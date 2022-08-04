Landsea Homes Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Expanded home sales revenue by 46.4% to $351 million
- Second quarter net income of $14.9 million, $0.34 per diluted share
- Total homes delivered increased 35% to 572 homes
- Increased backlog by 31.2% to 1,571 homes for a total of $902.1 million
- Home sales gross margin increased to 21.3%
- Repurchased 5.1 million shares at an average price of $7.06 per share
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax net income of $23.2 million, and net income of $14.9 million, or $0.34 per share. Prior year reported pretax net income was $14.9 million with net income of $10.7 million, or $0.23 per share. Reported adjusted net income was $30.8 million or $0.71 per share. For the prior year period adjusted net income was $17.1 million, or $0.38 per share.
Management Commentary
“Landsea Homes continued to deliver on its goals of targeted market share expansion and profit growth in the second quarter of 2022,” said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. “New home deliveries increased 35% year-over-year and average selling prices rose 9%, resulting in top line growth of 46% for the quarter. Our home sales gross margin expanded 430 basis-points year-over-year to 21.3% on a GAAP basis, or 560 basis points to 29.1% on a fully adjusted basis, reflecting the strong price appreciation we’ve experienced at our communities over the past several quarters.”
Mr. Ho continued, “Net new orders for the quarter grew 63% compared to last year, largely driven by a significant increase in active selling communities. Sales absorptions averaged 3.3 homes per community per month for the quarter, though we did experience a slowdown in order activity as the quarter progressed, as the combination of higher mortgage rates and lower consumer confidence began to take a toll on affordability and buyer psychology. We have adjusted our sales efforts to reflect the change in buyer sentiment and believe we are well positioned to navigate this more challenging sales environment thanks to our market positioning and the appeal of our High Performance Homes.”
Mr. Ho concluded, “Landsea Homes ended the second quarter with a backlog of over $900 million, which we believe puts us in a great position to continue to deliver strong operational profitability. Additionally, during the quarter we were able to return $36.2 million to our shareholders through purchasing 5.1 million shares of our stock. At quarter end, we had $10 million remaining on our share repurchase program authorization. Finally, our low leverage, ample liquidity and land light strategy give us the flexibility to operate from a position of strength during this period of uncertainty in the market.”
Operating Results
Total revenue increased 47.3% to $368.7 million compared to $250.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily driven by increases in average sales price across our divisions and the addition of our Florida and New York operations.
Total homes delivered increased 35% to 572 homes at an average sales price of $613,000 compared to 425 homes delivered at an average sales price of $564,000 in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in deliveries was primarily due to the acquisition of Hanover Family Builders (“Hanover”) in the first quarter of 2022.
Net new home orders were 538 homes with a dollar value of $322.5 million, an average sales price of $599,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community. This compares to 330 homes with a dollar value of $207.3 million, an average sales price of $628,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.5 sales per active community in the prior year period. The increase in new home orders was due to the Hanover acquisition in the first quarter of 2022.
Total homes in backlog increased 31% to 1,571 homes with a dollar value of $902.1 million and an average sales price of $574,000 at June 30, 2022. This compares to 1,197 homes with a dollar value of $630.2 million and an average sales price of $526,000 at June 30, 2021. The increase in units and value is due to acquired inventory from our recent homebuilder acquisition. Average sales price of backlog increased, primarily because of continued strong demand across our divisions, coupled with the addition of the Hanover operations and the higher priced luxury units sold in the New York segment.
Total lots owned or controlled at June 30, 2022, increased 52% to 13,017 compared to 8,556 at June 30, 2021, primarily due to the acquisition of Hanover and additional lots under control in Texas. Additionally, we have accelerated our asset-light strategy and now control 63% of our lots and own 37%.
Home sales gross margin increased to 21.3% from 17.0% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased to 29.1% compared to 23.5% in the prior year period. The lift was primarily due to price appreciation and an increase in gross margins within our California and Arizona segments.
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased to $14.9 million compared to $10.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $30.8 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.34 compared to $0.23 in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.71 compared to $0.38 in the second quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $56.6 million compared to $32.6 million in the prior year period.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $215.1 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $104.4 million and $110.7 million in availability under the Company’s $655 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $534.6 million compared to $461.1 million at December 31, 2021.
Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 44.6% at June 30, 2022 and the Company’s net debt to net book capitalization (a non-GAAP measure) was 39.3% at June 30, 2022.
2022 Outlook
Third quarter 2022
- New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 575 to 630
- Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $550,000 to $575,000
Full Year 2022
- New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 2,500 to 2,700
- Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $525,000 to $550,000
- Home sales gross margin to be in a range of 20% to 22% on a GAAP basis, or 24% to 26% on an adjusted basis.
Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(dollars in thousands)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|99,681
|$
|342,810
|Cash held in escrow
|4,674
|4,079
|Restricted cash
|—
|443
|Real estate inventories
|1,134,776
|844,792
|Due from affiliates
|4,880
|4,465
|Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
|—
|470
|Goodwill
|68,639
|24,457
|Other assets
|81,434
|43,998
|Total assets
|$
|1,394,084
|$
|1,265,514
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|85,452
|$
|73,734
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|106,513
|97,724
|Due to affiliates
|2,357
|2,357
|Warrant liability
|—
|9,185
|Notes and other debts payable, net
|534,626
|461,117
|Total liabilities
|728,948
|644,117
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 42,086,330 issued and 40,925,579 outstanding as of June 30, 2022, 46,281,091 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021
|4
|5
|Additional paid-in capital
|496,170
|535,345
|Retained earnings
|112,797
|84,797
|Total stockholders' equity
|608,971
|620,147
|Noncontrolling interests
|56,165
|1,250
|Total equity
|665,136
|621,397
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,394,084
|$
|1,265,514
Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Revenue
|Home sales
|$
|350,807
|$
|239,600
|$
|648,773
|$
|394,365
|Lot sales and other
|17,872
|10,674
|36,133
|16,328
|Total revenues
|368,679
|250,274
|684,906
|410,693
|Cost of sales
|Home sales
|276,156
|198,987
|511,858
|335,828
|Lot sales and other
|14,438
|8,730
|29,809
|13,510
|Total cost of sales
|290,594
|207,717
|541,667
|349,338
|Gross margin
|Home sales
|74,651
|40,613
|136,915
|58,537
|Lot sales and other
|3,434
|1,944
|6,324
|2,818
|Total gross margin
|78,085
|42,557
|143,239
|61,355
|Sales and marketing expenses
|24,155
|12,650
|43,303
|22,581
|General and administrative expenses
|27,037
|13,935
|49,623
|28,921
|Total operating expenses
|51,192
|26,585
|92,926
|51,502
|Income from operations
|26,893
|15,972
|50,313
|9,853
|Other (expense) income, net
|(1,977
|)
|3,594
|(1,713
|)
|3,533
|Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures
|70
|667
|69
|646
|Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability
|(1,760
|)
|(5,335
|)
|(7,315
|)
|(10,285
|)
|Pretax income
|23,226
|14,898
|41,354
|3,747
|Provision for income taxes
|8,372
|4,248
|13,439
|183
|Net income
|14,854
|10,650
|27,915
|3,564
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(81
|)
|(14
|)
|(85
|)
|(26
|)
|Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|14,935
|$
|10,664
|$
|28,000
|$
|3,590
|Income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.08
|Diluted
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|43,081,762
|45,281,091
|44,208,307
|44,833,600
|Diluted
|43,200,467
|45,281,091
|44,383,407
|44,837,454
Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|(dollars in thousands)
|Arizona
|154
|$
|69,176
|$
|449
|207
|$
|69,672
|$
|337
|(26
|)%
|(1
|)%
|33
|%
|California
|133
|107,687
|810
|144
|141,541
|983
|(8
|)%
|(24
|)%
|(18
|)%
|Florida
|252
|109,084
|433
|71
|25,100
|354
|255
|%
|335
|%
|22
|%
|Metro New York
|28
|59,926
|2,140
|—
|—
|—
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Texas
|5
|4,934
|987
|3
|3,287
|1,096
|67
|%
|50
|%
|(10
|)%
|Total
|572
|$
|350,807
|$
|613
|425
|$
|239,600
|$
|564
|35
|%
|46
|%
|9
|%
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|(dollars in thousands)
|Arizona
|297
|$
|131,191
|$
|442
|389
|$
|129,344
|$
|333
|(24
|)%
|1
|%
|33
|%
|California
|261
|223,239
|855
|263
|236,634
|900
|(1
|)%
|(6
|)%
|(5
|)%
|Florida
|523
|215,625
|412
|71
|25,100
|354
|637
|%
|759
|%
|16
|%
|Metro New York
|32
|67,626
|2,113
|—
|—
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Texas
|11
|11,092
|1,008
|3
|3,287
|1,096
|267
|%
|237
|%
|(8
|)%
|Total
|1,124
|$
|648,773
|$
|577
|726
|$
|394,365
|$
|543
|55
|%
|65
|%
|6
|%
Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Monthly Absorption Rate
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Monthly Absorption Rate
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Monthly Absorption Rate
|(dollars in thousands)
|Arizona
|133
|$
|64,962
|$
|488
|3.4
|150
|$
|60,267
|$
|402
|4.3
|(11)%
|8%
|21%
|(21)%
|California
|115
|112,070
|975
|3.5
|137
|120,151
|877
|4.2
|(16)%
|(7)%
|11%
|(17)%
|Florida(1)
|287
|139,692
|487
|3.6
|47
|21,687
|461
|2.2
|511%
|544%
|6%
|64%
|Metro New York(2)
|—
|2,874
|N/A
|—
|5
|13,298
|2,660
|2.4
|(100)%
|(78)%
|N/A
|(100)%
|Texas(1)
|3
|2,914
|971
|0.5
|(9)
|(8,071)
|897
|(4.5)
|(133)%
|(136)%
|8%
|(111)%
|Total
|538
|322,512
|$
|599
|3.3
|330
|207,332
|$
|628
|3.5
|63%
|56%
|(5)%
|(6)%
(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes in May 2021.
