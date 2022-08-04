Landsea Homes Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

| Source: Landsea Homes Landsea Homes

Newport Beach, California, UNITED STATES

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Expanded home sales revenue by 46.4% to $351 million
  • Second quarter net income of $14.9 million, $0.34 per diluted share
  • Total homes delivered increased 35% to 572 homes
  • Increased backlog by 31.2% to 1,571 homes for a total of $902.1 million
  • Home sales gross margin increased to 21.3%
  • Repurchased 5.1 million shares at an average price of $7.06 per share

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax net income of $23.2 million, and net income of $14.9 million, or $0.34 per share. Prior year reported pretax net income was $14.9 million with net income of $10.7 million, or $0.23 per share. Reported adjusted net income was $30.8 million or $0.71 per share. For the prior year period adjusted net income was $17.1 million, or $0.38 per share.

Management Commentary

“Landsea Homes continued to deliver on its goals of targeted market share expansion and profit growth in the second quarter of 2022,” said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. “New home deliveries increased 35% year-over-year and average selling prices rose 9%, resulting in top line growth of 46% for the quarter. Our home sales gross margin expanded 430 basis-points year-over-year to 21.3% on a GAAP basis, or 560 basis points to 29.1% on a fully adjusted basis, reflecting the strong price appreciation we’ve experienced at our communities over the past several quarters.”

Mr. Ho continued, “Net new orders for the quarter grew 63% compared to last year, largely driven by a significant increase in active selling communities. Sales absorptions averaged 3.3 homes per community per month for the quarter, though we did experience a slowdown in order activity as the quarter progressed, as the combination of higher mortgage rates and lower consumer confidence began to take a toll on affordability and buyer psychology. We have adjusted our sales efforts to reflect the change in buyer sentiment and believe we are well positioned to navigate this more challenging sales environment thanks to our market positioning and the appeal of our High Performance Homes.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “Landsea Homes ended the second quarter with a backlog of over $900 million, which we believe puts us in a great position to continue to deliver strong operational profitability. Additionally, during the quarter we were able to return $36.2 million to our shareholders through purchasing 5.1 million shares of our stock. At quarter end, we had $10 million remaining on our share repurchase program authorization. Finally, our low leverage, ample liquidity and land light strategy give us the flexibility to operate from a position of strength during this period of uncertainty in the market.”

Operating Results

Total revenue increased 47.3% to $368.7 million compared to $250.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily driven by increases in average sales price across our divisions and the addition of our Florida and New York operations.

Total homes delivered increased 35% to 572 homes at an average sales price of $613,000 compared to 425 homes delivered at an average sales price of $564,000 in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in deliveries was primarily due to the acquisition of Hanover Family Builders (“Hanover”) in the first quarter of 2022.

Net new home orders were 538 homes with a dollar value of $322.5 million, an average sales price of $599,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community. This compares to 330 homes with a dollar value of $207.3 million, an average sales price of $628,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.5 sales per active community in the prior year period. The increase in new home orders was due to the Hanover acquisition in the first quarter of 2022.

Total homes in backlog increased 31% to 1,571 homes with a dollar value of $902.1 million and an average sales price of $574,000 at June 30, 2022. This compares to 1,197 homes with a dollar value of $630.2 million and an average sales price of $526,000 at June 30, 2021. The increase in units and value is due to acquired inventory from our recent homebuilder acquisition. Average sales price of backlog increased, primarily because of continued strong demand across our divisions, coupled with the addition of the Hanover operations and the higher priced luxury units sold in the New York segment.

Total lots owned or controlled at June 30, 2022, increased 52% to 13,017 compared to 8,556 at June 30, 2021, primarily due to the acquisition of Hanover and additional lots under control in Texas. Additionally, we have accelerated our asset-light strategy and now control 63% of our lots and own 37%.

Home sales gross margin increased to 21.3% from 17.0% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased to 29.1% compared to 23.5% in the prior year period. The lift was primarily due to price appreciation and an increase in gross margins within our California and Arizona segments.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased to $14.9 million compared to $10.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $30.8 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.34 compared to $0.23 in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.71 compared to $0.38 in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $56.6 million compared to $32.6 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $215.1 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $104.4 million and $110.7 million in availability under the Company’s $655 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $534.6 million compared to $461.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 44.6% at June 30, 2022 and the Company’s net debt to net book capitalization (a non-GAAP measure) was 39.3% at June 30, 2022.

