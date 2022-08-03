Quinoline Yellow WS Market is Projected to Reach at US$ 28.5 Mn in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 3.9% by the End of 2032 | | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global quinoline yellow WS market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 28.5 Mn in 2022. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022-2032.



As per FMI, demand for quinoline yellow WS is expected to be approximately 3050 metric tons by 2032. Products containing quinoline yellow are widely used in processed commercial foods to provide them with an artificial yellowish-green color. Quinoline yellow WS is also added to food items to enhance their naturally occurring colors, make them more attractive, and allow consumers to identify them from afar.

Also known as food yellow 13, quinoline yellow WS is expected to showcase high demand on the back of rising need for exotic-looking food items. Increasing use of various social media platforms worldwide is set to encourage consumers to purchase aesthetically appealing food and beverages.

However, as people are becoming more aware of food ingredients that they consume, need for natural ingredients is rising, which would lead to a shift towards organic food colors from synthetic ones. It may hamper the demand for quinoline yellow WS in the next decade.

Besides, high level of competition from natural turmeric-based colorant manufacturers, product bans in the U.S. and Canada, and risks of dye allergies may obstruct sales of quinoline yellow WS in the forthcoming years.

Key Takeaways: Quinoline Yellow WS Market

Sales of quinoline yellow WS reached about 2030 metric tons in 2021 and its demand is expected to fall between the range of 3000 to 3100 metric tons by 2032.

metric tons in 2021 and its demand is expected to fall between the range of to metric tons by 2032. The Asia Pacific quinoline yellow WS market is expected to register 4.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Demand for quinoline yellow WS is expected to grow at 3.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 in Europe.

CAGR between 2022 and 2032 in Europe. The China quinoline yellow WS market is anticipated to register a sluggish 2.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. In the historical period (2017-2021), the global quinoline yellow WS market showcased a CAGR of 2.5%.





“Key companies operating in the global quinoline yellow WS market are expected to generate more profits by targeting energy drinks, cereals, cakes, pastries, flavored milk, ice-creams, jellies, and licorice sub-segments. They are also planning to establish strategic alliances with regional food and beverage brands to expand their geographic footprint,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Quinoline Yellow WS Market

Some of the prominent players present in the global quinoline yellow WS market include Merck KGaA, Vijay Chemical Industries, Salvi Chemical Industries, Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals, Symrise, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., and Shanghai Dyestuffs Research Institute Co. Ltd., among others.

Key companies are expanding their distribution channels to get ahead in the highly competitive quinoline yellow WS market. Many small-scale regional chemical companies are also expected to join hands with international firms to co-develop new products.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Quinoline Yellow WS Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global quinoline yellow WS market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on purity (up to 99%, above 99%), solubility (lakes, dyes), and application (beverage, bakery, snacks & cereals, candy/confectionery, dairy, fruit preparations/fillings, meat, poultry, fish, & eggs, potatoes, pasta & rice, sauces, soups & dressings, seasonings, pet food) across seven major regions of the world.

Quinoline Yellow WS Market Outlook By Category

By Purity:

Up to 99%

Above 99%

By Solubility:

Lakes

Dyes

By Application:

Beverage

Bakery, Snacks, and Cereals

Candy/ Confectionery

Dairy

Fruit Preparations/ Fillings

Meat, Poultry, Fish, and Eggs

Potatoes, Pasta, and Rice

Sauces, Soups, and Dressings

Seasonings

Pet Food

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





