Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2023

Revenue of $277.1 Million in Q1 fiscal 2023 increased 2.9% versus Prior Year

Diluted EPS of $1.09 for Q1, ahead of expectations

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $58.2 Million and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow of $57.2 Million

Reaffirming Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Revenue and Earnings Outlooks

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We are pleased with our first quarter performance that delivered a solid start to the year, with financial metrics slightly ahead of our expectations. We continued to use our strong and consistent cash flow strategically to reduce debt, finishing Q1 at 3.8x leverage while enhancing shareholder value by executing a portion of our authorized share repurchase program. Our proven business strategy and the benefits of our leading portfolio of brands have enabled this success against the backdrop of a dynamic operating environment. Following this solid Q1 start, we are reaffirming our fiscal year outlook for revenue and earnings and believe we are well positioned for the remainder of the year,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Reported revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 of $277.1 million increased 2.9% versus $269.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenues decreased 1.2% excluding the impact of foreign currency and a $12.6 million contribution from the acquisition of Akorn. The revenue performance for the quarter was driven by continued strong performance across many of the Company’s key brands but offset, as anticipated, by comparing to the prior year Q1 which experienced significantly increased demand for certain brands, categories and channels that had previously been impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

Reported net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $55.3 million, compared to the prior year first quarter’s net income of $57.8 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.09 for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $1.14 in the prior year comparable period.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for first quarter fiscal 2023 was $58.2 million, compared to $69.3 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $57.2 million compared to $67.8 million in the prior year first quarter attributable to the timing of working capital.

In the first quarter fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares at a total investment of $37.7 million.

The Company's net debt position as of June 30, 2022 was approximately $1.5 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 3.8x.

Segment Review

North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $242.5 million for the first quarter fiscal 2023 was approximately flat to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $242.4 million. The revenue performance for the quarter was driven by continued strong performance across many of the Company’s key brands but offset, as anticipated, by comparing to the prior year Q1 which experienced significantly increased demand for certain brands, categories and channels that had previously been impacted by the COVID-19 virus, most notably motion sickness. The first quarter fiscal 2023 revenue performance also included an approximate $12.4 million contribution from the acquisition of Akorn.

International OTC Healthcare: Record segment fiscal first quarter 2023 revenues of $34.5 million increased 28.9% from $26.8 million reported in the prior year comparable period. The revenue increase versus the prior year first quarter related primarily to an increase in consumer demand for Hydralyte, partially offset by an approximate $1 million currency headwind.

Commentary and Updated Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our start to fiscal 2023 exceeded our expectations. Our top line delivered revenue growth of approximately 3% compared to the prior year where we experienced a surge in demand from consumers returning to certain COVID-19 impacted categories like motion sickness. This resulted in strong cash flows that enabled us to continue investing in our brands, reduce debt, and repurchase shares during Q1.”

“Following these results, we are reaffirming our fiscal 2023 outlook for revenue and earnings growth. We continue to maintain this outlook in a dynamic supply chain and inflationary environment thanks to the makeup of our portfolio and our strong three-pillar business strategy of brand-building, maintaining a strong financial profile, and optimizing capital allocation efficiency,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.

Reaffirmed Fiscal 2023 Outlook Revenue $1,120 to 1,130 million Organic Revenue Growth 2% to 3% Diluted E.P.S. $4.18 to $4.23

Free Cash Flow $260 million or more

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "projection," “plan,” "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "believe”, "consistent," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow, the impact of supply chain issues and inflation on the Company’s performance, the Company’s ability to execute on its brand-building and capital allocation strategy, and the Company’s ability to enhance shareholder value. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19 and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Total Revenues $ 277,059 $ 269,181 Cost of Sales Cost of sales excluding depreciation 114,996 108,335 Cost of sales depreciation 1,944 1,834 Cost of sales 116,940 110,169 Gross profit 160,119 159,012 Operating Expenses Advertising and marketing 39,951 39,439 General and administrative 26,714 22,471 Depreciation and amortization 6,440 5,760 Total operating expenses 73,105 67,670 Operating income 87,014 91,342 Other expense (income) Interest expense, net 15,292 15,077 Other expense (income), net 825 (105 ) Total other expense, net 16,117 14,972 Income before income taxes 70,897 76,370 Provision for income taxes 15,625 18,615 Net income $ 55,272 $ 57,755 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 1.14 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,264 50,139 Diluted 50,730 50,671 Comprehensive income, net of tax: Currency translation adjustments (9,519 ) (1,492 ) Unrecognized gain on interest rate swaps — 520 Net loss on termination of pension plan (790 ) — Total other comprehensive loss (10,309 ) (972 ) Comprehensive income $ 44,963 $ 56,783

