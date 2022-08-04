Asean Cleaning Services Market is Anticipated to Grow at An Impressive CAGR in the Forecast Period

ASEAN cleaning services market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. For industrial, commercial, or residential users, cleaning services include window cleaning, carpet and upholstery cleaning, and floor cleaning.

The market is driven by increased concerns regarding hygiene and cleanliness on health and hygiene of a working individual and the launch of cleaning services on the online sales channel. Growing dual-income households and the expansion of the commercial and real estate sector in developing countries are influencing the market demand positively.

Also, the introduction of garbage management options by the leading authorities and the massive use of mobile applications in smart cities are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Service Type:

  • Commercial Cleaning
  • Window Cleaning
  • Vacuuming
  • Floorcare
  • Others
  • Residential Cleaning
  • Maid Services
  • Carpet & Upholstery
  • Appliances
  • Other

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Cleaning Type:

  • General Cleaning
  • Weekly Cleaning
  • Deep Cleaning

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By End User:

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Industrial

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Country


Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on ASEAN Cleaning Services Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. ASEAN Cleaning Services Market Outlook

7. ASEAN: Country Analysis

8. Market Trends & Developments

9. Market Dynamics

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • P Dussmann Vietnam Co, Ltd
  • Aeon Delight Co, Ltd
  • ATALIAN Global Services
  • PT Hygienis Environmental Service
  • Builwork Company Limited
  • DomesticONE
  • ISS A/S
  • KMAC International Pte Ltd
  • Hiremop Pte Ltd
  • PT Karya Trustindo Utama

