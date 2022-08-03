Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HIGHLIGHTS



TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE SECOND QUARTER INCREASED BY 15.1% YEAR OVER YEAR LED BY ELECTRICITY SEGMENT

OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 34.9% YEAR OVER YEAR

ADJUSTED EBITDA GREW 19.1% YEAR OVER YEAR

ORMAT REITERATES 2022 ANNUAL GUIDANCE

RENO, Nev., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change (%) H1 2022 H1 2021 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues ($ millions) Electricity 151.2 133.9 12.9 % 313.7 278.9 12.5 % Product 10.4 7.4 40.2 % 25.0 16.1 55.9 % Energy Storage 7.5 5.6 33.1 % 14.1 18.3 (23.4 )% Total Revenues 169.1 146.9 15.1 % 352.8 313.3 12.6 % Gross margin (%) Electricity 36.8 % 37.4 % 39.4 % 41.3 % Product 0.2 % 20.1 % 4.2 % 12.8 % Energy Storage 25.3 % 6.4 % 19.8 % 45.2 % Gross margin (%) 34.1 % 35.4 % 36.1 % 40.1 % Operating income ($ millions) 38.6 28.6 34.9 % 83.7 78.5 6.6 % Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 11.3 13.0 (13.6 )% 29.7 28.3 5.0 % Diluted EPS ($) 0.20 0.23 (13.0 )% 0.53 0.50 6.0 % Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 12.2 13.0 (6.7 )% 32.0 37.1 (13.7 )% Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.22 0.23 (6.4 )% 0.57 0.66 (14.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($ millions) 100.7 84.5 19.1 % 208.5 183.8 13.5 %

“Ormat’s second quarter financial performance demonstrated healthy top-line and Adjusted EBITDA growth, driven by strong performance from our Electricity segment as well as our Energy Storage Segment,” said Doron Blachar, Ormat’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our robust top-line and solid margin capture are driving significant expansion to both Adjusted EBITDA1 and Operating Income. Our bottom line was negatively impacted by a $2.9 million after-tax loss related to foreign currency hedging that reduced our earnings per share by approximately 5 cents. The strong performance of our Electricity and Energy Storage segments is expected to continue in the second half of the year, benefiting from the ramp up in the operation of new five different projects with a total capacity of 73MW added since the end of the first quarter.”



“We are encouraged by our robust pipeline and our ability to benefit from the attractive energy rates and structure of the three portfolio PPAs we signed in Nevada and California for up to 285MW. These agreements demonstrate the increased demand for geothermal energy, while securing most of our PPA renewals and the capacity we plan to add in the next few years in the U.S. We remain confident with our long-term plans to increase our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to approximately 1.5 GW by 2023 and to deliver an annual Adjusted EBITDA of $500 million on a run-rate basis towards the end of 2022,” Blachar added.

FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 13.6% and 13.0%, respectively, versus the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to a $4.0 million pre-tax loss ($2.9 million after tax) from currency-related headwinds attributed to a stronger U.S. dollar, and $1.1 million pre-tax ($0.8 million after tax) of other expenses related to debt extinguishment costs.

Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 6.7% and 6.4%, respectively, versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $100.7 million, an increase of 19.1% compared to $84.5 million in 2021, supported by growth in the Electricity segment and lower G&A costs mainly as a result of the reduction in legal costs.

Electricity segment revenues increased 12.9% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2021, driven by focused execution against our strategic plan, supported by the addition of the Terra-Gen assets to our portfolio, the expansion of the Tungsten 2 power plant, and the realization of higher prices and generation at Puna, partially offset by the partial operation of the Heber 1 power plant and Dixie Valley’s accelerated maintenance work.

Product segment revenues increased 40.2% to $10.4 million, and cost of revenues increased 75%. In the second quarter, we recognized revenues for contracts that were signed in 2021 and negatively impacted by higher raw materials costs in 2022.

Product segment backlog grew this quarter by 20.1% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Backlog stands at $54.9 million as of August 03, 2022, and we were able to sign contracts awarded earlier in the quarter totaling approximately $20 million.

Energy storage segment revenues increased 33.1% to $7.5 million, primarily due to a $2.4 million increase in revenues attributed to the PJM assets related to an increase in commodity prices.



IN ADDITION, THE COMPANY:

Signed two large PPAs with NV Energy for up to 160 MW of Geothermal capacity.

Executed a PPA with CC Power for up to 125 MW of Geothermal capacity.

Commenced commercial operation of several projects including the CD4 and Tungsten 2 geothermal power plants, Wister and Steamboat solar plants, and Tierra Buena BESS, adding 73MW since the end of the first quarter

Strengthened its financial flexibility with the offering of $431.3 million in green convertible senior notes due in 2027 at an attractive coupon rate of 2.5%. The proceeds were mainly used to refinance higher-cost debt and the remainder will be used to support our renewable energy growth.

Buy back of approximately 260K shares at an attractive price

Prepaid $221.9 million of more expensive senior unsecured bond series 3.

Improved the diversity of its board of directors, adding two new highly skilled female members



2022 GUIDANCE

Total revenues of between $710 million and $735 million.

Electricity segment revenues between $630 million and $640 million.

Product segment revenues of between $50 million and $60 million.

