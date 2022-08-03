ConnectWise Brings Home the Gold in Three ChannelPro SMB Readers’ Choice Award Categories

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), has received multiple gold and silver awards for the ChannelPro SMB Readers’ Choice Awards. For the fourth consecutive year, ConnectWise won gold for Best PSA Vendor, as well as gold for Best Quoting Vendor for the second year in a row. The company also won gold for Best RMM and silver in the Best Managed Security Service Provider and Best Documentation Vendor categories.



“Any award voted on by the readers is always a privilege because they are the ones actively involved in the channel, utilizing our products and services to achieve their most ambitious vision of success for themselves and their clients. It is a tremendous honor to be named the Best PSA vendor for the fourth consecutive year, Best Quoting Vendor for the second consecutive year, as well as best RMM Vendor,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “Winning silver in Best Managed Security Service Provider and Best Documentation Vendor is also very thrilling news, particularly given our relatively recent entry into this space. We are grateful for the recognition and proud we have made an impact in such a short time. We are excited to continue moving upward in those rankings.”

Readers of ChannelPro magazine and the ChannelPro Network were invited to participate in the IT channel’s only SMB-focused Readers’ Choice Awards by casting their votes via the publication’s website for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today. For each of the 50 categories, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their small and midsize business clients, as well as those that best serve their own partner organizations.

The multiple-choice survey, which provided space for write-in responses, was fielded from March 18 to May 20, 2021, and drew 539 votes from channel VARs, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), integrators, system builders, and IT consultants. Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners are named in each category.

“Last year, it became more evident than ever how much our readers rely on partnerships with vendors, distributors, and professional associations to help them stay competitive,” said Michael Siggins, president and publisher of The ChannelPro Network. “Now with optimism on the rise, our readers give recognition to the brands they rely on most. These results give us a unique indicator of the most trusted brands that will power the channel in 2021 and beyond.”

For a complete listing of the ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Awards, visit www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

