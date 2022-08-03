Pace Center for Girls Elects Two New Members to National Board of Trustees

JACKSONVILLE, FLA., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace), a nationally recognized model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy to more than 3,000 girls and young women annually, announces the election of former Senator Anitere Flores and Michael A. Stephens to its national Board of Trustees.

“Anitere Flores and Michael Stephens are champions for equal opportunity and formidable leaders in their respective fields,” said Mary Marx, Pace President and CEO. “Their expertise are a welcome addition to our Board as we expand our model and impact more girls.”

During her sixteen years in Florida’s Legislature, Flores represented portions of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys in the Florida House and Senate and became the first Hispanic woman to serve as President Pro-Tempore of the Florida Senate. While in the Florida House, Flores served as Deputy Majority Leader, Chair of the PreK-12 Appropriations Committee, and Chair of the PreK-12 Policy Committee. She created the First-Generation Scholarship program, helping tens of thousands of students reach their goal of being the first in their family to obtain a higher education degree.

Flores continues to work extensively on access to education, and currently serves as Director of Development for the ACE Foundation.

“It’s an honor to join Pace’s Board of Trustees and empower our next generation of girls and young women,” said Flores. “When girls and young women are better supported, they have the opportunity to achieve academic and career success, leading to positive outcomes for themselves, their families and communities.”

Stephens serves as General Counsel & Executive Vice President for the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority and Tampa International Airport. He brings more than two decades of experience managing complex legal, compliance, human resources, risk management and information technology issues to the board.

Prior to joining the Aviation Authority, he served as the Chief Legal Counsel for the Hillsborough Regional Transit Authority (HART). He also served on active duty as a Captain and Trial Counsel in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corp, where he was appointed as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney.

"It is a privilege to join this dedicated, passionate and dynamic group of leaders,” said Stephens. “Communities are stronger when girls and women have the opportunity to thrive.”

For more information about Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

About Pace Center for Girls

Pace Center for Girls envisions a world where all girls and young women have power, in a just and equitable society. Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit pacecenter.org.

