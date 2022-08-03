Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2022.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the fiscal 2022 third quarter, Star reported a 55.1 percent increase in total revenue to $439.1 million compared with $283.1 million in the prior-year period, reflecting an increase in selling prices for all petroleum products in response to higher wholesale costs.

The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2022 third quarter increased by 2.7 million gallons, or 7.3 percent, to 40.7 million gallons as the additional volume provided from acquisitions and other factors more than offset the impact from net customer attrition. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the fiscal 2022 third quarter were similar to the fiscal 2021 third quarter and 8.0 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Star’s net loss decreased by $1.5 million in the quarter, to $10.6 million, as a favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $3.0 million more than offset an increase in the Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 million.

The Company’s third quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss increased by $1.2 million, to a loss of $11.1 million, as higher operating expenses more than offset the impact of a 2.7 million gallon increase in home heating oil and propane volume and higher home heating oil and propane per gallon margins.

“As with last quarter, Star continued to be challenged by higher commodity prices and related expenses this period, exemplified by wholesale product costs which were nearly double those of 2021,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Temperatures were roughly the same year-over-year, and we focused on new business development, growing installation and service revenue, and preparing Star for the upcoming heating season. I’m pleased to report that we acquired one heating oil dealer in the period – adding approximately 3.8 million gallons annually to our portfolio – then, just after the quarter, we extended our credit facilities to 2027; this expanded our ability to borrow up to $550 million for our seasonal working capital requirements. We also increased the Company’s term loan to $165 million. We believe these changes will expand and extend our financial flexibility during periods of significant product cost increases.”

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, Star reported a 35.6 percent increase in total revenue to $1.7 billion, reflecting an increase in selling prices in response to higher wholesale product costs, partially offset by a decrease in total volume sold.

The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 decreased by 8.4 million gallons, or 2.9 percent, to 276.7 million gallons, as slightly warmer temperatures, net customer attrition and other factors more than offset the impact from acquisitions. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 were 0.5 percent warmer than during the prior-year comparable period and 9.3 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Net income decreased by $25.7 million, to $85.3 million, as an unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $18.5 million and a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million more than offset a decrease in the Company’s income tax expense of $8.1 million.

Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $14.1 million, to $141.1 million, compared to the prior-year period as a decline in home heating oil and propane volume and an increase in operating expenses more than offset an increase in home heating oil and propane per gallon margins. Operating expenses rose by $23.9 million reflecting a $2.3 million lower benefit recorded from the Company’s weather hedge, additional costs from acquisitions of $3.9 million and a $17.7 million, or 6.9%, increase in expense within the base business reflecting higher credit card fees and bad debt reserves (in aggregate, $5.7 million), higher vehicle fuel costs ($1.3 million), and greater medical and other insurance related expenses ($4.8 million). The remaining increase of expenses in the base business of $5.9 million, or 2.3% was due to wage, benefit and other expense increase.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star’s position with regard to the following:

compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;

financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;

ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and

the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.





The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.



About Star Group, L.P.

Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. In certain of Star's marketing areas, the Company provides plumbing services, primarily to its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including those associated with the severity and duration of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, the pandemic’s impact on the U.S. and global economies, the timing, scope and effectiveness of federal, state and local governmental responses to the pandemic, the impact of geopolitical events, such as the crisis in the Ukraine, on wholesale product cost volatility, the effect of weather conditions on our financial performance; the price and supply of the products that we sell; the consumption patterns of our customers; our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins; our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers; our ability to make strategic acquisitions; the impact of litigation; our ability to contract for our current and future supply needs; natural gas conversions; future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations; the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health and safety regulations; the ability to attract and retain employees; customer creditworthiness; counterparty creditworthiness; marketing plans; cyber-attacks; inflation; global supply chain issues; labor shortages; general economic conditions and new technology. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Company’s Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its customers and counterparties and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts us and our customers will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 (in thousands) (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,964 $ 4,767 Receivables, net of allowance of $8,897 and $4,779, respectively 187,355 99,680 Inventories 82,424 61,183 Fair asset value of derivative instruments 45,868 26,222 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,358 30,140 Total current assets 358,969 221,992 Property and equipment, net 104,563 99,123 Operating lease right-of-use assets 89,279 95,839 Goodwill 256,471 253,398 Intangibles, net 88,924 95,474 Restricted cash 250 250 Captive insurance collateral 66,893 69,933 Deferred charges and other assets, net 18,092 17,854 Total assets $ 983,441 $ 853,863 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 43,401 $ 37,291 Revolving credit facility borrowings 60,395 8,618 Current maturities of long-term debt 11,500 17,621 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,164 16,446 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 140,161 121,221 Unearned service contract revenue 60,175 56,972 Customer credit balances 49,254 86,828 Total current liabilities 381,050 344,997 Long-term debt 153,129 92,385 Long-term operating lease liabilities 77,961 84,019 Deferred tax liabilities, net 37,050 29,014 Other long-term liabilities 15,549 25,244 Partners' capital Common unitholders 335,780 295,063 General partner (2,916 ) (2,821 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (14,162 ) (14,038 ) Total partners' capital 318,702 278,204 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 983,441 $ 853,863

