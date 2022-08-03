Trean Insurance Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income of $5.5 Million



Diluted and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.11

Provides Third Quarter and Updates Full Year 2022 Outlook

WAYZATA, Minn., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Highlights

Gross written premiums were $154.2 million, a $2.4 million, or 1.5%, decline compared to the same prior-year period.

Net earned premiums were $66.0 million, an $18.1 million, or 37.7%, increase compared to the same prior-year period.

Net income was $5.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the same prior-year period.

Adjusted net income ( 1) was $5.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the same prior-year period.

was $5.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the same prior-year period. Underwriting income was $3.4 million, a $0.5 million, or 16.7%, increase compared to the same prior-year period.

Loss and expense ratios were 61.9% and 32.8%, respectively, compared to 62.0% and 31.8%, respectively, in the same prior-year period.

Combined ratio was 94.7%, compared to 93.8% for the same prior-year period.

Return on equity of 5.3%; adjusted return on equity ( 1) of 5.4%; return on tangible equity of 11.0%; and adjusted return on tangible equity (1) of 11.1%.

of 5.4%; return on tangible equity of 11.0%; and adjusted return on tangible equity of 11.1%. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company announced a partnership in the surplus lines insurance market with Beat Capital, giving Trean its first partnership in the large non-admitted insurance underwriting space and another avenue to achieve its long-term goals.



(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on tangible equity and underwriting income are non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion of “Key Metrics” below.

“We delivered solid second quarter results, as our continued focus on underwriting discipline and profitable growth led to us exceeding our initial expectations and producing double-digit year-over-year adjusted net income growth and adjusted return on tangible equity,” said Julie Baron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trean. “While our gross written premiums are being impacted by the competitive and macro environment, we continue to emphasize strong partnerships, efficient claims management and underwriting discipline, and we believe our strategic plan positions us well to drive sustainable adjusted net income growth over the long term.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $154.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 1.5% reduction compared to $156.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the Company’s continued focus on maintaining underwriting discipline in an unusually competitive environment and a more gradual increase of current year premium from new program partners added in 2021 and 2022 than originally estimated.

Gross unearned premiums decreased $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to an increase of $17.9 million in the same prior-year period. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had net unearned premiums reflected on its balance sheet of $104.5 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 2.6%, compared to March 31, 2022 and up $31.1 million, or 42.4%, from June 30, 2021. The continued growth in net unearned premium represents a material source of deferred potential profit.

Net earned premiums increased 37.7% to $66.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $47.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by an increase in both gross earned premiums and retention of gross written premiums.

General and administrative expenses were $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $15.3 million for the same prior-year period, primarily driven by an increase in net commissions resulting from increased gross earned premiums and increased retention. The Company’s expense ratio was 32.8% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 31.8% for the same prior-year period.

Net income was $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $2.1 million for the same prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.11. Adjusted net income(1), which excludes intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, the change in fair value of embedded derivatives and their related tax impact, and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, was $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted net income of $4.3 million for the same prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.11.

Underwriting income of $3.4 million resulted in a combined ratio of 94.7% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to underwriting income of $3.0 million and a combined ratio of 93.8% for the same prior-year period. Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $40.9 million, which resulted in a 61.9% loss ratio, compared to 62.0% in the same prior-year period. Prior period favorable loss development for the second quarter 2022 totaled $0.4 million.

Investment Results

Net investment loss was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net investment income of $2.1 million in the same prior-year period, primarily due to $3.4 million of unrealized losses on equity securities incurred in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash and invested assets consist primarily of fixed maturities, equity securities and cash equivalents. The Company’s investment portfolio totaled $497.5 million as of June 30, 2022 and was primarily comprised of fixed maturity securities that were classified as available-for-sale. The Company also had $100.7 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2022. The Company’s fixed maturities portfolio had an average rating of “AA” as of both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Other

Other revenue was $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the same prior-year period, due primarily to a year-over-year increase in brokerage revenue.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns

Total stockholders’ equity was $410.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $421.9 million at December 31, 2021. Return on equity was 5.3% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.0% for the same prior-year period, and adjusted return on equity(1) was 5.4% for the second quarter of 2022, up from 4.2% for the same prior-year period. Return on tangible equity was 11.0% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 4.2% for the same prior-year period and adjusted return on tangible equity was 11.1% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 8.6% for the same prior-year period.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company is updating its outlook for the full year 2022 to the following:

Gross written premium is now expected to be between $615 million and $630 million, compared to the prior range of between $655 million and $670 million. The new outlook represents a year-over-year reduction of 3% on the low end and 1% on the high end and reflects the Company’s continued focus on underwriting discipline in an unusually competitive environment, as well as a more gradual increase of current year premium from new program partners added in 2021 and 2022 than originally estimated.



