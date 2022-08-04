KSA Fitness Equipment Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Life Fitness, Active Fitness Store, Marriott & Others

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KSA Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by the growing demand of advanced fitness equipment by fitness clubs and government initiative to launch women centric fitness centres" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
KSA Fitness Equipment Market Overview and Size
KSA fitness equipment market expanded with a CAGR of ~13.7% in between 2016 and 2021 with considerable expansion in commercial fitness centers in which popular fitness centers and women centric fitness club dominated the market. Government initiatives to launch women centric fitness centers in 2017 along with "Your Home, Your Gym" and "Quality of Life" campaigns to improve physical conditions of people coupled with rising health concerns such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle, inclination of consumers to undertake online fitness sessions to enjoy exercising in the comfort of their homes are the major determinants to drive the growth of fitness equipment industry.
Surging demand of fitness equipment suitable for home/residential purposes post COVID-19 is also contributing in the growth of fitness equipment market.
KSA Fitness Equipment Market Future Outlook and Projections
The fitness equipment market is expected to expand at a five-year CAGR of ~18.7% in between 2021 and 2026 on the basis of revenue generated. It is anticipated that fitness equipment industry will grow at a substantial rate owing to factors such as the rising health concerns among population suffering from non-communicable diseases namely, obesity and chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle, establishment of organized fitness centers with diversified services along with various government initiatives such as "Quality of Life" and "Your Home, Your Gym campaign" to encourage people to regularly engage themselves in physical and fitness activities.
Coupled with that, determinants such as the launch and expansion of nearly 163 hotel and resort projects such as Hyatt and Radisson by the end of 2030 as envisaged, will also contribute in the increased demand of fitness equipment at these facilities.
The market is poised to gain significant traction with the rise in the number of women centric health clubs and fitness centers incorporating advanced equipment catering to the changing health patterns and consumer demands. On the other hand, high set up or installation cost of devices or equipment and rising demand for resale of used fitness equipment for saving cost are estimated to obstruct the market's growth within the above-mentioned forecast period.
Key Segments Covered in KSA Fitness Equipment Industry:
KSA Fitness Equipment Market
By Type of End User
- Private Sports Centers & Health Clubs
- Commercial Fitness Centers & Health Clubs
- Home
- Office & Hotels
- Universities
By Foreign and Domestic Manufacturing
- Domestic
- Foreign
By Type of Customer
- Business Entities (B2B)
- Private Individuals (B2C)
KSA Fitness Equipment Industry Players/Ecosystem:
- Manufacturers
- Distributors
- Importers
- Retailers
- Commercial Fitness Centers
- Private Fitness Centers
- Hotels & Resorts
- Associations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Socio Demographic and Economic Landscape of KSA
3. KSA Fitness Equipment Market Overview
4. KSA Fitness Equipment Industry Overview
5. KSA Fitness Equipment Market Size on the basis of Revenue, 2016-2021
6. KSA Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation, 2021
7. Industry Analysis
8. Competitive Landscape of KSA Fitness Equipment Market
9. Demand Side: End User Analysis
10. Future Outlook and Projections of KSA Fitness Equipment Market on the basis of Revenue, 2021-2026E
11. Analyst Recommendations
12. Research Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Cybex
- Precor
- Assault Fitness
- Life Fitness
- Sci Fit
- Sports Art
- Total Gym
- Life Span
- Nordic Track
- Bow Flex
- Delta Fitness
- K.A.A.S Group
- Wellness First
- HealthLines Fitness Equipment
- Athleco
- SPORTA
- Fit One
- Fitness Lines
- Pro Fit
- Top Level Co
- Zaina International
- Reza
- Alesayi
- Drake & Scull
- Weatherford
- Modern Scientific and Electronic Corporation
- Sun & Sand Sports
- U-Mark Sport
- Active Fitness Store
- Sports World
- El Faleh
- Commercial Fitness Centers
- Fitness Time
- Diva Fitness
- Arena
- Gold's Gym
- Nu Yu Fitness
- Studio Fifty Five
- Private Fitness Centers
- EMAAR Saudi Arabia
- Alaqeeq Holding
- Aramco
- Bupa Arabia
- Al Fanar
- RTCC
- Astra Construction
- Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts
- Melissa Hotel
- Holiday Inn
- Four Points by Sheraton
- The Ritz Carlton
- Marriott
- Novotel
- Crowne Plaza
- Ministry of Industry and Commerce
- Ministry of Sport
- Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture
