Condor Announces Feasibility Study Level Metallurgical Test Results for La India Open Pit

LONDON, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Gold (AIM: CNR; TSX: COG) is pleased to announce that it has received the final results of metallurgical tests for a Feasibility Study (FS) being conducted on the La India Open Pit from Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Richmond, British Columbia. The most recent iteration of testing was focused on variability testing and confirmation of recoveries at the lower grades. The 2022 FS Study (the “FS” or “Feasibility Study”) will bring the level of confidence for the Project to the industry-standard of engineering design, sufficient to support +/- 15% capital and operating cost estimates.

Highlights of Feasibility Study Metallurgical Test Results

The confirmatory testwork demonstrated that gold recovery is independent of grade and a fixed gold recovery of 91% assuming a 75 micron grind size will be used in the project economics of the forthcoming Feasibility Study.

Gold extraction from the 11 variability composites averaged 92.6% at the 75 micron grind size, which is reduced by 2% to allow for gold being locked up in the processing plant.

Gold extraction from the four low grade composites averaged 93.8% at the 75 micron target grind, indicating a gold recovery of 91.8% after a 2% reduction to allow for gold being locked up in the processing plant.

At a finer grind size of 53 microns an average gold extraction of 94.7% was achieved, indicating a potential upside gold recovery of about 93%.

The selection of the composites by both grade and approximate year of production provides confirmation that the mill recovery will not be materially affected over the life of the La India Mine.



Mark Child, Chairman and Chief Executive of Condor Gold, commented:

“I am delighted that a net metallurgical recovery of 91% will be used in the technical economic models for the forthcoming Feasibility Study on the La India Open pit. Very comprehensive metallurgical test-work has been conducted to the highest standards as a Feasibility Study level is the technical document to which project finance is provided to the Project. 91% metallurgical recovery over the life of mine is a terrific result and represents a significant de-risking of one of the most important variables in the development of a new mine at La India Project and provides significant comfort to investors.

The application of both variability testing and confirmation of low-grade responses is consistent with best practices in the mining industry, while confirming the ability of the processing plant to achieve excellent recoveries down into the lower grade portions of the deposit, in a standard Carbon-in-Pulp cyanidation plant.

The higher gold recovery at 53 micron-grinds suggests an opportunity to recover an additional 2% of the contained gold from the La India material”.

Background

During August of 2021 in preparation for the FS, Condor assembled eleven further variability composites from La India Open Pit, testing high grade, medium grade and low-grade composites as well as composites selected to represent individual phases and production years. Additional composites were selected to test responses of the lower grade ores (below 1.5 g/t Au) to ensure that the recovery parameters previously applied were valid at the lower grade ranges. This work was conducted by Bureau Veritas Laboratories (BV) in Richmond, British Columbia.

Discussion – Leaching Studies

The 2022 studies were conducted as a confirmation and check of earlier leaching test results obtained in December 2021, and to extend Condor’s understanding of the response of the mineralized material at smaller grind sizes and lower grade ranges.

The variability test results are summarized below in Table 1.

Condor notes that the results of the current BV results are consistent with the results from the PFS study in 2014, which indicated a fixed gold recovery of 91%. It is notable that the current design parameters at a 75 micron grind support a total retention time of 48 hours versus the 30-hour retention time nominated in the PFS.

Table 1: Summary of Leach Test Results for 2022 Bureau Veritas – 11 Variability Composites