Net earned premium outlook is still expected to be between $255 million and $265 million. This represents year-over-year growth of 28% on the lower end and 33% on the upper end and reflects an expected increased retention rate throughout 2022 based on current contracts in-force.



Total revenue is still expected to be between $268 million and $278 million.



Expense ratio is still expected to be between 32% and 33% of net earned premium. Expense ratio reflects the aforementioned expected increase in retention, which would reduce the Company’s ceding commission offset to general and administrative expenses, as well as additional reductions in ceding commissions resulting from adding more short-tail lines of business, which typically have lower front fees, and expected continued operational investments in the Company.



The Company expects that its loss ratio in the second half of 2022 will be consistent with its loss ratio in the first half of 2022 barring any large unusual loss activity.



Third Quarter 2022 Outlook

The company is providing the following outlook for the third quarter 2022:

Gross written premium between $150 million and $160 million.



Adjusted net income between $4.3 million and $5.3 million.



The Company reminds investors that its outlook is forward-looking information and is based on management’s assumptions and expectations as of the date of this release and is inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including as to the Company’s level of losses and loss development, many of which are beyond the Company’s immediate control.

Webcast and Conference Call

A webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s results will be held today beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The audio webcast is accessible through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.trean.com.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-3982 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6780 (international), conference ID# 13731059. Any person interested in listening to the call should dial in or access the website at least 10 minutes before the call.

A replay of the call will be available at https://www.trean.com/ for one year following the call.

Key Metrics

The Company discusses certain key financial and operating metrics, described below, which provide useful information about its business and the operational factors underlying its financial performance.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before taxes excluding net investment income, investment revaluation gains, net realized capital gains or losses, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of underwriting income to income before taxes in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of various specific events, noncash intangible asset amortization and stock compensation, other expenses and gains or losses that the Company does not believe reflect its core operating performance, which items may have a disproportionate effect in a given period, affecting comparability of the Company’s results across periods. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income in accordance with GAAP.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of general and administrative expenses to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measured defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted return on equity to return on equity in accordance with GAAP.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

Return on tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted return on tangible equity to return on equity in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical or current facts. These statements may discuss the Company’s net income, cash flow, financial condition, impairments, expenditures, growth, strategies, plans, achievements, capital structure, organizational structure, market opportunities and general market and industry conditions. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “believe,” “seek,” “outlook,” “future,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “can have,” “likely” and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as a result of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company, our program partners and other business relations. Other factors that may cause such differences include the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other filings and public statements of the Company.

About Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@trean.com

(952) 974-2260



Trean Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Gross written premiums $ 154,189 $ 156,551 $ 315,592 $ 303,281 Decrease (increase) in gross unearned premiums $ 2,953 (17,927 ) $ 89 (36,358 ) Gross earned premiums $ 157,142 138,624 $ 315,681 266,923 Ceded earned premiums $ (91,132 ) (90,681 ) $ (185,494 ) (177,846 ) Net earned premiums $ 66,010 47,943 $ 130,187 89,077 Net investment income (loss) $ (391 ) 2,103 $ 2,185 4,375 Net realized gains $ 1,349 10 $ 302 23 Other revenue $ 1,804 1,229 $ 5,005 5,884 Total revenue $ 68,772 51,285 $ 137,679 99,359 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 40,887 29,725 $ 80,080 54,606 General and administrative expenses $ 21,679 15,267 $ 39,979 27,158 Other expenses $ 268 845 $ 268 845 Intangible asset amortization $ 1,500 1,413 $ 2,999 2,827 Noncash stock compensation $ 403 419 $ 559 630 Interest expense $ 467 425 $ 875 852 Total expenses $ 65,204 48,094 $ 124,760 86,918 Gains (losses) on embedded derivatives $ 3,356 (686 ) $ 9,592 1,990 Other income $ 24 35 $ 47 156 Income before taxes $ 6,948 2,540 $ 22,558 14,587 Income tax expense $ 1,457 414 $ 4,727 3,019 Net income $ 5,491 $ 2,126 $ 17,831 $ 11,568 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.35 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.35 $ 0.23 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 51,197,111 51,152,979 51,187,509 51,150,881 Diluted 51,197,533 51,166,587 51,187,720 51,173,204



