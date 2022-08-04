BIC: RELEASE AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

English French

RELEASE AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT



Clichy, France, August 4th, 2022

The 2022 Half-Year Financial Report of SOCIÉTÉ BIC (Paris: BB) was sent to the A.M.F. – Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Paris Stock Exchange Authority) on August 4, 2022.

The document is available on BIC’s website on this link.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com



Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2022/2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022 4th Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results February 14, 2023 1st Quarter 2023 Results April 25, 2023

Attachment