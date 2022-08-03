Sale of Belgium Construction Equipment is Expected to Reach Over 40k Units by 2028 – Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, Belgium construction equipment market will grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2022-2027. Rising government investment in infrastructure investment & renewable energy projects is expected to drive the demand for construction equipment in Belgium market. In Belgium, construction, and manufacturing industries account for ~6.6% and ~3%, respectively, of the GDP in 2021. The growth of the market is being driven by the construction of public infrastructure, including roads, trains, and civil works, as well as rising investments in residential projects. One of the residential projects launched in 2021, the Oude Dokken housing complex PPP, has a positive effect on the need for excavators.



Belgium Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2028) $2.74 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.05 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 4.30% MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2028) 40,268 units HISTORIC YEAR 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 TYPE Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, and Material Handling Equipment END-USERS Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others KEY VENDORS Caterpillar, Komatsu, VOLVO, JCB, SANY, Hyundai, KOBELCO, Zoomlion, Hitachi, Kubota, Liebherr Group

Key Highlights

In 2021, the government allocated $1,083.3 million fund from nation recovery & resilience plan towards the renovation of buildings in Wallonia, Flanders, & Brussels region of the country. Additionally, Belgian railways planned to receive additional $267.6 million fund over the next three years. Major part of this fund is allocated for expanding rail freight & upgrading transportation infrastructure. Furthermore, investment in public sector infrastructure, digitalization, and a circular and green economy, backed by European Union financing, is projected to drive the construction industry’s growth in 2022.

Belgium government also invested $299.7 million on affordable housing as part of the Regional Housing Plan and the Habitat Alliance, to lead the sustainable renovation of existing housing stock, as well as the building of 6,400 new housing units in 2021.

In March 2022, federal cabinet allocated $1.3 billion for development of renewable energy resources. The government aims to increase 6.5GW of wind power and 4.9GW of solar power by 2030. Increasing solar, wind energy projects across the country is expected to drive demand for mini excavators & cranes.



Recent Innovations and Development

Other OEMs in the country such as Kobelco, Komatsu, Caterpillars, Hitachi, and Hyundai construction machinery focus on continuous improvement in aftersales services, which are supported by digital technology.

In 2022, Hitachi launches the digital application of equipment performance monitoring and technical support system.

In 2021, Hitachi also launches the spare parts e- commerce platform for enhancing the customer experience.

The report provides a detailed analysis by Segmentation

Type

Earthmoving Equipment: Excavator Backhoe Loaders Motor Graders Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment Road Rollers Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift & Telescopic Handlers Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)



Segmentation by End Users

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

VOLVO

JCB

SANY

Hyundai

KOBELCO

Zoomlion

Hitachi

Kubota

Liebherr Group



Other Prominent Vendors

Terex corporation

LIUGONG

Yanmar

CASE Construction Equipment

Distributors Profiles

Van Haut

Torfs Compact Machinery

FM BOUWMACHINES

HST

ACQUISITIE BELGIE

Vangaever