Key Metrics

(in thousands, except for percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Key metrics: Underwriting income (1) $ 3,444 $ 2,951 $ 10,128 $ 7,313 Adjusted net income (1) $ 5,546 $ 4,316 $ 13,850 $ 12,425 Loss ratio 61.9 % 62.0 % 61.5 % 61.3 % Expense ratio 32.8 % 31.8 % 30.7 % 30.5 % Combined ratio 94.7 % 93.8 % 92.2 % 91.8 % Return on equity 5.3 % 2.0 % 8.6 % 5.6 % Adjusted return on equity (1) 5.4 % 4.2 % 6.7 % 6.0 % Return on tangible equity (1) 11.0 % 4.2 % 17.6 % 11.6 % Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) 11.1 % 8.6 % 13.7 % 12.5 % (1) Adjusted net income, adjusted return on equity, return on tangible equity, adjusted return on tangible equity and underwriting income are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation to the applicable GAAP measure.



Trean Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (unaudited) Fixed maturities, available for sale $ 466,819 $ 471,061 Equity securities, at fair value 30,698 969 Total investments 497,517 472,030 Cash and cash equivalents 100,716 129,577 Restricted cash 299 407 Accrued investment income 2,736 2,344 Premiums and other receivables 153,822 141,920 Income taxes receivable 969 460 Reinsurance recoverable 388,801 377,241 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 115,459 129,411 Deferred policy acquisition cost, net 16,195 13,344 Property and equipment, net 7,590 7,632 Right of use asset 3,807 4,530 Goodwill 142,347 142,347 Intangible assets, net 70,116 73,114 Other assets 10,906 8,658 Total assets $ 1,511,280 $ 1,503,015 Liabilities Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 577,686 $ 544,320 Unearned premiums 219,949 219,940 Funds held under reinsurance agreements 200,338 199,410 Reinsurance premiums payable 45,250 45,130 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,601 29,448 Lease liability 4,178 4,976 Deferred tax liability 539 7,520 Debt 29,621 30,362 Total liabilities 1,101,162 1,081,106 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value per share (600,000,000 authorized; 51,202,136 and 51,176,887 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 512 512 Additional paid-in capital 289,174 288,623 Retained earnings 146,221 128,390 Accumulated other comprehensive income (25,789 ) 4,384 Total stockholders' equity 410,118 421,909 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,511,280 $ 1,503,015



Supplemental Table of Other Revenue Components

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Other Revenue Brokerage $ 1,222 $ 770 $ 3,815 $ 4,225 Managing general agent fees 84 30 168 319 Third-party administrator fees 249 376 572 754 Consulting and other fee-based revenue 249 53 450 586 Total Other Revenue 1,804 1,229 5,005 5,884



Supplemental Table of Net Investment Income Components

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fixed maturities $ 1,807 $ 1,577 $ 3,561 $ 3,137 Income on funds held investments 774 519 1,442 1,199 Equity securities 456 6 610 36 Unrealized losses on equity securities (3,441 ) - (3,441 ) - Interest on cash and short-term investments 13 1 13 3 Total net investment income (loss) $ (391 ) $ 2,103 $ 2,185 $ 4,375



Supplemental Table of Gains (Losses) on Embedded Derivative Components

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives $ 4,140 $ (167 ) $ 11,036 $ 3,189 Effect of net investment income on funds held investments (774 ) (519 ) (1,442 ) (1,199 ) Effect of realized gains on funds held investments (10 ) - (2 ) - Total gains (losses) on embedded derivatives $ 3,356 $ (686 ) $ 9,592 $ 1,990



Supplemental Table of Net G&A Components

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Direct commissions $ 29,133 $ 27,602 $ 57,041 $ 50,710 Ceding commissions (26,628 ) (29,684 ) (53,625 ) (57,892 ) Net commissions 2,505 (2,082 ) 3,416 (7,182 ) Insurance-related expense 5,889 5,149 11,660 9,425 G&A operating expenses 13,285 12,200 24,903 24,915 Total G&A expense $ 21,679 $ 15,267 $ 39,979 $ 27,158 G&A operating expense - % of GWP 8.6 % 7.8 % 7.9 % 8.2 % Retention rate(1) 42.0 % 34.6 % 41.2 % 33.4 % Direct commission rate(2) 18.5 % 19.9 % 18.1 % 19.0 % Ceding commission rate(3) 29.2 % 32.7 % 28.9 % 32.6 % (1) Net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums. (2) Direct commissions as a percentage of gross earned premiums. (3) Ceding commissions as a percentage of ceded earned premiums.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Underwriting income

The Company defines underwriting income as income before taxes excluding net investment income, non-cash changes in fair value of embedded derivatives, investment revaluation gains, net realized capital gains or losses, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of the Company’s underwriting operations and allows management to evaluate the Company’s underwriting performance without regard to investment income, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. The Company uses this metric because the Company believes it gives management and other users of the Company’s financial information useful insight into the Company’s underwriting business performance by adjusting for these expenses and sources of income. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 5,491 $ 2,126 $ 17,831 $ 11,568 Income tax expense 1,457 414 4,727 3,019 Income before taxes 6,948 2,540 22,558 14,587 Other revenue (1,804 ) (1,229 ) (5,005 ) (5,884 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (3,356 ) 686 (9,592 ) (1,990 ) Net investment income 391 (2,103 ) (2,185 ) (4,375 ) Net realized gains (1,349 ) (10 ) (302 ) (23 ) Other expenses 268 845 268 845 Interest expense 467 425 875 852 Intangible asset amortization 1,500 1,413 2,999 2,827 Noncash stock compensation 403 419 559 630 Other income (24 ) (35 ) (47 ) (156 ) Underwriting income $ 3,444 $ 2,951 $ 10,128 $ 7,313



Adjusted net income and adjusted net income outlook

The Company defines adjusted net income as net income excluding the impact of certain items, including noncash intangible asset amortization and stock compensation, non-cash changes in fair value of embedded derivatives, other expenses and gains or losses that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance, which items may have a disproportionate effect in a given period, affecting comparability the Company’s results across periods. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments that would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using an expected effective tax rate for the applicable years. The Company uses adjusted net income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives its management and other users of its financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by eliminating the effects of these items. Adjusted net income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted net income differently.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 5,491 $ 2,126 $ 17,831 $ 11,568 Intangible asset amortization $ 1,500 1,413 $ 2,999 2,827 Noncash stock compensation $ 403 419 $ 559 630 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives $ (4,140 ) 167 $ (11,036 ) (3,189 ) Unrealized losses on equity securities $ 3,441 - $ 3,441 - Realized gain on sale of investment $ (1,400 ) - $ (1,400 ) - Other expenses $ 268 845 $ 268 845 Total adjustments $ 72 2,844 $ (5,169 ) 1,113 Tax impact of adjustments $ (17 ) (654 ) $ 1,188 (256 ) Adjusted net income $ 5,546 $ 4,316 $ 13,850 $ 12,425



The Company’s outlook for second quarter 2022 adjusted net income constitutes forward-looking information and the Company believes that it cannot reconcile such forward-looking information to the most comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. Certain of the GAAP components cannot be reliably quantified due to the combination of variability and volatility of such components and may, depending on the size of the components, have a significant impact on the reconciliation.

Adjusted return on equity

The Company defines adjusted return on equity as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company uses adjusted return on equity as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and other users of the Company’s financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by adjusting for items that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance and that may diminish comparability across periods. Adjusted return on equity should not be viewed as a substitute for return on equity calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted return on equity differently.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted return on equity calculation: Numerator: adjusted net income $ 5,546 $ 4,316 $ 13,850 $ 12,425 Denominator: average stockholders' equity 413,258 415,159 416,014 413,725 Adjusted return on equity 5.4 % 4.2 % 6.7 % 6.0 % Return on equity 5.3 % 2.0 % 8.6 % 5.6 %



Return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity

The Company defines tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company defines return on tangible equity as net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company defines adjusted return on tangible equity as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company regularly evaluates acquisition opportunities and have historically made acquisitions that affect stockholders’ equity. The Company uses return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity as internal performance measures in the management of the Company’s operations because the Company believes they give management and other users of its financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by adjusting for the effects of acquisitions on the Company’s stockholders’ equity and, in the case of adjusted return on tangible equity, by adjusting for items that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance and that may diminish comparability across periods. Return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity should not be viewed as substitutes for return on equity calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity differently.