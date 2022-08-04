GUSTAVIA, ST. BARTH, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KQuasars launches new astrophysical NFT collection. After studying with renowned physicists, meeting the CERN team and paying close attention to LIGO’s work, Kay Quattrocchi has joined forces with his son Harrisson Bordjel, inspirator and co-creator, and Sander Sturing a generative artist from the Netherlands, to build a black hole and quasar generator. Their code is algorithmically creating 777 unique NFTs, 555 black holes and 222 quasars exploring their fascinating presence.





Kay is using new technology to investigate the connections between science, art, space, time, consciousness, in which she has had a longstanding interest. KQuasars is the first NFT collection to be produced in St. Barth, and they are thrilled to be paving the way for NFTs on the island, applying the ideas that have guided their efforts in a completely different industry. The KQuasars are stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on IPFS. Purchasing a KQuasars costs 0.5ETH.

From a well-established contemporary artist in St. Barth

Kay Quattrocchi is a post-war international mixed media artist, painter and sculptor. For a very long time, she has produced collections that investigate astrophysical topics that are directly related to people. Her work is "allowing minds to feel the enormous thrill of being there and striving to understand ourselves and our existence," in addition to the formal rigor of fine-art painting that is inspired by the most recent scientific discoveries revealing some of the universe’s secrets. A natural clairvoyant who perceives the invisible world but believes firmly in science, she has dedicated decades to studying the impossibly big and the infinitely small.

She is making her mark in the NFT arena using this new technology to depict her longtime obsession with the universe as the rest of the world catches up and turns its attention to a metaverse. Her KQuasars are numeric art that originate from the heart and the human consciousness, as is seen through the colors, the forms, the movements, and the connection between shadow and light, which creates an emotional connection.

Unique skills and knowledge

Articles from CERN astrophysicists, LIGO’s theory about black holes (also called fuzzballs), and a creative coder were necessary to achieve this project. The authenticity, uniqueness, and provenance of each digital piece of art are attested to by a specific number (token) recorded on the Ethereum blockchain. Owners will receive a high- resolution image that can be viewed on digital displays and traded on platforms for NFT and their cryptocurrency wallet.

Guess what?

Black holes are objects with so tremendous a mass and density that not even light can escape from their gravitational pull. Quasars were thought to be lone, star-like phenomena that were enigmatic before Hubble.

Programmatically and individually, each black hole or quasar in the KQuasars collection is created from more than 15 elements, such as backgrounds, nebulas, stars, forms, and more. Although no two are identical, some are more uncommon than others.

About the company

KQuasars is a digital fine art project created by Kay Quattrocchi, Harrisson Bordjel and Sander Sturing. The partners share a goal: to create a link between Art and Science. KQuasars are available to purchase on www.kquasars.com.

