Landsea Homes Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights



Expanded home sales revenue by 46.4% to $351 million

Second quarter net income of $14.9 million, $0.34 per diluted share

Total homes delivered increased 35% to 572 homes

Increased backlog by 31.2% to 1,571 homes for a total of $902.1 million

Home sales gross margin increased to 21.3%

Repurchased 5.1 million shares at an average price of $7.06 per share

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax net income of $23.2 million, and net income of $14.9 million, or $0.34 per share. Prior year reported pretax net income was $14.9 million with net income of $10.7 million, or $0.23 per share. Reported adjusted net income was $30.8 million or $0.71 per share. For the prior year period adjusted net income was $17.1 million, or $0.38 per share.

Management Commentary

“Landsea Homes continued to deliver on its goals of targeted market share expansion and profit growth in the second quarter of 2022,” said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. “New home deliveries increased 35% year-over-year and average selling prices rose 9%, resulting in top line growth of 46% for the quarter. Our home sales gross margin expanded 430 basis-points year-over-year to 21.3% on a GAAP basis, or 560 basis points to 29.1% on a fully adjusted basis, reflecting the strong price appreciation we’ve experienced at our communities over the past several quarters.”

Mr. Ho continued, “Net new orders for the quarter grew 63% compared to last year, largely driven by a significant increase in active selling communities. Sales absorptions averaged 3.3 homes per community per month for the quarter, though we did experience a slowdown in order activity as the quarter progressed, as the combination of higher mortgage rates and lower consumer confidence began to take a toll on affordability and buyer psychology. We have adjusted our sales efforts to reflect the change in buyer sentiment and believe we are well positioned to navigate this more challenging sales environment thanks to our market positioning and the appeal of our High Performance Homes.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “Landsea Homes ended the second quarter with a backlog of over $900 million, which we believe puts us in a great position to continue to deliver strong operational profitability. Additionally, during the quarter we were able to return $36.2 million to our shareholders through purchasing 5.1 million shares of our stock. At quarter end, we had $10 million remaining on our share repurchase program authorization. Finally, our low leverage, ample liquidity and land light strategy give us the flexibility to operate from a position of strength during this period of uncertainty in the market.”

Operating Results

Total revenue increased 47.3% to $368.7 million compared to $250.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily driven by increases in average sales price across our divisions and the addition of our Florida and New York operations.

Total homes delivered increased 35% to 572 homes at an average sales price of $613,000 compared to 425 homes delivered at an average sales price of $564,000 in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in deliveries was primarily due to the acquisition of Hanover Family Builders (“Hanover”) in the first quarter of 2022.

Net new home orders were 538 homes with a dollar value of $322.5 million, an average sales price of $599,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community. This compares to 330 homes with a dollar value of $207.3 million, an average sales price of $628,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.5 sales per active community in the prior year period. The increase in new home orders was due to the Hanover acquisition in the first quarter of 2022.

Total homes in backlog increased 31% to 1,571 homes with a dollar value of $902.1 million and an average sales price of $574,000 at June 30, 2022. This compares to 1,197 homes with a dollar value of $630.2 million and an average sales price of $526,000 at June 30, 2021. The increase in units and value is due to acquired inventory from our recent homebuilder acquisition. Average sales price of backlog increased, primarily because of continued strong demand across our divisions, coupled with the addition of the Hanover operations and the higher priced luxury units sold in the New York segment.

Total lots owned or controlled at June 30, 2022, increased 52% to 13,017 compared to 8,556 at June 30, 2021, primarily due to the acquisition of Hanover and additional lots under control in Texas. Additionally, we have accelerated our asset-light strategy and now control 63% of our lots and own 37%.

Home sales gross margin increased to 21.3% from 17.0% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased to 29.1% compared to 23.5% in the prior year period. The lift was primarily due to price appreciation and an increase in gross margins within our California and Arizona segments.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased to $14.9 million compared to $10.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $30.8 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.34 compared to $0.23 in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.71 compared to $0.38 in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $56.6 million compared to $32.6 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $215.1 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $104.4 million and $110.7 million in availability under the Company’s $655 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $534.6 million compared to $461.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 44.6% at June 30, 2022 and the Company’s net debt to net book capitalization (a non-GAAP measure) was 39.3% at June 30, 2022.

2022 Outlook

Third quarter 2022

New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 575 to 630

Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $550,000 to $575,000

Full Year 2022

New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 2,500 to 2,700

Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $525,000 to $550,000

Home sales gross margin to be in a range of 20% to 22% on a GAAP basis, or 24% to 26% on an adjusted basis.



Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,681 $ 342,810 Cash held in escrow 4,674 4,079 Restricted cash — 443 Real estate inventories 1,134,776 844,792 Due from affiliates 4,880 4,465 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures — 470 Goodwill 68,639 24,457 Other assets 81,434 43,998 Total assets $ 1,394,084 $ 1,265,514 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 85,452 $ 73,734 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 106,513 97,724 Due to affiliates 2,357 2,357 Warrant liability — 9,185 Notes and other debts payable, net 534,626 461,117 Total liabilities 728,948 644,117 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 42,086,330 issued and 40,925,579 outstanding as of June 30, 2022, 46,281,091 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 4 5 Additional paid-in capital 496,170 535,345 Retained earnings 112,797 84,797 Total stockholders' equity 608,971 620,147 Noncontrolling interests 56,165 1,250 Total equity 665,136 621,397 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,394,084 $ 1,265,514





Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 350,807 $ 239,600 $ 648,773 $ 394,365 Lot sales and other 17,872 10,674 36,133 16,328 Total revenues 368,679 250,274 684,906 410,693 Cost of sales Home sales 276,156 198,987 511,858 335,828 Lot sales and other 14,438 8,730 29,809 13,510 Total cost of sales 290,594 207,717 541,667 349,338 Gross margin Home sales 74,651 40,613 136,915 58,537 Lot sales and other 3,434 1,944 6,324 2,818 Total gross margin 78,085 42,557 143,239 61,355 Sales and marketing expenses 24,155 12,650 43,303 22,581 General and administrative expenses 27,037 13,935 49,623 28,921 Total operating expenses 51,192 26,585 92,926 51,502 Income from operations 26,893 15,972 50,313 9,853 Other (expense) income, net (1,977 ) 3,594 (1,713 ) 3,533 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures 70 667 69 646 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability (1,760 ) (5,335 ) (7,315 ) (10,285 ) Pretax income 23,226 14,898 41,354 3,747 Provision for income taxes 8,372 4,248 13,439 183 Net income 14,854 10,650 27,915 3,564 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (81 ) (14 ) (85 ) (26 ) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 14,935 $ 10,664 $ 28,000 $ 3,590 Income per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.62 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.62 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 43,081,762 45,281,091 44,208,307 44,833,600 Diluted 43,200,467 45,281,091 44,383,407 44,837,454





Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 154 $ 69,176 $ 449 207 $ 69,672 $ 337 (26 )% (1 )% 33 % California 133 107,687 810 144 141,541 983 (8 )% (24 )% (18 )% Florida 252 109,084 433 71 25,100 354 255 % 335 % 22 % Metro New York 28 59,926 2,140 — — — N/A N/A N/A Texas 5 4,934 987 3 3,287 1,096 67 % 50 % (10 )% Total 572 $ 350,807 $ 613 425 $ 239,600 $ 564 35 % 46 % 9 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 297 $ 131,191 $ 442 389 $ 129,344 $ 333 (24 )% 1 % 33 % California 261 223,239 855 263 236,634 900 (1 )% (6 )% (5 )% Florida 523 215,625 412 71 25,100 354 637 % 759 % 16 % Metro New York 32 67,626 2,113 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 11 11,092 1,008 3 3,287 1,096 267 % 237 % (8 )% Total 1,124 $ 648,773 $ 577 726 $ 394,365 $ 543 55 % 65 % 6 %





Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 133 $ 64,962 $ 488 3.4 150 $ 60,267 $ 402 4.3 (11)% 8% 21% (21)% California 115 112,070 975 3.5 137 120,151 877 4.2 (16)% (7)% 11% (17)% Florida(1) 287 139,692 487 3.6 47 21,687 461 2.2 511% 544% 6% 64% Metro New York(2) — 2,874 N/A — 5 13,298 2,660 2.4 (100)% (78)% N/A (100)% Texas(1) 3 2,914 971 0.5 (9) (8,071) 897 (4.5) (133)% (136)% 8% (111)% Total 538 322,512 $ 599 3.3 330 207,332 $ 628 3.5 63% 56% (5)% (6)%

(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes in May 2021.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 272 $ 139,023 $ 511 3.9 433 $ 165,985 $ 383 5.4 (37)% (16)% 33% (28)% California 289 274,245 949 4.3 280 272,537 973 4.1 3% 1% (2%) 5% Florida(1) 594 279,056 470 3.6 47 21,687 461 2.2 1,164% 1,187% 2% 64% Metro New York 13 37,190 2,861 2.2 5 13,298 2,660 2.8 160% 180% 8% (21)% Texas(1) 7 7,096 1,014 0.5 (9) (8,071) 897 (4.5) (178)% (188)% 13% (111)% Total 1,175 $ 736,610 $ 627 3.6 756 $ 465,436 $ 616 4.3 55% 58% 2% (16)%

(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes in May 2021.

Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Arizona 13.0 11.7 11 % 11.5 13.3 (14 )% California 11.0 11.0 — % 11.3 11.5 (2 )% Florida(1) 26.7 10.5 154 % 27.7 10.5 164 % Metro New York 1.0 0.7 43 % 1.0 0.3 233 % Texas(1) 2.0 1.0 100 % 2.5 1.0 150 % Total 53.7 31.0 73 % 54.0 29.0 86 %

(1) Average selling communities calculations for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes in May 2021.

Backlog

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 397 $ 189,064 $ 476 552 $ 209,573 $ 380 (28 )% (10 )% 25 % California 284 277,382 977 259 252,314 974 10 % 10 % — % Florida(1) 876 407,066 465 353 135,070 383 148 % 201 % 21 % Metro New York 6 20,251 3,375 5 13,298 2,660 20 % 52 % 27 % Texas 8 8,352 1,044 28 19,960 713 (71 )%

(58 )% 46 % Total 1,571 $ 902,115 $ 574 1,197 $ 630,215 $ 526 31 % 43 % 9 %

(1) Backlog acquired in Florida at the date of the Hanover acquisition was 522 homes with a value of $228,097 thousand.

Lots Owned or Controlled

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Lots Owned

Lots Controlled

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Controlled

Total

% Change Arizona 2,362 2,285 4,647 3,425 1,167 4,592 1 % California 684 2,078 2,762 1,053 1,210 2,263 22 % Florida 1,690 2,954 4,644 685 902 1,587 N/A Metro New York 18 — 18 50 — 50 (64 )% Texas 28 918 946 57 7 64 N/A Total 4,782 8,235 13,017 5,270 3,286 8,556 52 %





Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments (if applicable), and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable). This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe this non-GAAP measure is meaningful because it provides insight into the impact that financing arrangements and acquisitions have on our homebuilding gross margin and allows for comparability of our gross margins to competitors that present similar information.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

% 2021

% (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 350,807 100.0 % $ 239,600 100.0 % Cost of home sales 276,156 78.7 % 198,987 83.0 % Home sales gross margin 74,651 21.3 % 40,613 17.0 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 14,704 4.2 % 11,276 4.7 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 89,355 25.5 % 51,889 21.7 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 12,812 3.7 % 4,328 1.8 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 102,167 29.1 % $ 56,217 23.5 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

% 2021

% (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 648,773 100.0 % $ 394,365 100.0 % Cost of home sales 511,858 78.9 % 335,828 85.2 % Home sales gross margin 136,915 21.1 % 58,537 14.8 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 21,086 3.3 % 18,289 4.6 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 158,001 24.4 % 76,826 19.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 30,550 4.7 % 7,129 1.8 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 188,551 29.1 % $ 83,955 21.3 %





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (ix) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 14,854 $ 10,650 Provision for income taxes 8,372 4,248 Interest in cost of sales 14,737 11,299 Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures 35 422 Interest expense — 10 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,440 1,039 EBITDA 39,438 27,668 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 12,812 4,328 Transaction costs 257 637 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved (105 ) (1,089 ) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness 2,476 (4,266 ) Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 1,760 5,335 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,638 $ 32,613





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 27,915 $ 3,564 Provision for income taxes 13,439 183 Interest in cost of sales 21,126 18,366 Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures 70 775 Interest expense — 21 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,063 1,953 EBITDA 65,613 24,862 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 30,550 7,129 Transaction costs 1,205 4,164 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved (139 ) (1,421 ) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness 2,496 (4,266 ) Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 7,315 10,285 Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,040 $ 40,753





Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our operating results and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, merger related transaction costs, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 14,935 $ 10,664 Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 1,600 4,340 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures (70 ) (667 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 12,812 4,328 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness 2,476 (4,266 ) Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 1,760 5,335 Total adjustments 18,578 9,070 Tax-effected adjustments(1) 16,566 6,870 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 31,501 $ 17,534 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 14,935 $ 10,664 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (339 ) (236 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 14,596 $ 10,428 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 31,501 $ 17,534 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (715 ) (387 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 30,786 $ 17,147 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.23 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 43,081,762 45,281,091 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 43,200,467 45,281,091

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 28,000 $ 3,590 Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 3,117 7,242 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures (69 ) (646 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 30,550 7,129 Merger related transaction costs — 2,656 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness 2,496 (4,266 ) Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 7,315 10,285 Total adjustments 43,409 22,400 Tax-effected adjustments(1) 36,272 17,895 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 64,272 $ 21,485 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 28,000 $ 3,590 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (619 ) (78 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 27,381 $ 3,512 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 64,272 $ 21,485 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (1,420 ) (464 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 62,852 $ 21,021 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.08 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 1.42 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 1.42 $ 0.47 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 44,208,307 44,833,600 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 44,383,407 44,837,454

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Net Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to net capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to net capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to net capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.