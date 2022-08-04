Jeanie York, CTO Virgin Media O2, Reinforces Falcon V Systems' Supervisory Board

GDYNIA, Poland, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon V Systems, a Polish joint venture, which is developing software solutions for Open DAA with three principal shareholders - VECTOR Group, Liberty Global and Charter Communications - announced the appointment of Jeanie York as new member of the Company's Supervisory Board.

In the position, York will become a valuable European Multiple System Operator representative, accelerating the company's effort to deliver software ecosystem solutions that leverage virtualization and process automation. As a Chief Technology Officer for Virgin Media O2, she leads the operations and engineering IT team focused on converging fixed and mobile service, enhancing the customer experience to benefit from the higher speeds and lower latency.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeanie York to Falcon V Systems' Supervisory Board, a forward-thinking leader of the telecommunications industry with a proven track record in upgrading the UK's digital infrastructure," said Bartosz Kajut, CEO of Falcon V Systems. "She brings comprehensive business insight from various technologies, including DOCSIS and PON, that will help us shape continued innovation in building an interoperable, scalable and disaggregated software ecosystem. We are excited to see Jeanie York join the partnership, which paints a compelling view of operators' willingness to contribute and further benefit from developing open and non-proprietary solutions."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Board of Falcon V Systems, and I look forward to contributing to their strategic direction and continuing the exponential growth. I am certainly looking forward to developing the company further with the team," said Jeanie York, CTO of Virgin Media O2.

About FALCON V SYSTEMS:

FALCON V SYSTEMS is a recognised innovator that delivers a cost-effective and non-proprietary Open DAA Ecosystem for Multiple System Operators that leverages virtualization to reduce deployment complexity, increase scalability and ensure multi-vendor interoperability. Thanks to open interfaces, the solution evolves along with the growth of needs and supports the cooperation between operators and other vendors.

By building an Open DAA Ecosystem, we are steering the path towards access technology convergence and sustainable delivery of new services in the MSO network.

For more information, updates and useful links, please visit our website: www.falconvsystems.com.

Media relations

Iwona Leśnik, Marketing & Communications Manager

email: i.lesnik@falconvsystems.com

phone: +48 695 550 587

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ilesnik

Related Images











Image 1: Jeanie York, CTO Virgin Media O2, Reinforces Falcon V Systems' Supervisory Board









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment