PLDT Expands Strategic Collaboration with Amdocs to Provide Enhanced Digital Customer Experience

Extension of managed services agreement will enable faster delivery of new offerings, with increased flexibility and choice for its consumers



JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the extension of its managed services agreement with PLDT, a leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Philippines, for an additional three years, extending the agreement through 2028. As part of the broader strategic partnership, Amdocs will continue to consolidate, modernize, and manage PLDT and Smart’s IT Infrastructure and applications, enabling efficient delivery of services and optimized IT spends.

Under the deal, Amdocs will enable modernization of IT platforms and infrastructure, supporting all lines of business as an integrated telco. Amdocs and PLDT also put importance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in IT operations, beginning with foundational steps such as e-billing adoption, to major initiatives such as transformation of PLDT’s IT footprint to the cloud.

“PLDT is committed to empowering Filipinos everywhere with customer-focused digital innovations, helping them create a better tomorrow,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, President and CEO at PLDT. “Our long-standing strategic partnership with Amdocs is enabling us to achieve this, as we move into the future with infinite potential of 5G and digital services evolution.”

“We are delighted to strengthen our long-term partnership with PLDT, a journey of collaboration that builds on a shared vision to deliver amazing customer experiences,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “We look forward to partnering with PLDT as they drive their business to new heights.”

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on May 24, 2022.

Media Contacts

Deepshikha

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +91- 9718024780

Email: deepshik@amdocs.com