Sprague Resources LP Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales were $1,278.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net sales of $657.7 million for the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss was $45.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of $45.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted gross margin* was $51.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted gross margin of $38.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

"Sprague's solid second quarter results were driven by continued strong execution across our portfolio of businesses. Global tightness in commodity markets created opportunities to leverage our supply and logistics expertise," said David Glendon, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Refined Products

Volumes in the Refined Products segment increased 2% to 293.8 million gallons in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 289.5 million gallons in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted gross margin in the Refined Products segment increased $2.7 million, or 10%, to $29.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $27.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

“Sales volume increases in gasoline led to stronger results versus last year's second quarter," stated Mr. Glendon. "Despite the challenges of a backwardated market, our teams kept customers supplied while limiting inventories."

Natural Gas

Natural Gas segment volumes decreased 7% to 10.9 million Bcf in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 11.7 million Bcf in the second quarter of 2021.

Natural Gas adjusted gross margin increased $8.5 million, or 311%, to $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $(2.7) million for the second quarter of 2021.

"Our Natural Gas business enjoyed continued healthy results by optimizing our asset portfolio and logistical expertise in the constrained Northeast markets," added Mr. Glendon.

Materials Handling

Materials Handling adjusted gross margin increased by $0.1 million, to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2021.



"Materials Handling continued its steady contribution to our overall results, leveraging our extensive infrastructure assets," concluded Mr. Glendon.

Quarterly Distribution

On July 25, 2022, the Board of Directors ("Board") of Sprague’s general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC, announced a cash distribution of $0.4338 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The distribution will be paid on August 10, 2022 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2022.

2022 Guidance

As announced and described in our Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 2, 2022, Sprague, and its general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Sprague HP Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP, and Sparrow HP Merger Sub, LLC, pursuant to which Sparrow HP Merger Sub, LLC will merge with and into the Partnership, with the Partnership surviving as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Sprague Resources GP LLC and Hartree Partners, LP (the “Merger”).

In light of the proposed Merger, and as is customary during the pendency of a merger, Sprague Resources LP will not be hosting a conference call or providing financial guidance in conjunction with our second quarter 2022 earnings release.

About Sprague Resources LP

Sprague Resources LP is a master limited partnership engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. Sprague also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margin and distributable cash flow are measures not defined by GAAP. Sprague defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.



We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA increased for unrealized hedging losses and decreased by unrealized hedging gains (in each case with respect to refined products and natural gas inventory, prepaid forward contracts and natural gas transportation contracts), changes in fair value of contingent consideration, adjusted for the impact of acquisition related expenses, and when applicable, adjusted for the net impact of retroactive legislation that reinstates an excise tax credit program available for certain of our biofuel blending activities that had previously expired.



We define adjusted gross margin as net sales less cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) decreased by total commodity derivative gains and losses included in net income (loss) and increased by realized commodity derivative gains and losses included in net income (loss), in each case with respect to refined products and natural gas inventory, prepaid forward contracts and natural gas transportation contracts. Adjusted gross margin has no impact on reported volumes or net sales.



To manage Sprague's underlying performance, including its physical and derivative positions, management utilizes adjusted gross margin. Adjusted gross margin is also used by external users of our consolidated financial statements to assess our economic results of operations and its commodity market value reporting to lenders. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used as supplemental financial measures by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, trade suppliers, research analysts and commercial banks to assess the financial performance of our assets, operations and return on capital without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the ability of our assets to generate sufficient revenue, that when rendered to cash, will be available to pay interest on our indebtedness and make distributions to our equity holders; repeatable operating performance that is not distorted by non-recurring items or market volatility; and, the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects.



Sprague believes that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that are used by its management and that these measures are useful to investors because they aid in comparing its operating performance with that of other companies with similar operations. The adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margin data presented by Sprague may not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies because these items may be defined differently by other companies. Please see the attached reconciliations of net income to adjusted EBITDA and operating income to adjusted gross margin.



Sprague defines distributable cash flow as adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense (excluding imputed interest on deferred acquisition payments), cash taxes, and maintenance capital expenditures. Distributable cash flow calculations also reflect the elimination of compensation expense expected to be settled with the issuance of Partnership units, expenses related to business combinations and other adjustments. Distributable cash flow is a significant performance measure used by Sprague and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to compare the cash generating performance of the Partnership in relation to the cash distributions expected to be paid to its unitholders.



With regard to guidance, reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to the closest corresponding GAAP measure (expected net income (loss)) is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the inherent difficulty and impracticality of forecasting certain amounts required by GAAP such as unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges, which can have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Sprague Resources LP or about Sprague Resources LP’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. Although Sprague believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks that may affect our business prospects and performance causing actual results to differ from those discussed in the foregoing release. Such risks and uncertainties include, by way of example and not of limitation: our ability to complete the Merger in a timely manner, or at all; greater than expected operating costs, customer loss, business disruption and employee attrition as a result of the proposed Merger; diversion of management time on the proposed Merger and changes in management and other personnel before the closing of the Merger; the direct and indirect effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic and other public health developments on our business and those of our business partners, suppliers and customers, including Sprague; increased competition for our products or services; adverse weather conditions; changes in supply or demand for our products or services; nonperformance by major customers or suppliers; changes in operating conditions and costs; changes in the level of environmental remediation spending; potential equipment malfunction and unexpected capital expenditures; our ability to complete organic growth and acquisition projects; our ability to integrate acquired assets; potential labor issues; the legislative or regulatory environment; terminal construction/repair delays; political and economic conditions; the impact of security risks including terrorism, international hostilities and cyber-risk; and the inability to amend or extend the maturity of our Credit Agreement. . These are not all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements. Other applicable risks and uncertainties have been described more fully in Sprague’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 4, 2022 and in the Partnership's subsequent Form 10-Q, Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Sprague undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.



