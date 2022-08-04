Global thyristor market size to record modest growth through 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global thyristor market size accrued a valuation of USD 5.2 billion in the year 2021 and is slated to record decent expansion during the period 2022-2027.





Furthermore, the document segregates the market by power rating and application spectrum, offering growth rate projections over analysis timeframe for each vertical. It assists interested parties in understanding the market's potential by presenting revenue share forecasts for each division.

The study also outlines the regions that are broadening the extent of the industry's cash flow. Aside from that, basic company profiles and frameworks are thoroughly examined in order to provide new competitors and current players with a better understanding of the competitive scope of the marketplace.

Surging population base and massive technological advancements in electronics sector have led to an increase in the consumption of power which necessitates the construction of power grids. This, along with the rising government initiatives to implement high-voltage direct current (HDVC) systems is expected to stimulate market growth during the forecast period.

For the unversed, a thyristor is a four-layered semiconductor device that switches and rectifies signals. It allows current to flow in only one direction. It is similar to transistors and since transistors cannot be used in all applications due to their inability to handle high currents, thyristors are used in several end-use applications.

Besides, the soaring demand for energy-efficient products for high-power electronics across multiple industrial sectors is further accelerating industry development.

The emergence and integration of innovative technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is creating remunerative opportunities for businesses in worldwide thyristor industry.

Moreover, the proliferation of industrial electronics due to increasing demand for smart devices like nanotechnology, intelligent electronic devices (IED), automation equipment, etc., innovation in smart manufacturing, coupled with elevated focus on power conditioning using semiconductor devices to modernize operations is anticipated to boost expansion of the business sphere through the review period.

Segmental overview:

In terms of power rating, the business sphere is categorized into below 500 MW, 500-999MW, and above 1000 MW. Of these, the above 1000 MW segment is estimated to record notable growth during the analysis timeframe, owing to extensive requirement from smart factories for the use of computers and robotics.

Concerning application realm, global thyristor industry is split into automotive electronics, industrial electronics, communication, and consumer electronics. Herein, industrial electronics is reckoned to generate moderate revenues over 2022-2027.

Regional Analysis:

Seasoned analysts cite that Asia Pacific market is poised to account for a substantial revenue share during the assessment period, attributed to shifting focus from traditional to HDVC systems to substantiate the need of the growing population in developing nations like China.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key companies amplifying the competitive spirit of worldwide thyristor market are Semikron, ABB Group, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Siemens AG, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others. Interestingly, market participants are concentrating on constant improvements with the intention of reducing overall losses and ramping up the power rating of the devices.

Global Thyristor Market, By Power Rating (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Below 500 MW

500-999MW

Above 1000 MW

Global Thyristor Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Automotive Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Global Thyristor Market, Regional Overview (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

North America

Canada

United States

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Germany





Global Thyristor Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Semikron

ABB Group

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporations

