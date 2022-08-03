We The Patriots USA Vows to Make Discrimination Based on Vaccination Status Illegal

CALDWELL, Idaho, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We The Patriots USA today announced that its petition to make discrimination based on health status — including vaccination status — illegal has garnered thousands of signatures ahead of its delivery to all members of Congress. "We have obtained thousands of signatures, but our goal is to get to one million before we deliver this to Congress," said Attorney Brian Festa, Co-Founder and Vice-President of We The Patriots USA, Inc. Festa continued, "We have a very specific strategy here, unlike most petitions which disappear into the dustbin of history without any further mention. In addition to mass delivery to all members of Congress, we plan to hand-deliver this petition to specific lawmakers who have been supportive of medical and religious freedom, such as Senator Rand Paul and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene." Festa added that the plan is to broadcast the delivery of the petition live from Washington, D.C.

If the petition gains momentum among key members of Congress, the hope is that those lawmakers would call for Congressional hearings to amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964, so that employers, retailers, hospitals, schools, and others would not be able to discriminate against individuals in any way based on their decision to refuse one or more shots. Currently, federal law only makes it illegal to discriminate based on race, color, national origin, pregnancy, age, sex, disability, or religion, but does not prohibit discrimination based on vaccination status. "This is why so many businesses have been able to get away with firing employees who have refused the shot, segregating the unvaccinated from the vaccinated, or forcing employees or patients to test and mask," Festa explained. "As the law currently stands, it is perfectly legal to deny someone service or treat a person less favorably solely on the basis of one's refusal of a covid shot or booster. That needs to change."

To sign the petition to make discrimination based on vaccination status illegal everywhere in the United States, click here.

For press inquiries, email info@wethepatriotsusa.org. To learn more about the work of We The Patriots USA and how you can support their mission, visit wethepatriotsusa.org.

