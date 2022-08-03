Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q2 2022 Headlines:

Revenue increased 24% (6% organic growth) to €220.6 million compared to €178.2 million in Q2 2021.

Net income decreased to €20.1 million (€0.16 on a diluted per share basis) from €168.8 million (€2.97 on a basic per share basis and €0.11 on a diluted per share basis) primarily due to the €154.6 million redeemable preferred securities gain in Q2 2021.

Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €94.5 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €28.3 million resulting in total consideration of €122.8 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €2.6 million to negative €32.0 million compared to negative €34.6 million in Q2 2021 representing an increase of 8%.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €1.4 million to negative €26.8 million compared to €25.4 million in Q2 2021 representing a decrease of 5%.

Subsequent to June 30, 2022, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of €29.5 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €0.9 million resulting in total consideration of €30.4 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was €220.6 million, an increase of 24%, or €42.4 million, compared to €178.2 million for the comparable period in 2021. For the first six months of 2022 total revenues were €424.4 million, an increase of 19%, or €66.5 million, compared to €357.8 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase for both the three and six-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 6% and 4%. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 declined €148.7 million to €20.1 million compared to €168.8 million for the same period in 2021. The decline primarily resulted from the €154.6 million redeemable preferred securities income, €163.6 million of which is non-cash related that was recorded in Q2 2021 with no similar expense in 2022. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.16 in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income per basic share of €2.97 and diluted share of €0.11 for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was €40.5 million or €0.30 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of €2,267.4 million or €40.54 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2021. The net loss per basic and diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily resulted from the €2,456.8 million redeemable preferred securities expense, €2,442.1 million of which is non-cash related. Diluted shares outstanding increased from 129.5 million to 129.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, CFO were negative €32.0 million compared to negative €34.6 million for the same period in 2021. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, CFO increased €18.8 million to €144.0 million compared to €125.2 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 15%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, FCFA2S was negative €26.8 million compared to negative €25.4 million for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, FCFA2S decreased €32.1 million to €34.7 million compared to €66.8 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 48%. The decline is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (€ in millions, except percentages) (€ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities (32.0 ) (34.6 ) 144.0 125.2 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.3 ) (0.4 ) (0.6 ) (0.6 ) Interest paid on other facilities (2.4 ) (1.0 ) (4.0 ) (2.5 ) Credit facility transaction costs - (0.2 ) - (2.4 ) Payments of lease obligations (5.1 ) (4.2 ) (9.6 ) (8.5 ) Property and equipment purchased (1.6 ) (1.2 ) (3.6 ) (1.9 ) Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders - - (66.6 ) - (41.4 ) (41.5 ) 59.7 109.2 Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests 14.5 16.1 (25.0 ) (42.4 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders (26.8 ) (25.4 ) 34.7 66.8 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot. Comparative financial information amended to reflect the Combination as if it occurred before the start of the earliest period presented.

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash 159,728 75,326 65,218 Accounts receivable 92,317 70,725 58,595 Unbilled revenue 42,925 32,592 25,091 Inventories 902 570 583 Other assets 36,500 21,776 26,299 332,372 200,989 175,786 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 19,582 15,326 15,532 Right of use assets 57,927 54,382 56,021 Deferred income taxes 8,307 6,831 4,831 Other assets 11,502 6,655 4,875 Intangible assets 872,887 744,136 688,088 970,205 827,330 769,348 Total assets 1,302,577 1,028,319 945,134 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility and current portion of term loans 151,570 46,489 30,018 Loan from CSI - 29,116 - Redeemable preferred securities - 66,614 66,614 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 142,840 135,993 97,597 Deferred revenue 197,492 82,179 148,208 Provisions 1,076 1,893 1,867 Acquisition holdback payables 18,416 8,876 4,924 Lease obligations 18,927 16,234 15,863 Income taxes payable 14,457 11,400 10,333 544,779 398,794 375,424 Non-current liabilities: Term loans 101,421 96,113 96,359 Loan from CSI 31,602 - - Deferred income taxes 145,731 125,004 128,150 Acquisition holdback payables 3,078 945 360 Lease obligations 40,076 38,955 40,859 Other liabilities 20,410 12,877 10,476 342,317 273,893 276,204 Total liabilities 887,096 672,687 651,628 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares - 2,047,473 2,047,473 Capital stock 39,412 39,412 39,412 Other equity - (1,009,996 ) (999,460 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,576 (380 ) (501 ) Retained earnings (deficit) 192,970 (1,782,113 ) (1,801,383 ) Non-controlling interests 181,523 1,061,236 1,007,964 415,481 355,632 293,505 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,302,577 1,028,319 945,134







Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue License 6,418 6,209 11,885 11,139 Professional services 56,481 47,616 106,589 96,205 Hardware and other 2,293 1,498 4,534 2,843 Maintenance and other recurring 155,425 122,915 301,374 247,648 220,616 178,238 424,383 357,834 Expenses Staff 123,809 96,727 235,704 195,544 Hardware 1,515 658 2,234 1,292 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 18,625 20,068 36,099 35,789 Occupancy 1,804 1,442 3,341 2,815 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 8,450 4,741 14,548 8,953 Professional fees 3,779 2,447 7,576 4,967 Other, net 4,762 2,222 9,182 3,644 Depreciation 7,008 5,800 13,203 12,031 Amortization of intangible assets 26,010 20,617 48,989 41,028 195,763 154,722 370,875 306,063 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - (154,611 ) - 2,302,185 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - 1,600 - 1,600 Finance and other expenses (income) (51 ) 2,890 1,680 5,908 (51 ) (150,121 ) 1,680 2,309,693 Income (loss) before income taxes 24,904 173,637 51,828 (2,257,922 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) 11,041 8,549 22,263 18,913 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (6,237 ) (3,693 ) (10,894 ) (9,481 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 4,805 4,856 11,370 9,431 Net income (loss) 20,099 168,781 40,458 (2,267,353 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 12,526 161,601 24,097 (1,903,522 ) Non-controlling interests 7,573 7,180 16,362 (363,831 ) Net income (loss) 20,099 168,781 40,458 (2,267,353 ) Weighted average shares Basic shares outstanding 80,097,017 54,421,997 80,011,366 46,958,654 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,841,819 129,841,819 129,519,008 Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus Basic 0.16 2.97 0.30 (40.54 ) Diluted 0.16 0.11 0.30 (40.54 )







Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) 20,099 168,781 40,458 (2,267,353 ) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 3,444 647 4,871 1,254 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 3,444 647 4,871 1,254 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 23,543 169,428 45,329 (2,266,100 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 1,325 397 1,956 810 Non-controlling interests 2,119 250 2,915 444 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 3,444 647 4,871 1,254 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 13,850 161,999 26,052 (1,902,712 ) Non-controlling interests 9,693 7,430 19,277 (363,388 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 23,543 169,428 45,329 (2,266,100 )







Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2022 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Preferred Shares Capital Stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings (Deficit) Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2022 2,047,473 39,412 (1,009,996 ) (380 ) (1,782,113 ) (705,604 ) 1,061,236 355,632 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - - 24,097 24,097 16,362 40,458 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax - - - 1,956 - 1,956 2,915 4,871 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 1,956 - 1,956 2,915 4,871 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 1,956 24,097 26,052 19,277 45,329 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares (2,047,473 ) - 2,047,473 - - - - - Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests - - 912,788 - - 912,788 (912,788 ) - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations and other movements - - (23 ) (0 ) (54 ) (78 ) 15,470 15,393 Reductions of non-controlling interest associated with disposals - - - - - - (873 ) (873 ) Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit) - - (1,950,242 ) - 1,950,242 - - - Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - - - 799 799 (799 ) - Balance at June 30, 2022 - 39,412 - 1,576 192,970 233,958 181,523 415,481







Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2021 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Preferred Shares Capital Stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings (deficit) Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2021 - 39,412 - (1,409 ) 138,572 176,575 88,106 264,680 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - - (1,903,522 ) (1,903,522 ) (363,831 ) (2,267,353 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - - 810 - 810 444 1,254 - Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 810 - 810 444 1,254 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 810 (1,903,522 ) (1,902,712 ) (363,388 ) (2,266,100 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests - - 9,770 127 - 9,896 (9,896 ) - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements - - - (29 ) (8 ) (37 ) 2,602 2,566 Issuance of Redeemable preferred securities - - (1,001,469 ) - - (1,001,469 ) (124,797 ) (1,126,267 ) Dividends to common shareholders of the Company - - - - (36,425 ) (36,425 ) (18,175 ) (54,600 ) Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus from liabilities to preferred shares 2,073,205 - - - - 2,073,205 - 2,073,205 Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest - - - - - - 1,442,910 1,442,910 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - (7,760 ) - - (7,760 ) 7,760 - Accrued dividends to preferred shareholders of Topicus recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion (25,731 ) - - - - (25,731 ) - (25,731 ) Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion - - - - - - (17,157 ) (17,157 ) Balance at June 30, 2021 2,047,473 39,412 (999,460 ) (501 ) (1,801,383 ) (714,459 ) 1,007,964 293,505