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Monthly Absorption Rate
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Monthly Absorption Rate
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Monthly Absorption Rate
|(dollars in thousands)
|Arizona
|272
|$
|139,023
|$
|511
|3.9
|433
|$
|165,985
|$
|383
|5.4
|(37)%
|(16)%
|33%
|(28)%
|California
|289
|274,245
|949
|4.3
|280
|272,537
|973
|4.1
|3%
|1%
|(2%)
|5%
|Florida(1)
|594
|279,056
|470
|3.6
|47
|21,687
|461
|2.2
|1,164%
|1,187%
|2%
|64%
|Metro New York
|13
|37,190
|2,861
|2.2
|5
|13,298
|2,660
|2.8
|160%
|180%
|8%
|(21)%
|Texas(1)
|7
|7,096
|1,014
|0.5
|(9)
|(8,071)
|897
|(4.5)
|(178)%
|(188)%
|13%
|(111)%
|Total
|1,175
|$
|736,610
|$
|627
|3.6
|756
|$
|465,436
|$
|616
|4.3
|55%
|58%
|2%
|(16)%
(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes in May 2021.
Average Selling Communities
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|Arizona
|13.0
|11.7
|11
|%
|11.5
|13.3
|(14
|)%
|California
|11.0
|11.0
|—
|%
|11.3
|11.5
|(2
|)%
|Florida(1)
|26.7
|10.5
|154
|%
|27.7
|10.5
|164
|%
|Metro New York
|1.0
|0.7
|43
|%
|1.0
|0.3
|233
|%
|Texas(1)
|2.0
|1.0
|100
|%
|2.5
|1.0
|150
|%
|Total
|53.7
|31.0
|73
|%
|54.0
|29.0
|86
|%
(1) Average selling communities calculations for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes in May 2021.
Backlog
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|% Change
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|Homes
|Dollar Value
|ASP
|(dollars in thousands)
|Arizona
|397
|$
|189,064
|$
|476
|552
|$
|209,573
|$
|380
|(28
|)%
|(10
|)%
|25
|%
|California
|284
|277,382
|977
|259
|252,314
|974
|10
|%
|10
|%
|—
|%
|Florida(1)
|876
|407,066
|465
|353
|135,070
|383
|148
|%
|201
|%
|21
|%
|Metro New York
|6
|20,251
|3,375
|5
|13,298
|2,660
|20
|%
|52
|%
|27
|%
|Texas
|8
|8,352
|1,044
|28
|19,960
|713
|(71
|)%
|(58
|)%
|46
|%
|Total
|1,571
|$
|902,115
|$
|574
|1,197
|$
|630,215
|$
|526
|31
|%
|43
|%
|9
|%
(1) Backlog acquired in Florida at the date of the Hanover acquisition was 522 homes with a value of $228,097 thousand.