Energy Storage revenues of between $30 million and $35 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $430million and $450million, including$15.0million for business interruption insurance proceeds, of which5.2 million were recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $38 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended June 30, 2022. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On August 3, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2022. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next two quarters.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES



With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,168 MW with a 1,080 MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 88 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT'S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2022, and in Ormat’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K that are filed from time to time with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Six-Month periods Ended June 30, 2022, and 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 151,195 133,864 313,720 278,852 Product 10,392 7,410 25,020 16,053 Energy storage 7,491 5,627 14,048 18,348 Total revenues 169,078 146,901 352,788 313,253 Cost of revenues: Electricity 95,517 83,736 190,038 163,587 Product 10,367 5,924 23,980 13,998 Energy storage 5,593 5,266 11,264 10,046 Total cost of revenues 111,477 94,926 225,282 187,631 Gross profit 57,601 51,975 127,506 125,622 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,388 1,128 2,452 2,004 Selling and marketing expenses 3,952 3,988 8,317 8,264 General and administrative expenses 13,526 18,240 31,098 36,846 Write-off of Energy Storage projects and assets 128 — 1,954 — Operating income 38,607 28,619 83,685 78,508 Other income (expense): Interest income 179 808 521 1,071 Interest expense, net (20,418 ) (18,626 ) (41,499 ) (37,642 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (3,998 ) 658 (3,738 ) (16,208 ) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 9,527 7,420 17,232 13,775 Other non-operating income (expense), net (1,260 ) (21 ) (1,185 ) (352 ) Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 22,637 18,858 55,016 39,152 Income tax (provision) benefit (6,130 ) (4,268 ) (16,293 ) (7,275 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net (1,562 ) 605 (985 ) 1,147 Net income 14,945 15,195 37,738 33,024 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,685 ) (2,169 ) (8,048 ) (4,739 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 11,260 13,026 29,690 28,285 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.20 0.23 0.53 0.51 Diluted: 0.20 0.23 0.53 0.50 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 56,114 55,992 56,089 55,990 Diluted 56,498 56,316 56,431 56,502





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 263,425 239,278 Marketable securities at fair value — 43,343 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 92,956 104,166 Receivables: Trade 123,398 122,944 Other 18,910 18,144 Inventories 32,213 28,445 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 13,823 9,692 Prepaid expenses and other 40,883 35,920 Total current assets 585,608 601,932 Investment in unconsolidated companies 114,699 105,886 Deposits and other 40,942 78,915 Deferred income taxes 137,961 143,450 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,287,498 2,294,973 Construction-in-process 912,376 721,483 Operating leases right of use 19,935 19,357 Finance leases right of use 5,541 6,414 Intangible assets, net 347,216 363,314 Goodwill 90,200 89,954 Total assets 4,541,976 4,425,678 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 144,522 143,186 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 12,707 9,248 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs): 76,976 61,695 Full recourse 101,614 313,846 Financing Liability 13,039 10,835 Operating lease liabilities 2,242 2,564 Finance lease liabilities 2,013 2,782 Total current liabilities 353,113 544,156 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: 492,402 539,664 Full recourse: 714,039 740,335 Convertible senior notes 420,418 — Financing liability 236,057 242,029 Operating lease liabilities 17,394 16,462 Finance lease liabilities 4,135 4,361 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 122,894 134,953 Deferred income taxes 80,965 84,662 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 6,244 5,730 Liabilities for severance pay 14,288 15,694 Asset retirement obligation 87,483 84,891 Other long-term liabilities 4,254 4,951 Total liabilities 2,553,686 2,417,888 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 8,996 9,329 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,253,242 1,271,925 Treasury stock, at cost (17,964 ) — Retained earnings 601,441 585,209 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,148 ) (2,191 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 1,832,627 1,854,999 Noncontrolling interest 146,667 143,462 Total equity 1,979,294 1,998,461 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 4,541,976 4,425,678





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three- and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2022, and 2021

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) termination fees, (ii) impairment of long-lived assets, (iii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities, (iv) any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (v) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, (viii) gain or loss on sale of subsidiary and property, plant and equipment and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a performance metric because it is a metric used by our Board of Directors and senior management in evaluating our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three- and six-Month periods ended June 30, 2022, and 2021.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 14,945 $ 15,195 $ 37,738 $ 33,024 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 20,239 17,818 40,978 36,571 Income tax provision (benefit) 6,130 4,268 16,293 7,275 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla 4,167 2,899 6,291 5,364 Depreciation and amortization 47,334 42,126 94,103 82,955 EBITDA $ 92,815 $ 82,306 $ 195,403 $ 165,189 Mark-to-market (gains) or losses from accounting for derivative 3,634 (990 ) 3,911 1,096 Stock-based compensation 2,999 2,623 5,813 4,720 Make-whole premium related to long-term debt prepayment 1,102 — 1,102 — Reversal of a contingent liability — — — (418 ) Allowance for bad debts — — 115 2,980 Hedge losses resulting from February power crisis in Texas — — — 9,133 Write-off related to Storage projects and activity 128 — 1,953 — Merger and acquisition transaction costs — 474 249 958 Other write-off — 134 — 134 Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,678 $ 84,547 $ 208,546 $ 183,792





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three and Six-month Periods Ended June 30, 2022, and 2021

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions, except for EPS) GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $11.3 $13.0 $29.7 $28.3 One-time net expense related to February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes — — — 8.8 Write-off of Energy Storage projects and assets 0.1 — 1.5 — Make-whole premium related to repayment of long-term debt 0.8 — 0.8 — Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $12.2 $13.0 $32.0 $37.1 GAAP diluted EPS 0.20 0.23 0.53 0.50 One-time net expense related to February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes — — — 0.16 Write-off of Energy Storage projects and assets 0.0 — 0.03 Make-whole premium related to repayment of long-term debt 0.02 — 0.01 — Diluted Adjusted EPS 0.22 0.23 0.57 0.66