Sprague Resources LP

Summary Financial Data

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Income Statements Data: Net sales $ 1,278,310 $ 657,672 $ 3,091,625 $ 1,693,805 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1,261,935 659,803 2,991,013 1,584,585 Operating expenses 22,092 19,148 45,327 38,379 Selling, general and administrative 21,941 16,719 50,661 41,958 Depreciation and amortization 8,049 8,258 16,175 16,741 Total operating costs and expenses 1,314,017 703,928 3,103,176 1,681,663 Other operating income — 9,725 — 9,725 Operating (loss) income (35,707 ) (36,531 ) (11,551 ) 21,867 Other (loss) income — — (1 ) 2 Interest income 115 77 143 143 Interest expense (9,242 ) (8,587 ) (19,814 ) (17,402 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (44,834 ) (45,041 ) (31,223 ) 4,610 Income tax (provision) benefit (461 ) (562 ) 3,874 (1,433 ) Net (loss) income (45,295 ) (45,603 ) (27,349 ) 3,177 Limited partners' interest in net (loss) income $ (45,295 ) $ (45,603 ) $ (27,349 ) $ 3,177 Net (loss) income per limited partner unit: Common - basic $ (1.73 ) $ (1.74 ) $ (1.04 ) $ 0.13 Common - diluted $ (1.73 ) $ (1.74 ) $ (1.04 ) $ 0.13 Units used to compute net income per limited partner unit: Common - basic 26,236,612 26,226,255 26,235,585 25,066,494 Common - diluted 26,236,612 26,226,255 26,235,585 25,066,494 Distribution declared per unit $ 0.4338 $ 0.6675 $ 0.8676 $ 1.3350





Sprague Resources LP

Volume, Net Sales and Adjusted Gross Margin by Segment

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ and volumes in thousands) Volumes: Refined products (gallons) 293,810 289,458 859,478 805,303 Natural gas (MMBtus) 10,895 11,692 28,556 30,527 Materials handling (short tons) 407 507 1,038 924 Materials handling (gallons) 96,697 124,444 184,851 182,303 Net Sales: Refined products $ 1,189,213 $ 589,142 $ 2,856,043 $ 1,505,342 Natural gas 70,510 51,360 196,354 153,935 Materials handling 12,871 12,725 25,964 24,771 Other operations 5,716 4,445 13,264 9,757 Total net sales $ 1,278,310 $ 657,672 $ 3,091,625 $ 1,693,805 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Gross Margin: Operating (loss) income $ (35,707 ) $ (36,531 ) $ (11,551 ) $ 21,867 Operating costs and expenses not allocated to operating segments: Operating expenses 22,092 19,148 45,327 38,379 Selling, general and administrative 21,941 16,719 50,661 41,958 Depreciation and amortization 8,049 8,258 16,175 16,741 Other Operating Income (9,725 ) (9,727 ) Change in unrealized (gain) loss on inventory (21,998 ) 5,369 (6,629 ) (20,888 ) Change in unrealized value on natural gas transportation contracts 56,673 35,592 98,596 56,711 Total adjusted gross margin: $ 51,050 $ 38,830 $ 192,579 $ 145,041 Adjusted Gross Margin: Refined products $ 29,868 $ 27,165 $ 83,994 $ 78,198 Natural gas 5,755 (2,725 ) 77,106 38,364 Materials handling 12,799 12,694 25,929 24,770 Other operations 2,628 1,696 5,550 3,709 Total adjusted gross margin $ 51,050 $ 38,830 $ 192,579 $ 145,041





Sprague Resources LP

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow: Net (loss) income $ (45,295 ) $ (45,603 ) $ (27,349 ) $ 3,177 Add/(deduct): Interest expense, net 9,127 8,510 19,671 17,259 Tax provision 461 562 (3,874 ) 1,433 Depreciation and amortization 8,049 8,258 16,175 16,741 EBITDA $ (27,658 ) $ (28,273 ) $ 4,623 $ 38,610 Add/(deduct): Change in unrealized (gain) loss on inventory (21,998 ) 5,369 (6,629 ) (20,888 ) Change in unrealized value on natural gas transportation contracts 56,673 35,592 98,596 56,711 Gain on sale of fixed assets not in the ordinary course of business and other operating income — (9,725 ) — (9,727 ) Other adjustments 31 35 62 65 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,048 $ 2,998 $ 96,652 $ 64,771 Add/(deduct): Cash interest expense, net (7,672 ) (6,664 ) (16,902 ) (14,031 ) Cash taxes (3,440 ) (694 ) 2,473 (1,677 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (3,925 ) (3,515 ) (6,595 ) (5,523 ) Elimination of expense relating to incentive compensation and directors fees expected to be paid in common units — 185 — 2,553 Other — (6 ) — — Distributable cash flow $ (7,989 ) $ (7,696 ) $ 75,628 $ 46,093