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

( In thousands ) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,869 $ 27,185 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $18,335 and $19,720, respectively 145,451 139,330 Inventories 133,768 120,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,527 6,410 Total current assets 324,615 293,267 Property, plant and equipment, net 70,393 71,300 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,885 20,372 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 6,193 6,858 Goodwill 576,794 578,976 Intangible assets, net 2,682,611 2,696,635 Other long-term assets 2,743 3,273 Total Assets $ 3,682,234 $ 3,670,681 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 58,110 55,760 Accrued interest payable 15,182 4,437 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 6,548 6,360 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,772 2,752 Other accrued liabilities 72,737 74,113 Total current liabilities 155,349 143,422 Long-term debt, net 1,472,427 1,476,658 Deferred income tax liabilities 442,537 444,917 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 14,460 16,088 Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,800 4,501 Other long-term liabilities 8,918 7,484 Total Liabilities 2,097,491 2,093,070 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,584,743 1,577,611 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,682,234 $ 3,670,681

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 55,272 $ 57,755 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,384 7,594 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 13 26 Deferred income taxes 1,213 5,876 Amortization of debt origination costs 828 759 Stock-based compensation costs 3,857 1,878 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,493 1,691 Other 446 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition: Accounts receivable (7,079 ) (15,879 ) Inventories (14,415 ) 9,384 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,227 ) (1,049 ) Accounts payable 2,542 (15,551 ) Accrued liabilities 10,524 18,439 Operating lease liabilities (1,602 ) (1,578 ) Other (2 ) (40 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 58,247 69,305 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,047 ) (1,500 ) Other — 177 Net cash used in investing activities (1,047 ) (1,323 ) Financing Activities Term loan repayments (15,000 ) (20,000 ) Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 20,000 85,000 Repayments under revolving credit agreement (10,000 ) — Payments of finance leases (686 ) (638 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,489 2,204 Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding (5,450 ) (2,916 ) Repurchase of common stock (37,727 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (47,374 ) 63,650 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,142 ) (310 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,684 131,322 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 27,185 32,302 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 35,869 $ 163,624 Interest paid $ 3,562 $ 3,389 Income taxes paid $ 1,799 $ 2,388

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Business Segments

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 242,518 $ 34,541 $ 277,059 Cost of sales 102,921 14,019 116,940 Gross profit 139,597 20,522 160,119 Advertising and marketing 35,412 4,539 39,951 Contribution margin $ 104,185 $ 15,983 $ 120,168 Other operating expenses 33,154 Operating income $ 87,014

*Intersegment revenues of $0.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 242,393 $ 26,788 $ 269,181 Cost of sales 99,404 10,765 110,169 Gross profit 142,989 16,023 159,012 Advertising and marketing 35,230 4,209 39,439 Contribution margin $ 107,759 $ 11,814 $ 119,573 Other operating expenses 28,231 Operating income $ 91,342

* Intersegment revenues of $1.0 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt.

We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding revenues associated with products acquired in the current period and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.

Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,490,000 at June 30, 2022) less cash and cash equivalents ($35,869 at June 30, 2022). Amounts in thousands.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 277,059 $ 269,181 Revenue Change 2.9 % Adjustments: Revenues associated with acquisition (1) (12,624 ) — Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — (1,563 ) Total adjustments (12,624 ) (1,563 ) Non-GAAP Organic Revenues $ 264,435 $ 267,618 Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change (1.2 )%

(1) Revenues of our Akorn acquisition are excluded for purposes of calculating Non-GAAP organic revenues.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 55,272 $ 57,755 Interest expense, net 15,292 15,077 Provision for income taxes 15,625 18,615 Depreciation and amortization 8,384 7,594 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 94,573 $ 99,041 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 34.1 % 36.8 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 55,272 $ 57,755 Adjustments: Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 16,234 17,824 Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows (13,259 ) (6,274 ) Total adjustments 2,975 11,550 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities 58,247 69,305 Purchases of property and equipment (1,047 ) (1,500 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 57,200 $ 67,805

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 :

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

(In millions) Projected FY'23 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 270 Additions to property and equipment for cash (10 ) Projected FY’23 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 260

