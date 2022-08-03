Surgalign Reaches Settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Matters Related to Prior Management Between 2015-2019

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 3, 2022, concluding and resolving in its entirety the previously disclosed SEC investigation relating to activities that occurred between 2015 and 2019 by RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., and RTI Surgical, Inc. and the prior management. As reflected in the SEC’s Order, those activities included pulling sales forward from future quarters to address projected quarterly revenue shortfalls.



Under the terms of the settlement, the Company has agreed to pay a civil penalty of US$2 million which was recorded in full during the fourth quarter of 2021. As part of the settlement, the Company has also agreed to refrain from future violations of specified provisions of federal securities laws and rules. In addition to the settlement, the Company is expected to receive $0.6 million from former executives related to recouped compensation.

The SEC acknowledged that in assessing Surgalign’s offer of settlement, it took into consideration its substantial cooperation with the Commission’s staff throughout the investigation, including by disclosing information about conduct that the staff had not yet uncovered through its own investigation, conducting an internal investigation regarding this conduct, and providing the staff regular and detailed updates on the internal investigation and key documents identified through that investigation.

“This investigation and the settlement reached stems from the activities of RTI and former senior management, not our current team. Reaching this settlement with the SEC will allow us to move forward without this uncertainty and is one more issue resolved in our effort to transform the company since we divested the RTI OEM business roughly two years ago,” said David Lyle, Chief Financial Officer of Surgalign. “We believe we are now at the tail end of our transformation and are excited about the prospects of returning to growth in 2023 through new spine product offerings and the ramp of our HOLO Portal Surgical Guidance System coupled with the expansion of our AI platform.”

