Recloser Market Size Worth USD 2.92 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 5.7% CAGR: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recloser market size was USD 1.89 billion in 2018. The market is projected to grow USD 2.92 in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the 2021-2026 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Recloser Market Share, 2021-2026.” Factors such as rising emphasis on flexible power generation will augment healthy growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth witnessed in the region is due to increasing industrialization and urbanization.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 5.7% 2026 Value Projection USD 2.92 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 1.89 billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 220 Segments covered By Phase, By Control, By Interruption Type Growth Drivers High Investment in Grid Modernizing Projects to Enable Speedy Growth Launch of Recloser Products by Eaton to Spur Growth Opportunities





High Investment in Grid Modernizing Projects to Enable Speedy Growth

The rising investments for the deployment of distribution automation and grid modernizing projects will contribute positively to the growth of the market. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report, around USD 8.9 trillion will be invested in the electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure by 2040. Furthermore, the increasing R&D investment and emphasis on the improvement of power quality and reliability of the grid will further create sales opportunities for the reclosers market in the forthcoming years.





Launch of Recloser Products by Eaton to Spur Growth Opportunities

Eaton introduced a series of recloser products that will provide accuracy and system reliability to smart grid applications. This launch will help in the expansion of its product offerings in the competitive market. The introduction of the new recloser products are predicted to stimulate the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the increasing power consumption has led to the construction of new transmission and distribution networks to cater to the demand for power. This factor will further support the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

For instance, in December 2017, Sterlite Power received a contract of laying 1,800 km of power transmission project worth USD 800 million in Brazil. Additionally, rising investment in the power transmission and distribution sector will uplift the recloser market share in the forthcoming year. As per the report of European Energy Industry Investments 2017, an investment of USD 295 billion and USD 290 billion in transmission and distribution infrastructure in the year 2021-2030 and 2031- 2040 respectively has been projected.

Rapid Industrialization to Propel Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 0.73 billion in 2018 and is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the growing industrialization and commercialization. The surge in power generation capacity from renewable energy to meet the global targets to curb greenhouse emissions will further support the growth in Asia Pacific. According to the International Energy Agency, China had aimed to cater to 20% of its energy demand by low-carbon sources by 2030.

Furthermore, Europe is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Sustainable industrialization in countries such as the UK, Germany, Norway, Italy, and Russia will contribute positively to the growth in the region.





Market Segments:

By Phase the market is segmented into Single-Phase, Three-Phase, Others.

On the basis of Control, the market categorized into Electric, Hydraulic, Others.

By Voltage the market is further divided into Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage.

Interruption Type is segmented by Oil, Vacuum

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Recloser Market Companies mentioned in study:

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Siemens

S&C Electric Company

G&W Electric Co.

NOJA Power

ENTEC Electric & Electronic

Tavrida Electric Global

Arteche

BRUSH Group

Iljin Electric

GE

Hughes Power System

Solomon Corporation

Scope of the Report:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Recloser Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Phase Single Phase Three Phase Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Control Electric Hydraulic Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage Low Voltage Medium Voltage High Voltage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Interruption Type Oil Vacuum Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America







