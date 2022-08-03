Stinar Seeking Equipment Photos from Yesteryear

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stinar, a Kruckeberg Industries, LLC company, has launched a project to showcase the history of its company through photographs.



As part of the project, company officials are requesting customer assistance by sending in photos of themselves with their Stinar unit. In return, Stinar will help those customers stay compliant by sending a copy of their unit’s operation manual.

“As we moved Stinar from Eagan to Blooming Prairie, MN we found hundreds of vintage photos. I began to wonder where all that equipment went over the years, so we decided to ask our customers and offer a little encouragement for their time,” said Craig Kruckeberg, CEO of Stinar.

To participate, equipment owners should email sales@stinar.com a selfie with their Stinar unit, a badge plate photo and a unit photo.

The customer that sends in a photo of the oldest unit will receive a credit. More details about this project are available at Stinar’s website, www.stinar.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee085792-f69c-4a20-9324-b982bb790602

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5134d048-0018-4b4a-86c5-6dd80ed7ea7a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/021f0f80-9d52-4335-8967-6c54490d996a