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per unit data - unaudited) 2022 2021 2022

2021 Sales: Product $ 358,236 $ 205,045 $ 1,481,963 $ 1,044,748 Installations and services 80,865 78,055 227,951 215,787 Total sales 439,101 283,100 1,709,914 1,260,535 Cost and expenses: Cost of product 291,236 146,108 1,058,164 631,807 Cost of installations and services 70,560 66,901 214,744 200,565 (Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments (7,669 ) (4,714 ) (11,881 ) (30,333 ) Delivery and branch expenses 83,914 74,871 280,389 256,500 Depreciation and amortization expenses 8,067 8,568 24,596 24,793 General and administrative expenses 6,251 6,209 18,829 18,770 Finance charge income (1,762 ) (1,079 ) (3,300 ) (2,284 ) Operating income (loss) (11,496 ) (13,764 ) 128,373 160,717 Interest expense, net (2,635 ) (1,957 ) (7,422 ) (5,944 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (222 ) (242 ) (698 ) (732 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (14,353 ) (15,963 ) 120,253 154,041 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,766 ) (3,909 ) 34,972 43,071 Net income (loss) $ (10,587 ) $ (12,054 ) $ 85,281 $ 110,970 General Partner's interest in net income (loss) (93 ) (98 ) 726 879 Limited Partners' interest in net income (loss) $ (10,494 ) $ (11,956 ) $ 84,555 $ 110,091 Per unit data (Basic and Diluted): Net income (loss) available to limited partners $ (0.29 ) $ (0.30 ) $ 2.24 $ 2.69 Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings -

-

0.36 0.45 Basic and diluted income (loss) per Limited Partner Unit: $ (0.29 ) $ (0.30 ) $ 1.88 $ 2.24 Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted) 36,781 40,041 37,739 40,897

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net loss $ (10,587 ) $ (12,054 ) Plus: Income tax benefit (3,766 ) (3,909 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 222 242 Interest expense, net 2,635 1,957 Depreciation and amortization 8,067 8,568 EBITDA (3,429 ) (5,196 ) (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments (7,669 ) (4,714 ) Adjusted EBITDA (11,098 ) (9,910 ) Add / (subtract) Income tax benefit 3,766 3,909 Interest expense, net (2,635 ) (1,957 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 3,097 366 Decrease in accounts receivables 72,459 68,033 (Increase) decrease in inventories (1,924 ) 2,701 Increase in customer credit balances 12,416 12,902 Change in deferred taxes 3,292 59 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (5,365 ) (22,118 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 74,008 $ 53,985 Net cash used in investing activities $ (11,267 ) $ (6,900 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (71,459 ) $ (50,468 ) Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 40,700 38,000 Other petroleum products 38,100 40,800 Total all products 78,800 78,800

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net income $ 85,281 $ 110,970 Plus: Income tax expense 34,972 43,071 Amortization of debt issuance costs 698 732 Interest expense, net 7,422 5,944 Depreciation and amortization 24,596 24,793 EBITDA 152,969 185,510 (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments (11,881 ) (30,333 ) Adjusted EBITDA 141,088 155,177 Add / (subtract) Income tax expense (34,972 ) (43,071 ) Interest expense, net (7,422 ) (5,944 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 5,264 622 Increase in accounts receivables (92,604 ) (35,954 ) Increase in inventories (19,972 ) (6,951 ) Decrease in customer credit balances (38,497 ) (30,519 ) Change in deferred taxes 7,837 12,682 Change in other operating assets and liabilities 7,845 13,416 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (31,433 ) $ 59,458 Net cash used in investing activities $ (24,770 ) $ (46,862 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 60,400 $ (64,007 ) Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 276,700 285,100 Other petroleum products 113,700 114,100 Total all products 390,400 399,200

