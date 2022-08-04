Aurora Mobile Partners with Spring Airlines to Help the Airline Improve Operational Efficiency with JPush

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Spring Airlines to provide push notification services to the airline.



Headquartered in Shanghai, Spring Airlines is one of the first private airlines in China with more than 320 domestic and foreign routes. The Spring Airlines App provides users with various services including air ticket reservation, hotel reservation, flight status query, purchase of value-added services, online check-in, online seat selection, ticket verification, flight cancellation and change, airport assistant, taxi booking as well as other services. Aurora Mobile’s push notification solution JPush will provide accurate and instant push notifications of travel-related information to the users of Spring Airlines, helping them make or change their travel plans, and remind them of schedules in a timely manner.

JPush’s accurate and instant push notification solutions helps Spring Airlines improve operational efficiency and reduce costs

Spring Airlines attaches great importance to operational efficiency. In order to continuously improve the daily utilization rate of aircraft and attract passengers, Spring Airlines often offers discounted air tickets to users. With JPush's user-defined label and alias system, Spring Airlines can seamlessly connect with JPush's user network system to achieve precise user grouping, so that messages about discounted tickets can be accurately pushed to users.

In addition, JPush provides message delivery with millisecond-level push speed. It fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and WinPhone, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS, helping customers improve their message delivery rate. With the application of JPush, Spring Airlines' message delivery rate has significantly improved. This has greatly reduced the extra costs caused by the SMS message re-sending due to low message delivery rates.

Moreover, launching discounted air tickets is very time-sensitive. Since the number of discounted tickets is usually limited, delivery delays create a bad experience when users receive the promotion message but find out the discounted tickets have already been sold out. JPush supports one-click withdrawal of message to avoid pushing invalid ticket messages to users.

JPush’s cutting-edge technology ensures security and stability of services.

Spring Airlines has always focused on satisfying its passengers' needs. In addition to air ticket booking services, the Spring Airlines App covers comprehensive services including check-in, luggage service, seat selection, insurance, catering, airport pick-up and drop-off, airport VIP lounge service, as well as providing information about destinations, weather, travel themes and others. This requires JPush to be able to secure stable push messaging in complex environments and JPush has performed very well to meet the customer’s needs.

Firstly, JPush supports various formats of notifications including notification bar, large text, large picture, notification drawer, full-screen notification, feed, pop-up and customized formats. It can push different formats of notifications based on the airline different messaging scenarios, effectively improving user interest and click-through rates.

Secondly, JPush has undergone six major tests during the development process, including tests of no-load traffic, no-load power consumption, online reliability, concurrency capability, service stability, and network robustness. JPush’s proven architecture with tens of billions of daily visits supports and ensures the stability of the push notification service.

Thirdly, JPush applies the 3DES+ dynamic key method at the protocol layer and uses two sets of different keys in the encryption process with key length of 112 bits. This not only provides simple, fast, and efficient push messaging services for Spring Airlines, but also ensures information security, greatly reducing the risk of information hijacking, improving operational efficiency and saving labor cost and time for the customer.

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its extensive experience and expertise accumulated in more than a decade in the mobile developer service sector to help Spring Airlines optimize user experience, improve user stickiness and engagement, eventually strengthening its market competitiveness and delivering steady growth. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to focus on customer needs and enhance product development and technology innovation to help enterprises carry out omni-channel user reach and engagement and support their digital transformation with its AI and big data-driven marketing technologies.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

