Imago BioSciences to Participate in the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (“Imago”) (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and other bone marrow diseases, today announced that Hugh Young Rienhoff, Jr., MD, CEO of Imago BioSciences, will participate in an analyst led Fireside Chat at the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 10, 2022, at 1:10 pm Eastern Time / 10:10 am Pacific Time.



Interested parties can access the live webcast of the Fireside Chat by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at ir.imagobio.com. A webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the event for approximately 90 days.

Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Imago is focused on improving the quality and length of life for patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases. Bomedemstat, an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, is the lead product candidate discovered by Imago for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow. Imago is evaluating Bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (NCT04254978) and myelofibrosis (NCT03136185). Bomedemstat has U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Orphan Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) Designation by the EMA for the treatment of MF. The company is based in South San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.imagobio.com , www.myelofibrosisclinicalstudy.com , www.etclinicalstudy.com and follow us on Twitter @ImagoBioRx, Facebook and LinkedIn.

