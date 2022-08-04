Gabbs Drilling Intersects 1.57 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 24.39 meters within a 112.77-meter Intercept of 0.81 g/t Gold Equivalent at Lucky Strike

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the final fourteen reverse circulation drill holes (GBR-036 to 049) drilled at the Lucky Strike and Car Body zones as part of the initial 2022 Drill Program at its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. The Company also reports on the status of the preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) currently underway on the Gabbs Project.

Gabbs Project Remaining 2022 Drill Results

Select drill results (see Table 1 below for drill results) from holes GBR-036 to GBR-049 drilled at the Gabbs Project include:

Hole GBR-045 intersected 0.81 g/t gold equivalent (0.62 g/t gold and 0.18% copper) over 112.77 meters , including 24.39 meters grading 1.57 g/t gold equivalent (1.33 g/t gold and 0.24% copper) ; and

intersected , ; and Hole GBR-046 intersected 0.80 g/t gold equivalent (0.57 g/t gold and 0.23% copper) over 57.91 meters, including 15.24 meters grading 1.48 g/t gold equivalent (1.11 g/t gold and 0.36% copper).

Drill holes GBR-036 through 047 were designed to infill and test extensions of the Lucky Strike Zone. Drill holes GBR-037 and 042 failed to reach the mineralization envelope due to ground conditions. Drill holes GBR-044 and 045 ended in mineralization for the same reason. These holes will be redrilled in the future with a diamond core drill or heavier reverse-circulation drill. Near surface mineralization in the Lucky Strike Zone was thicker and oxidized deeper than projected from the historical drilling. In addition, mineralization at Lucky Strike is hosted in both structural and lithological zones. Future drilling will target both styles of mineralization.

At Car Body, drill holes GBR-048 and 049 were drilled to test the host geology of the zone.

Plan maps and sections for drill holes GBR-036 to 049 of the initial 2022 Gabbs drill program are available here.

Gabbs Project Preliminary Economic Assessment Update

The Company has retained Kappes Cassiday & Associates of Reno, Nevada and P&E Mining Consultants of Brampton, Ontario to prepare a PEA on the Gabbs Project. The PEA is now well underway incorporating the results of the Phase 2 metallurgical program (see news release of May 13, 2022) and the results of drilling to date. The PEA will evaluate both a heap leach only option and a combination heap leach and milling option and is targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.

Table 1: Selected Gabbs Drill Results, August 2022 (GBR-036 to GBR-049)(1, 2)



Hole Collar Coords Dip/

Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) AuEQ(3)

(g/t) CuEQ(3)

(%) Lucky Strike Zone GBR-036 4294055N/415646E -90/360 100.58 131.06 30.48 0.34 0.28 0.62 0.47 138.68 185.93 47.25 0.45 0.39 0.85 0.66 incl 141.73 152.40 10.67 0.68 0.59 1.28 0.99 GBR-037 4293927N/4155596E -65/180 hole failed to reach target depth GBR-038 4293792N/415333E -90/360 118.87 134.11 15.24 0.21 0.20 0.42 0.33 GBR-039 4293874N/415292E -90/360 nsv GBR-40 4293795N/415257E -90/360 138.68 146.30 7.62 0.53 0.25 0.78 0.56 GBR-041 4293975N/415024E -70/170 36.58 74.68 38.10 0.74 0.35 1.10 0.78 incl 38.10 48.77 10.67 1.13 0.59 1.72 1.24 74.68 135.64 60.96 0.14 0.21 0.35 0.29 GBR-042 4293703N/415218E -65/360 hole failed to reach target depth GBR-043 4293843N/414787E -70/360 92.96 106.68 13.72 0.12 0.18 0.30 0.25 GBR-044 4293659N/415349E -65/180 195.07 228.60 33.53 0.37 0.25 0.62 0.46 GBR-045 4293668N/415451E -65/180 155.45 268.22 112.77 0.62 0.18 0.81 0.54 156.97 181.36 24.39 1.33 0.24 1.57 1.01 GBR-046 4293853N414910E -65/180 13.72 71.63 57.91 0.57 0.23 0.80 0.55 incl 27.43 42.67 15.24 1.11 0.36 1.48 1.00 71.63 126.49 54.86 0.12 0.17 0.29 0.23 GBR-047 4293957N/415702E -50/115 nsv Car Body Zone GBR-048 4291325N/415614E -60/180 91.44 102.11 10.67 0.78 111.25 115.82 4.57 0.39 GBR-049 4291382N/415974E -60/180 0.00 39.62 39.62 0.45 incl 25.91 35.05 9.14 0.94 59.44 62.48 3.04 0.79

(1) True thickness to be determined.

(2) All samples were submitted for preparation by ALS Global at its facilities in Elko, Nevada, with the analysis completed at ALS Global facilities in Reno, Nevada, and North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate.

(3) Gold Equivalent and Copper Equivalent calculations were consistent with the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate1 which used US$1,675 per ounce gold, US$3.80 per pound copper, and gold and copper recoveries of 76% and 48%, respectively, for the oxide mineralization and 94% and 87%, respectively, for the sulphide mineralization.

Quality Assurance

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Gabbs Project. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals and copper discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.

1 See P2 Gold news release dated February 10, 2022 and Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Gabbs Gold-Copper Property, Fairplay Mining District, Nye County, Nevada, USA, with an effective date of February 10, 2022 filed on www.sedar.com on March 25, 2022.