100 Micron Summary - 11 Variability Composites Sample ID Actual P80 Size Measured Head* Calculated Head 48h Extraction μm Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (%) Ag (%) High Grade Var Comp 103 5.16 12.67 5.43 14.20 88.74 64.79 Medium Grade Var Comp 99 1.76 9.00 2.29 9.33 87.65 57.11 Low Grade Var Comp 99 0.89 4.00 1.18 3.89 91.72 48.65 Starter Pit North Var Comp 98 1.84 10.33 2.77 10.01 90.32 60.03 Starter Pit South Var Comp 101 2.95 12.67 3.92 13.63 87.30 63.32 Phase 2 - Year 4 Var Comp 98 3.44 10.33 4.85 11.23 92.00 64.38 Phase 2 - Year 5 Var Comp 101 4.32 7.67 4.93 8.29 91.25 63.82 Phase 2 - Year 6 Var Comp 105 5.25 7.00 6.10 7.13 90.58 57.95 Phase 3 - Year 6 Var Comp 102 1.92 5.00 2.25 6.03 90.58 50.22 Phase 3 - Year 7 Var Comp 98 1.90 4.00 2.48 4.27 91.21 53.16 Phase 3 - Year 8 Var Comp 99 2.65 6.00 3.58 5.49 91.73 63.59 Average 100 2.92 8.06 3.62 8.50 90.28 58.82 75 Micron Summary - 11 Variability Composites Sample ID Actual P80 Size Measured Head* Calculated Head 48h Extraction μm Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (%) Ag (%) High Grade Var Comp 75 5.16 12.67 5.35 13.43 92.64 70.21 Medium Grade Var Comp 73 1.76 9.00 2.32 12.87 90.42 45.61 Low Grade Var Comp 74 0.89 4.00 1.11 3.99 93.79 49.82 Starter Pit North Var Comp 73 1.84 10.33 2.84 11.51 94.03 65.25 Starter Pit South Var Comp 73 2.95 12.67 3.83 14.07 89.93 64.47 Phase 2 - Year 4 Var Comp 73 3.44 10.33 4.16 10.79 94.10 62.93 Phase 2 - Year 5 Var Comp 72 4.32 7.67 4.86 8.21 92.37 63.46 Phase 2 - Year 6 Var Comp 72 5.25 7.00 6.13 7.55 92.46 60.26 Phase 3 - Year 6 Var Comp 78 1.92 5.00 2.17 5.30 93.01 62.27 Phase 3 - Year 7 Var Comp 78 1.90 4.00 2.54 4.29 93.07 53.34 Phase 3 - Year 8 Var Comp 77 2.65 6.00 3.70 5.76 93.54 65.29 Average 74 2.94 8.27 3.53 9.20 92.58 59.76 53 Micron Summary - 11 Variability Composites Sample ID Actual P80 Size Measured Head* Calculated Head 48h Extraction μm Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (%) Ag (%) High Grade Var Comp 54 5.16 12.67 5.61 13.11 94.57 77.11 Medium Grade Var Comp 68 1.76 9.00 2.28 7.90 91.63 74.67 Low Grade Var Comp 55 0.89 4.00 1.15 4.13 95.96 51.58 Starter Pit North Var Comp 52 1.84 10.33 3.04 10.99 95.37 72.70 Starter Pit South Var Comp 52 2.95 12.67 3.87 13.82 93.55 71.07 Phase 2 - Year 4 Var Comp 54 3.44 10.33 4.22 10.32 95.62 70.94 Phase 2 - Year 5 Var Comp 54 4.32 7.67 4.60 7.57 95.53 73.60 Phase 2 - Year 6 Var Comp 52 5.25 7.00 6.02 7.61 95.12 60.56 Phase 3 - Year 6 Var Comp 55 1.92 5.00 2.15 5.38 94.83 62.85 Phase 3 - Year 7 Var Comp 54 1.90 4.00 2.64 4.49 95.64 55.43 Phase 3 - Year 8 Var Comp 56 2.65 6.00 3.59 5.84 95.19 65.77 Average 55 3.06 8.74 3.66 8.98 94.69 68.34

* Measured Head is determined prior to the leach testing as determined from a split of the initial sample. Calculated head is based on the sum of the assays of both the leach solutions and of the residue. Calculated head is considered the more reliable measure of the contained gold and recovery.



