Global Formalin Market Report to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2030

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Formalin Market by Percentage and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global formalin market size was valued at $6.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The formalin industry is benefiting from an increase in the use of adhesives due to the rising demand for wooden furniture, hardwood floors, and a range of other things that need adhesives. Formalin usage has increased as a result of the extensive use of adhesives to produce perfect furniture. The expansion of the fertilizer industry has also driven the demand for formalin as a result of rise in food consumption around the world, which needs the use of more fertilizers. However several nations, like India and Bangladesh, have enforced strict restrictions on the manufacture and use of formalin, hindering the global expansion of the formalin market.

Market Dynamics
Drivers

  • Increase in the usage of adhesives
  • Increased application of formalin

Restraints

  • Government regulations on usage and manufacturing of formalin

Opportunities

  • Surge in demand for formalin from agricultural industry

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Percentage

  • 1.0%-20.0%
  • 20.0%-40.0%
  • 40.0%-60.0

By Application

  • Automotive
  • Drugs
  • Dyes
  • Fertilizer
  • Antiseptic Perfume
  • Rubber Chemicals
  • Other

By Region

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

  • BASF SE
  • 3M
  • Balaji Formalin Private Limited
  • Bayer AG
  • Celanese Corporation
  • DuPont
  • Dynea AS
  • Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Merck KGaA

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 4: FORMALIN MARKET, BY PERCENTAGE

CHAPTER 5: FORMALIN MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSRY

CHAPTER 6: FORMALIN MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wgnxh

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Global Formalin Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Chemicals
                            
                            
                                Organic Compound
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data