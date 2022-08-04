Asia Pacific Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences,. Adaptimmune, Genelux & Sarepta Therapeutics,

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Therapy (Gene Induced Immunotherapy, Oncolytic Virotherapy, and Gene Transfer), By End User, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Cancer Gene Therapy Market is expected to witness market growth of 23.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



An increase in financing for R&D in cancer gene therapy activities, as well as an increase in the occurrence of cancer, are two significant reasons driving the market's expansion. Furthermore, favorable government laws for therapy are expected to promote numerous prospects that is expected to boost Cancer Gene Therapy Market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the risk of cancer gene therapy is reduced since a new gene introduced will integrate into the patient's genome and continue to operate without interfering with the functions of existing genes. However, the high cost of gene therapy, as well as undesired immune reactions, are likely to restrain the growth of the cancer gene therapy market.



The rise in cancer prevalence, ethical acceptability of gene therapy for cancer treatment, and progress in this discipline are some of the growth catalysts for the industry. In addition, the advantages of cancer gene therapy over conventional cancer medicines, as well as an increase in government backing and biotechnology financing that stimulates cancer gene therapy R&D, all contribute to the growth of the market.



Some of the growth catalysts for the regional market are an increase in the prevalence rate of cancer, an increase in a government initiative to develop healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in the number of individuals prone to various chronic diseases. In addition, approval and introduction of cancer gene therapy products might have a favorable impact on market expansion in developed countries like Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.



The growing healthcare infrastructure and increased government initiatives is expected to help the regional market players to increase their offerings and procure maximum revenue share. The region's healthcare infrastructure is improving as people's disposable incomes rise in emerging nations, leading to an increase in the affordability of novel treatment choices.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Therapy

Gene Induced Immunotherapy

Oncolytic Virotherapy, and

Gene Transfer

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Research Institutes

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Market Players

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Amgen, Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Adaptimmune Limited

Genelux Corporation

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Cancer Gene Therapy Market by Therapy



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Cancer Gene Therapy Market by End User



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Cancer Gene Therapy Market by Country



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

