used in investing activities

  

(179,092

)

  

(167,132

)

     

Cash Flow from Financing Activities:

    

Payments under financing arrangements

  

-

   

(100,000

)

Repurchase of shares

  

(400,922

)

  

(539,969

)

Proceeds from employee stock options exercises

  

72,957

   

84,474

 

Payments of dividends

  

(137,893

)

  

(131,892

)

Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition

  

(6,153

)

  

(1,462

)

Net cash used in financing activities

  

(472,011

)

  

(688,849

)

     

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

  

(111,303

)

  

(129,887

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

  

709,064

   

983,188

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

         597,761

  

$

         853,301

 


AMDOCS LIMITED
Supplementary Information
(In millions)


           
  Three months ended
         June 30,         March 31,  December 31,
 September 30,        June 30,
 2022 20222021 2021 2021
 North America $        788.0 $        772.2 $        745.5 $        722.8 $        686.1
 Europe  146.1  147.2  142.5  146.8  155.7
 Rest of the World  226.2  225.9  216.6  217.7  224.5
 Total Revenue $        1,160.3 $        1,145.3 $        1,104.6 $        1,087.3 $        1,066.3
           
           
           
  Three months ended
        June 30,        March 31,  December 31, September 30,        June 30,
 2022 20222021 2021 2021
Managed Services Revenue $        717.9 $        663.4 $        659.7 $        637.5 $        650.5
           
           
           
  As of
         June 30,        March 31,  December 31,
   September 30,        June 30,
 2022 20222021 2021 2021
  12-Month Backlog $        3,950 $        3,890 $        3,830 $        3,690 $        3,590

(1) Please refer to the Selected Financial Metrics tables below (figures may not sum because of rounding).

(2) Pro forma growth rate excludes the financial impact of OpenMarket (which was divested on December 31, 2020) from fiscal year 2021

(3) Revenue on a constant currency basis assumes exchange rates in the current period were unchanged from the prior period

(4) Adjusted GAAP excludes the gain from the sale of OpenMarket, which was divested on December 31, 2020, from the current and comparable fiscal years; fiscal 2022 GAAP diluted EPS growth outlook is (18.0)%-(16.5)% on a non-adjusted basis