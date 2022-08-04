GTA Home Sales and Listings Trend Downwards in July

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There were 4,912 home sales reported through the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) MLS® System in July 2022 – down by 47 per cent compared to July 2021. Following the regular seasonal trend, sales were also down compared to June. New listings also declined on a year-over-year basis in July, albeit down by a more moderate four per cent. The expectation is that the trend for new listings will continue to follow the trend for sales, as we move through the second half of 2022 and into 2023.



Market conditions remained much more balanced in July 2022 compared to a year earlier. As buyers continued to benefit from more choice, the annual rate of price growth has moderated. The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) Composite Benchmark was up by 12.9 per cent year-over-year. The average selling price was up by 1.2 per cent compared to July 2021 to $1,074,754. Less expensive home types, including condo apartments, experienced stronger rates of price growth as more buyers turned to these segments to help mitigate the impact of higher borrowing costs.

“The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) population continues to grow and tight labour market conditions will drive this growth moving forward. Despite more balanced market conditions resulting from rapidly increasing mortgage rates, policymakers must continue to take action to boost housing supply to account for long-term population growth. TRREB has put realistic solutions on the table to address the existing housing affordability challenges. With savings high and the unemployment rate still low, home buyers will eventually account for higher borrowing costs. When they do, we want to have an adequate pipeline of supply in place or market conditions will tighten up again,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

TRREB is also calling on all levels of government to reassess and clarify policies related to mortgage lending and housing development.

“Many GTA households intend on purchasing a home in the future, but there is currently uncertainty about where the market is headed. Policymakers could help allay some of this uncertainty. As higher borrowing costs impact housing markets, TRREB maintains that the OSFI mortgage stress test should be reviewed in the current environment. Consumers looking to renew their existing mortgages with a different lender should not be subject to an additional stress test burden beyond what they would face with their existing lender. Given the importance of the housing industry as a driver of economic growth, a transparent process and sound rationale in the development and management of stress test guidelines are also of utmost importance,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

“With significant increases to lending rates in a short period, there has been a shift in consumer sentiment, not market fundamentals. The federal government has a responsibility to not only maintain confidence in the financial system, but to instill confidence in homeowners that they will be able to stay in their homes despite rising mortgage costs. Longer mortgage amortization periods of up to 40 years on renewals and switches should be explored. With the benefit of hindsight, it appears that the Bank of Canada’s rate increases started too late. Now we are dealing with outsized increases to curb generationally high inflation. The federal government must enact measures which will assist buyers facing affordability challenges in an inflationary environment where costs are rising at the gas pumps, the grocery stores and everywhere in between,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

“The provincial government, elected on a platform of bolstering housing supply and increasing housing affordability, must take swift action as it relates to significantly rising municipal government fees across the GTA, such as development charges which are largely borne by home buyers. City of Toronto Council should reflect on its recently approved 46 per cent increase to development charges, bringing the average cost of all government charges and fees to an astounding $350,000+ for every new detached house and over $180,000 for a new condominium. We do commend the City for providing an exemption from development charges for up to three additional units on single lots which will encourage more missing middle multiplex housing, but this exemption alone is not enough. Every level of government agrees that the GTA needs more homes. Governments must stop their reliance on significant charges and fees on new homes and unpredictable taxes on existing homes or we will continue to see a growing housing crisis that will eventually inhibit the growth of the GTA’s economy. With a municipal election this fall, governments will be judged based on the steps they take,” added Crigger.

Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price July 1–31, 2022 2022 2021 Sales Average Price New

Listings Sales Average Price New

Listings City of Toronto ("416") 1,833 1,019,100 4,392 3,253 1,015,750 5,115 Rest of GTA ("905") 3,079 1,107,887 7,654 6,086 1,086,298 7,447 GTA 4,912 1,074,754 12,046 9,339 1,061,724 12,562





TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type July 1–31, 2022 Sales Average Price 416

905

Total 416 905 Total Detached 477 1,726 2,203 1,515,763 1,320,269 1,362,598 Yr./Yr. % Change -43.6% -46.9% -46.2% -7.3% -1.9% -3.1% Semi-Detached 177 297 474 1,268,630 963,994 1,077,750 Yr./Yr. % Change -36.1% -49.6% -45.3% 5.1% 2.2% 4.9% Townhouse 200 616 816 963,545 884,533 903,899 Yr./Yr. % Change -45.2% -53.3% -51.6% 7.6% 5.5% 6.3% Condo Apartment 963 402 1,365 744,092 659,820 719,273 Yr./Yr. % Change -44.9% -52.9% -47.5% 4.3% 11.9% 6.9%

July 2022 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite

(All Types) Single-

Family

Detached

Single-Family

Attached Townhouse Apartment TRREB Total 12.90% 10.68%

12.60% 16.93% 20.74 Halton Region 5.10% 4.02%

5.09% 6.90% 14.81 Peel Region 15.70% 14.45%

14.34% 19.59% 23.15 City of Toronto 12.93% 8.95%

9.46% 19.42% 20.20 York Region 15.97% 13.32%

18.62% 22.59% 24.09 Durham Region 12.53% 11.85%

12.65% 18.27% 23.86 Orangeville 12.83% 11.25%

12.52% 18.20% 34.11 South Simcoe County1 12.43% 11.82%

16.57% 14.13% 26.99 Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth

Please note the methodology used to calculate MLS® HPI has been changed. For more information, click HERE.

Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price July 2022 2022 2021 Sales Average

Price New

Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 19,354 1,178,931 37,983 27,371 1,047,201 41,530 Rest of GTA ("905") 32,746 1,276,051 69,722 51,977 1,087,801 73,990 GTA 52,100 1,239,973 107,705 79,348 1,073,796 115,520





YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type July 2022 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 5,244 17,837 23,081 1,880,546 1,547,436 1,623,119 Yr./Yr. % Change -28.7% -39.1% -37.0% 11.0% 17.2% 16.3% Semi-Detached 1,783 3,040 4,823 1,448,505 1,129,351 1,247,338 Yr./Yr. % Change -30.2% -37.2% -34.8% 12.7% 22.0% 18.8% Townhouse 1,949 6,843 8,792 1,074,351 1,018,258 1,030,693 Yr./Yr. % Change -35.7% -36.6% -36.4% 15.8% 21.7% 20.3% Condo Apartment 10,236 4,721 14,957 798,364 728,420 776,287 Yr./Yr. % Change -28.2% -27.5% -28.0% 14.1% 23.0% 16.5% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board





Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1 Sales Month-over-Month

% Chg. Average Price Month-over-Month

% Chg. July '21 9,694 -0.3% $1,088,504 1.3% August '21 9,494 -2.1% $1,118,796 2.8% September '21 9,419 -0.8% $1,140,769 2.0% October '21 10,031 6.5% $1,155,706 1.3% November '21 9,425 -6.0% $1,181,592 2.2% December '21 9,062 -3.9% $1,210,637 2.5% January '22 8,675 -4.3% $1,272,191 5.1% February '22 9,137 5.3% $1,284,550 1.0% March '22 7,770 -15.0% $1,250,631 -2.6% April '22 6,631 -14.7% $1,205,603 -3.6% May '22 6,015 -9.3% $1,171,199 -2.9% June '22 5,709 -5.1% $1,137,494 -2.9% July '22 5,291 -7.3% $1,108,158 -2.6%





Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment. 1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.

READ THE FULL REPORT.



Media Inquiries:



Genevieve Grant, Public Affairs Specialist genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 68,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram