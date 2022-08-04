Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market to Reach $53.92 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global injectable drug delivery devices market reached a value of nearly $36,513.9 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $36,513.9 million in 2021 to $53,921.6 million in 2026 at a rate of 8.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 and reach $72,577.4 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid growth in the elderly population, growth in the number of healthcare facilities, increased healthcare expenditure, growth in the biologics, and increasing awareness of self-administration. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the low healthcare awareness, low healthcare reimbursements, and preference for oral treatment.



Going forward, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for injectable drugs, sudden emergence of severe infections and large numbers of drugs and vaccines in several clinical trial stages will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the injectable drug delivery devices market in the future include product recalls, stringent regulatory guidelines for the approval of medical devices and increasing cost of high-end products.



The injectable drug delivery devices market is segmented by type into syringes, injectors and pumps. The injectors was the largest segment of the injectable drug delivery devices market by type, accounting for $22,232.0 million or 60.9% of the total market in 2021. The pumps market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The syringes market is further segmented by type into conventional injectable devices and pre-filled syringes. The conventional injectable was the largest segment of the syringes drug delivery devices market by type, accounting for $6,527.8 million or 61.8% of the total market in 2021. The pre-filled syringes market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 7.9%.



Market-trend-based strategies for the injectable drug delivery devices market include focus on developing microneedle-based drug delivery systems, invest in the research and development of self-injectable devices, focus on manufacturing wearable devices, focus on the manufacturing of needle-free injection system, expanding its product line to prefilled syringes, consider improving the digital technology of their devices, focus on manufacturing innovative devices and focus on manufacturing innovative auto-injectors.



Player-adopted strategies in the injectable drug delivery devices industry include investing in its injectable drug delivery devices, focusing on strategic partnerships, expanding its product portfolio, development of new products and launching new technologies.

By Type: Syringes; Injectors And Pumps By Type Of Syringes: Conventional Injectable Devices; Pre-Filled Syringes By Type Of Injectors: Auto-Injectors; Pen-Injectors By Type Of Pumps: Insulin Pumps; Ambulatory Infusion Devices

By Application: Autoimmune Diseases; Hormonal Disorders; Oncology; Orphan Diseases; Pain Management; Respiratory Therapy; Other Applications

By End-user: Hospitals And Clinics; Home Healthcare Settings; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies; Research Laboratories; Other End Users

