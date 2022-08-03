SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Berry Corp. (BRY) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Berry Corp. (“Berry” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRY) on behalf of the Company’s long-term investors.



Recently a shareholder class action complaint was filed against Berry on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between July 26, 2018 and November 3, 2020. According to the complaint, during that time period, Berry and certain of the Company’s senior executive officers made a series of false and misleading statements to investors about Berry’s business, operations, and prospects.

As detailed in the complaint, following a series of partial disclosures made by Berry in April 2020, August 2020, and November 2020 concerning, among other things, the Company’s growth expectation and average daily production, shares of Berry’s common stock significantly declined in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Berry’s board of directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Berry shareholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company’s common stock prior to April 1, 2020 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ( abell@kaskelalaw.com ) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/berry-corp/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