2022 Outlook

Third quarter 2022

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 575 to 630
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $550,000 to $575,000

Full Year 2022

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 2,500 to 2,700
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $525,000 to $550,000
  • Home sales gross margin to be in a range of 20% to 22% on a GAAP basis, or 24% to 26% on an adjusted basis.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its second quarter 2022 results.

  • Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-825-9789
  • International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5180
  • Conference ID: 10168925

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through the same time on August 18, 2022.

Replay Details:

  • Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
  • International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
  • Replay ID: 10168925

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business, including as they relate to anticipated effects of the business combination with LF Capital Acquisition Corporation on January 7, 2021 (the “Business Combination”). These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to:

  • the benefits of the Business Combination and the acquisitions of Vintage Estate and Hanover (the “Acquisitions”);
  • the future financial performance of the Company;
  • changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and
  • other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

  • the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability to integrate the combined businesses and the acquired business, and the ability of the combined business and the acquired business to grow and manage growth profitably;
  • costs related to continuing as a public company;
  • the ability to maintain the listing of Landsea Homes’ securities on Nasdaq;
  • the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company;
  • changes in applicable laws or regulations;
  • the inability to launch new Landsea Homes products or services or to profitably expand into new markets;
  • the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors;
  • risks and uncertainties relating to the material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting;
  • the possibility that additional information may arise that would require us to make further adjustments or revisions to our historical financial statements, report additional material weaknesses or delay the filing of our current financial statements; and
  • other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Mackintosh
Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC
drew@mackintoshir.com
(310) 924-9036

Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
(949) 449-2527


Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

  June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
  (dollars in thousands)
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $99,681  $342,810 
Cash held in escrow  4,674   4,079 
Restricted cash     443 
Real estate inventories  1,134,776   844,792 
Due from affiliates  4,880   4,465 
Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures     470 
Goodwill  68,639   24,457 
Other assets  81,434   43,998 
Total assets $1,394,084  $1,265,514 
     
Liabilities    
Accounts payable $85,452  $73,734 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  106,513   97,724 
Due to affiliates  2,357   2,357 
Warrant liability     9,185 
Notes and other debts payable, net  534,626   461,117 
Total liabilities  728,948   644,117 
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Equity    
Stockholders' equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 42,086,330 issued and 40,925,579 outstanding as of June 30, 2022, 46,281,091 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021  4   5 
Additional paid-in capital  496,170   535,345 
Retained earnings  112,797   84,797 
Total stockholders' equity  608,971   620,147 
Noncontrolling interests  56,165   1,250 
Total equity  665,136   621,397 
Total liabilities and equity $1,394,084  $1,265,514 


Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue        
Home sales $350,807  $239,600  $648,773  $394,365 
Lot sales and other  17,872   10,674   36,133   16,328 
Total revenues  368,679   250,274   684,906   410,693 
         
Cost of sales        
Home sales  276,156   198,987   511,858   335,828 
Lot sales and other  14,438   8,730   29,809   13,510 
Total cost of sales  290,594   207,717   541,667   349,338 
         
Gross margin        
Home sales  74,651   40,613   136,915   58,537 
Lot sales and other  3,434   1,944   6,324   2,818 
Total gross margin  78,085   42,557   143,239   61,355 
         
Sales and marketing expenses  24,155   12,650   43,303   22,581 
General and administrative expenses  27,037   13,935   49,623   28,921 
Total operating expenses  51,192   26,585   92,926   51,502 
         
Income from operations  26,893   15,972   50,313   9,853 
         
Other (expense) income, net  (1,977)  3,594   (1,713)  3,533 
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures  70   667   69   646 
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability  (1,760)  (5,335)  (7,315)  (10,285)
Pretax income  23,226   14,898   41,354   3,747 
         
Provision for income taxes  8,372   4,248   13,439   183 
         
Net income  14,854   10,650   27,915   3,564 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests  (81)  (14)  (85)  (26)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $14,935  $10,664  $28,000  $3,590 
         
Income per share:        
Basic $0.34  $0.23  $0.62  $0.08 
Diluted $0.34  $0.23  $0.62  $0.08 
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  43,081,762   45,281,091   44,208,307   44,833,600 
Diluted  43,200,467   45,281,091   44,383,407   44,837,454 


Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2022 2021 % Change
  Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 154  $69,176  $449  207  $69,672  $337  (26)% (1)% 33%
California 133   107,687   810  144   141,541   983  (8)% (24)% (18)%
Florida 252   109,084   433  71   25,100   354  255% 335% 22%
Metro New York 28   59,926   2,140          N/A N/A N/A
Texas 5   4,934   987  3   3,287   1,096  67% 50% (10)%
Total 572  $350,807  $613  425  $239,600  $564  35% 46% 9%


  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022 2021 % Change
  Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 297  $131,191  $442  389  $129,344  $333  (24)% 1% 33%
California 261   223,239   855  263   236,634   900  (1)% (6)% (5)%
Florida 523   215,625   412  71   25,100   354  637% 759% 16%
Metro New York 32   67,626   2,113       N/A N/A N/A N/A
Texas 11   11,092   1,008  3   3,287   1,096  267% 237% (8)%
Total 1,124  $648,773  $577  726  $394,365  $543  55% 65% 6%


Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2022 2021 % Change
 HomesDollar ValueASPMonthly Absorption Rate HomesDollar ValueASPMonthly Absorption Rate HomesDollar ValueASPMonthly Absorption Rate
 (dollars in thousands)
Arizona133$64,962$4883.4 150$60,267$4024.3 (11)%8%21%(21)%
California115 112,070 9753.5 137 120,151 8774.2 (16)%(7)%11%(17)%
Florida(1)287 139,692 4873.6 47 21,687 4612.2 511%544%6%64%
Metro New York(2) 2,874N/A 5 13,298 2,6602.4 (100)%(78)%N/A(100)%
Texas(1)3 2,914 9710.5 (9) (8,071) 897(4.5) (133)%(136)%8%(111)%
Total538 322,512$5993.3 330 207,332$6283.5 63%56%(5)%(6)%

(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes in May 2021.

 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2022 2021 % Change
 HomesDollar ValueASPMonthly Absorption Rate HomesDollar ValueASPMonthly Absorption Rate HomesDollar ValueASPMonthly Absorption Rate
 (dollars in thousands)
Arizona272$139,023$5113.9 433$165,985$3835.4 (37)%(16)%33%(28)%
California289 274,245 9494.3 280 272,537 9734.1 3%1%(2%)5%
Florida(1)594 279,056 4703.6 47 21,687 4612.2 1,164%1,187%2%64%
Metro New York13 37,190 2,8612.2 5 13,298 2,6602.8 160%180%8%(21)%
Texas(1)7 7,096 1,0140.5 (9) (8,071) 897(4.5) (178)%(188)%13%(111)%
Total1,175$736,610$6273.6 756$465,436$6164.3 55%58%2%(16)%

(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes in May 2021.

Average Selling Communities

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  20222021% Change 20222021% Change
Arizona 13.011.711% 11.513.3(14)%
California 11.011.0% 11.311.5(2)%
Florida(1) 26.710.5154% 27.710.5164%
Metro New York 1.00.743% 1.00.3233%
Texas(1) 2.01.0100% 2.51.0150%
Total 53.731.073% 54.029.086%

(1) Average selling communities calculations for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes in May 2021.

Backlog

  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 % Change
  Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 397  $189,064  $476  552  $209,573  $380  (28)% (10)% 25%
California 284   277,382   977  259   252,314   974  10% 10% %
Florida(1) 876   407,066   465  353   135,070   383  148% 201% 21%
Metro New York 6   20,251   3,375  5   13,298   2,660  20% 52% 27%
Texas 8   8,352   1,044  28   19,960   713  (71)%
 (58)% 46%
Total 1,571  $902,115  $574  1,197  $630,215  $526  31% 43% 9%

(1) Backlog acquired in Florida at the date of the Hanover acquisition was 522 homes with a value of $228,097 thousand.

Lots Owned or Controlled

  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021  
  Lots Owned
 Lots Controlled
 Total
 Lots Owned
 Lots Controlled
 Total
 % Change
Arizona 2,362  2,285  4,647  3,425  1,167  4,592  1%
California 684  2,078  2,762  1,053  1,210  2,263  22%
Florida 1,690  2,954  4,644  685  902  1,587  N/A
Metro New York 18    18  50    50  (64)%
Texas 28  918  946  57  7  64  N/A
Total 4,782  8,235  13,017  5,270  3,286  8,556  52%


Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments (if applicable), and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable). This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe this non-GAAP measure is meaningful because it provides insight into the impact that financing arrangements and acquisitions have on our homebuilding gross margin and allows for comparability of our gross margins to competitors that present similar information.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
   2022
 %  2021
 %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $350,807  100.0% $239,600  100.0%
Cost of home sales  276,156  78.7%  198,987  83.0%
Home sales gross margin  74,651  21.3%  40,613  17.0%
Add: Interest in cost of home sales  14,704  4.2%  11,276  4.7%
Add: Inventory impairments    %    %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments  89,355  25.5%  51,889  21.7%
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory  12,812  3.7%  4,328  1.8%
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $102,167  29.1% $56,217  23.5%


  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2022
 %  2021
 %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $648,773  100.0% $394,365  100.0%
Cost of home sales  511,858  78.9%  335,828  85.2%
Home sales gross margin  136,915  21.1%  58,537  14.8%
Add: Interest in cost of home sales  21,086  3.3%  18,289  4.6%
Add: Inventory impairments    %    %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments  158,001  24.4%  76,826  19.5%
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory  30,550  4.7%  7,129  1.8%
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $188,551  29.1% $83,955  21.3%


EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (ix) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
   2022   2021 
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $14,854  $10,650 
Provision for income taxes  8,372   4,248 
Interest in cost of sales  14,737   11,299 
Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures  35   422 
Interest expense     10 
Depreciation and amortization expense  1,440   1,039 
EBITDA  39,438   27,668 
Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales  12,812   4,328 
Transaction costs  257   637 
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved  (105)  (1,089)
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness  2,476   (4,266)
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability  1,760   5,335 
Adjusted EBITDA $56,638  $32,613 


  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2022   2021 
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $27,915  $3,564 
Provision for income taxes  13,439   183 
Interest in cost of sales  21,126   18,366 
Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures  70   775 
Interest expense     21 
Depreciation and amortization expense  3,063   1,953 
EBITDA  65,613   24,862 
Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales  30,550   7,129 
Transaction costs  1,205   4,164 
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved  (139)  (1,421)
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness  2,496   (4,266)
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability  7,315   10,285 
Adjusted EBITDA $107,040  $40,753 


Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our operating results and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, merger related transaction costs, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
   2022   2021 
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $14,935  $10,664 
     
Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales  1,600   4,340 
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures  (70)  (667)
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory  12,812   4,328 
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness  2,476   (4,266)
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability  1,760   5,335 
Total adjustments  18,578   9,070 
Tax-effected adjustments(1)  16,566   6,870 
     
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $31,501  $17,534 
     
     
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $14,935  $10,664 
Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares  (339)  (236)
Net income attributable to common stockholders $14,596  $10,428 
     
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $31,501  $17,534 
Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares  (715)  (387)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $30,786  $17,147 
     
Earnings per share    
Basic $0.34  $0.23 
Diluted $0.34  $0.23 
     
Adjusted earnings per share    
Basic $0.71  $0.38 
Diluted $0.71  $0.38 
     
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic  43,081,762   45,281,091 
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted  43,200,467   45,281,091 

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2022   2021 
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $28,000  $3,590 
     
Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales  3,117   7,242 
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures  (69)  (646)
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory  30,550   7,129 
Merger related transaction costs     2,656 
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness  2,496   (4,266)
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability  7,315   10,285 
Total adjustments  43,409   22,400 
Tax-effected adjustments(1)  36,272   17,895 
     
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $64,272  $21,485 
     
     
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $28,000  $3,590 
Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares  (619)  (78)
Net income attributable to common stockholders $27,381  $3,512 
     
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $64,272  $21,485 
Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares  (1,420)  (464)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $62,852  $21,021 
     
Earnings per share    
Basic $0.62  $0.08 
Diluted $0.62  $0.08 
     
Adjusted earnings per share    
Basic $1.42  $0.47 
Diluted $1.42  $0.47 
     
Weighted shares outstanding    
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic  44,208,307   44,833,600 
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted  44,383,407   44,837,454 

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Net Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to net capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to net capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to net capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.

  June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
  (dollars in thousands)
Total notes and other debts payable, net $534,626  $461,117 
Total equity  665,136   621,397 
Total capital $1,199,762  $1,082,514 
Ratio of debt to capital  44.6%  42.6%
     
Total notes and other debts payable, net $534,626  $461,117 
Less: cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  99,681   343,253 
Less: cash held in escrow  4,674   4,079 
Net debt  430,271   113,785 
Total equity  665,136   621,397 
Net capital $1,095,407  $735,182 
Ratio of net debt to net capital  39.3%  15.5%