Condor and its consultants also recognized the lack of metallurgical testing at the lower grade ranges, particularly at the break-even and marginal cutoff ranges. While not a significant contributor to overall project economics, the stockpiling of low and even sub-grade material offers the opportunity for capturing additional ounces at the end of mine- life. This recognition initiated the secondary investigation on the low-grade material.

The results of the low-grade investigations are presented in Table 2 below:

Table 2: Low Grade Recovery at 75 micron

Low Grade Composites - 75 micron target grind Sample ID Actual P80 Size Measured Head* Calculated Head 48h Extraction μm Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (%) Ag (%) Condor 0.5 78 0.48 3.00 0.59 3.10 93.49 35.53 Condor 0.75 82 0.74 3.00 0.86 3.75 94.96 46.66 Condor 1.5 78 1.23 4.67 1.55 4.97 93.08 59.79 Condor 2.0 70 1.81 6.00 2.32 5.65 93.48 64.58 Average response 77 1.06 4.17 1.33 4.37 93.75 51.64





For further information please visit www.condorgold.com or contact:

Condor Gold plc Mark Child, Chairman and CEO

About Condor Gold plc:

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM in May 2006 and dual listed on the TSX in January 2018. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nicaragua.

On 25 October 2021 Condor announced the filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report (“PEA”) for its La India Project, Nicaragua on SEDAR https://www.sedar.com. The highlight of the technical study is a post-tax, post upfront capital expenditure NPV of US$418 million, with an IRR of 54% and 12 month pay-back period, assuming a US$1,700 per oz gold price, with average annual production of 150,000 oz gold per annum for the initial 9 years of gold production. The open pit mine schedules have been optimised from designed pits, bringing higher grade gold forward resulting in average annual production of 157,000 oz gold in the first 2 years from open pit material and underground mining funded out of cashflow.

In August 2018, the Company announced that the Ministry of the Environment in Nicaragua had granted the Environmental Permit (“EP”) for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tonnes per day at its wholly-owned La India gold Project (“La India Project”). The EP is considered the master permit for mining operations in Nicaragua. Condor has purchased a new SAG Mill, which has mainly arrived in Nicaragua. Site clearance and preparation is at an advanced stage.

Environmental Permits were granted in April and May 2020 for the Mestiza and America open pits respectively, both located close to La India. The Mestiza open pit hosts 92 Kt at a grade of 12.1 g/t gold (36,000 oz contained gold) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 341 Kt at a grade of 7.7 g/t gold (85,000 oz contained gold) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The America open pit hosts 114 Kt at a grade of 8.1 g/t gold (30,000 oz) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 677 Kt at a grade of 3.1 g/t gold (67,000 oz) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. Following the permitting of the Mestiza and America open pits, together with the La India Open Pit Condor has 1.12 M oz gold open pit Mineral Resources permitted for extraction.

Qualified Persons

The technical review of the SGS metallurgical results has been conducted by Eric Olin, a principal consultant with SRK Consulting (U.S. Inc., who is a registered member of SME and a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Olin has over 40 years’ experience in extractive metallurgy including extensive experience with CIP and CIL gold extraction plants. Eric Olin is a full time employee of SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc., an independent consultancy, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. Eric Olin consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which is appears and confirms that this information is accurate and not false or misleading.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Gerald D. Crawford, P.E. who is a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101.

Technical Information

Certain disclosure contained in this news release of a scientific or technical nature has been summarised or extracted from the technical report entitled “Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, October 2021”, dated October 22, 2021 with an effective date of September 9, 2021 (the “Technical Report”), prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Qualified Persons responsible for the Technical Report are Dr Tim Lucks of SRK Consulting (UK) Limited, and Mr Fernando Rodrigues, Mr Stephen Taylor and Mr Ben Parsons of SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. Mr Parsons assumes responsibility for the MRE, Mr Rodrigues the open pit mining aspects, Mr Taylor the underground mining aspects and Dr Lucks for the oversight of the remaining technical disciplines and compilation of the report.

