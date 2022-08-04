Proactive news headlines including Surefire Resources, Creso Pharma, Emyria Ltd and Moho Resources

Sydney, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) discovered a new mineralised gold trend in a recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the Yidby Gold Project in Western Australia.

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has secured firm commitments to raise approximately A$7 million from institutional, professional and sophisticated investors through the issue of 175 million fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.04 per share.

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has kicked off a series of human cell-line pre-clinical studies to advance its MDMA-inspired drug discovery partnership with the University of Western Australia (UWA).

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) is making strong progress with nickel sulphide exploration programs at the Silver Swan North Project in Western Australia.

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI)'s revised definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Phase 1 Qala Shallows operation at Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa demonstrates "robust" financials and an opportunity to grow beyond the initial phase, the company says.

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has completed a share placement to raise $7 million (before costs) with commitments from sophisticated and both international and domestic institutional investors to support the acquisition of Kalahari Metals Ltd, which owns the Ngami Project in Botswana.

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has grown the Halleck Creek Rare Earth project in Wyoming, US, to more than 6,000 acres or 24.5 square kilometres with the addition of the newly staked Bluegrass area, which has demonstrated its potential with surface samples up to 5,065 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO).

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) welcomes the news that Red Fox Resources (ASX:FXR) Pty Ltd, in which Chase holds a 40% stake, has been granted exploration permits (EPMs) across all tenements at the Selwyn Project, south of Cloncurry in northwest Queensland.

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) has a new CEO with Alistair Stephens to step into the role from Monday, August 8, 2022, and his first task will be to oversee the acquisition of Malawi company Rift Valley Resource Developments Limited and its globally significant Kangankunde Rare Earths Project.

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has spudded the Sammons 315310C helium well — the first asset to target the company's Serenity prospect in Las Animas County, Colorado.

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) is pleased with the findings from a regional soil survey at its Granite Flat Copper-Gold Project in Victoria, where it's one step closer to understanding the scale of a base and precious metals system.

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has secured key agreements with leading diagnostics and biopharmaceuticals companies Lantheus and Nanomab – a strategic collaboration to develop the NM-01 imaging agent and a licensing agreement for imaging rights in China and worldwide IP rights for NM-01, respectively.

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has upsized its share purchase plan to $2.5 million amid strong shareholder demand.

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has delivered a material increase of up to 70% in lithium brine assays with drilling in the Clastic Zones of the Long Canyon No.2 well at the Paradox Lithium Project, in Utah, USA.

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has welcomed highly experienced lithium industry executive Darren Wates to the board as an independent non-executive director.

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) had notched up another success in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin with commercial production of oil and rich gas underway at the high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 Well.

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has positively assessed the hydrogen potential of its WA-based Bristol Springs green energy project in Western Australia through a pre-feasibility study (PFS).

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has underscored the "considerable" potential of the Callisto discovery within the Norseman Project in Western Australia with extensive continuity of rhodium mineralisation unearthed in the second reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on the tenure.