Lots Owned or Controlled
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|Lots Owned
|Lots Controlled
|Total
|Lots Owned
|Lots Controlled
|Total
|% Change
|Arizona
|2,362
|2,285
|4,647
|3,425
|1,167
|4,592
|1
|%
|California
|684
|2,078
|2,762
|1,053
|1,210
|2,263
|22
|%
|Florida
|1,690
|2,954
|4,644
|685
|902
|1,587
|N/A
|Metro New York
|18
|—
|18
|50
|—
|50
|(64
|)%
|Texas
|28
|918
|946
|57
|7
|64
|N/A
|Total
|4,782
|8,235
|13,017
|5,270
|3,286
|8,556
|52
|%
Home Sales Gross Margins
Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments (if applicable), and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable). This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe this non-GAAP measure is meaningful because it provides insight into the impact that financing arrangements and acquisitions have on our homebuilding gross margin and allows for comparability of our gross margins to competitors that present similar information.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|%
|2021
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|350,807
|100.0
|%
|$
|239,600
|100.0
|%
|Cost of home sales
|276,156
|78.7
|%
|198,987
|83.0
|%
|Home sales gross margin
|74,651
|21.3
|%
|40,613
|17.0
|%
|Add: Interest in cost of home sales
|14,704
|4.2
|%
|11,276
|4.7
|%
|Add: Inventory impairments
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|%
|Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments
|89,355
|25.5
|%
|51,889
|21.7
|%
|Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
|12,812
|3.7
|%
|4,328
|1.8
|%
|Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
|$
|102,167
|29.1
|%
|$
|56,217
|23.5
|%
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|%
|2021
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|648,773
|100.0
|%
|$
|394,365
|100.0
|%
|Cost of home sales
|511,858
|78.9
|%
|335,828
|85.2
|%
|Home sales gross margin
|136,915
|21.1
|%
|58,537
|14.8
|%
|Add: Interest in cost of home sales
|21,086
|3.3
|%
|18,289
|4.6
|%
|Add: Inventory impairments
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|%
|Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments
|158,001
|24.4
|%
|76,826
|19.5
|%
|Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
|30,550
|4.7
|%
|7,129
|1.8
|%
|Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
|$
|188,551
|29.1
|%
|$
|83,955
|21.3
|%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (ix) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|(dollars in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|14,854
|$
|10,650
|Provision for income taxes
|8,372
|4,248
|Interest in cost of sales
|14,737
|11,299
|Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures
|35
|422
|Interest expense
|—
|10
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,440
|1,039
|EBITDA
|39,438
|27,668
|Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales
|12,812
|4,328
|Transaction costs
|257
|637
|Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved
|(105
|)
|(1,089
|)
|Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness
|2,476
|(4,266
|)
|Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability
|1,760
|5,335
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|56,638
|$
|32,613
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|(dollars in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|27,915
|$
|3,564
|Provision for income taxes
|13,439
|183
|Interest in cost of sales
|21,126
|18,366
|Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures
|70
|775
|Interest expense
|—
|21
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|3,063
|1,953
|EBITDA
|65,613
|24,862
|Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales
|30,550
|7,129
|Transaction costs
|1,205
|4,164
|Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved
|(139
|)
|(1,421
|)
|Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness
|2,496
|(4,266
|)
|Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability
|7,315
|10,285
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|107,040
|$
|40,753
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our operating results and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, merger related transaction costs, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|14,935
|$
|10,664
|Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales
|1,600
|4,340
|Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures
|(70
|)
|(667
|)
|Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
|12,812
|4,328
|Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness
|2,476
|(4,266
|)
|Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability
|1,760
|5,335
|Total adjustments
|18,578
|9,070
|Tax-effected adjustments(1)
|16,566
|6,870
|Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|31,501
|$
|17,534
|Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|14,935
|$
|10,664
|Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares
|(339
|)
|(236
|)
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|14,596
|$
|10,428
|Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|31,501
|$
|17,534
|Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares
|(715
|)
|(387
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|30,786
|$
|17,147
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.23
|Diluted
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.23
|Adjusted earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.38
|Diluted
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.38
|Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic
|43,081,762
|45,281,091
|Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted
|43,200,467
|45,281,091
(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|28,000
|$
|3,590
|Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales
|3,117
|7,242
|Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures
|(69
|)
|(646
|)
|Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
|30,550
|7,129
|Merger related transaction costs
|—
|2,656
|Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness
|2,496
|(4,266
|)
|Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability
|7,315
|10,285
|Total adjustments
|43,409
|22,400
|Tax-effected adjustments(1)
|36,272
|17,895
|Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|64,272
|$
|21,485
|Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|28,000
|$
|3,590
|Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares
|(619
|)
|(78
|)
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|27,381
|$
|3,512
|Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
|$
|64,272
|$
|21,485
|Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares
|(1,420
|)
|(464
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|62,852
|$
|21,021
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.08
|Diluted
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.08
|Adjusted earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|1.42
|$
|0.47
|Diluted
|$
|1.42
|$
|0.47
|Weighted shares outstanding
|Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic
|44,208,307
|44,833,600
|Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted
|44,383,407
|44,837,454
(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.
Net Debt to Net Capital
The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to net capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).
The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to net capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to net capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.
See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total notes and other debts payable, net
|$
|534,626
|$
|461,117
|Total equity
|665,136
|621,397
|Total capital
|$
|1,199,762
|$
|1,082,514
|Ratio of debt to capital
|44.6
|%
|42.6
|%
|Total notes and other debts payable, net
|$
|534,626
|$
|461,117
|Less: cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|99,681
|343,253
|Less: cash held in escrow
|4,674
|4,079
|Net debt
|430,271
|113,785
|Total equity
|665,136
|621,397
|Net capital
|$
|1,095,407
|$
|735,182
|Ratio of net debt to net capital
|39.3
|%
|15.5
|%