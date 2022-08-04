Adult Diapers Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~6.70% (2022 to 2030) Size, Share, Forecast, Challenges, Forecast, Opportunities and Future Trends, Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adult diapers market is expected to clock ~US$ 29.03 billion by 2030 as an increased number of patients suffering from incontinence is observed, states Growth Plus Reports

The global adult diapers market has been analyzed from four perspectives: product type, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Market Drivers

The main drivers of the global market for adult diapers are an rise in the number of adults suffering from severe incontinence, improved hygiene awareness, and an increase in the number of patients with mobility issues advised to use adult diapers. Furthermore, the rapid advancement in technology resulting in smart diapers with overflow sensors, etc. serve as a good opportunity for market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type’

Based on product type the global adult diapers market is grouped into:

Pad Type

Pull-Type

Tape-On Diapers

The pull-type or pant type diapers have the highest stake in the market. Owing to factors such as pant type diapers provide better comfort than other types of diapers as it resembles a daily undergarment and has a soft and stretchy waistband. Also, pant-type diapers are available in both disposable and reusable formats. Other segments such as pad type diapers are also expected witness growing demand within the forecast period as it decreases the bulkiness as against pant-type diapers and reduces odor and microbial contaminations. While tape-on diapers or taped diapers are also expected to grow in popularity due to the availability of different diapers based on daytime and nighttime. Diapers during the daytime are thinner because of lighter incontinence, while bedtime diapers are made with heavy incontinence.

Excerpts from ‘By End User’

The global adult diapers market is divided into two segments based on end users:

Men

Women

The market has been dominated by women. Because of factors such as the rising rate of pre and post childbirth complications. Due to the limitation on technical and skill based healthcare facilities in low-income countries, there is a higher incidence of a variety of complications, including fistula due to tissue necrosis during childbirth. Females experience bladder issues due to the weakening of pelvic muscles; additionally, the Urology Care Foundation (of the American Urological Association) reports that 80 percent of adults in the U.S. have bladder control issues. In addition, most women experience incontinence after menopause due to genital tissue thinning. When women have heavy incontinence, they are sometimes given diapers with extra booster pads, known as doublers and stuffers.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global adult diapers market has been divided into four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Europe has the largest stake in the global adult diapers market. Factors affecting this growth are the fastest-growing geriatric population. Furthermore, as Europe's population ages, nearly one-fifth of the total population is over 65 years old, adult diapers are booming in the European market. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy have the largest diaper markets in Europe. Asia Pacific is the second largest stakeholder in the global adult diapers market, after Europe. Market growth factors in Asia Pacific include increased prevalence illnesses that cause movement disorders, rapidly aging population, growing incidence of urinary incontinence and so on. Japan is one of the fastest growing markets for adult diapers in Asia. Japan is one of the fastest-growing markets for adult diapers in Asia. Because of factors such as a large geriatric population is affected with inconteinece and rapid development of healthcare sector.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global adult diapers market are:

Procter & Gamble Co

Essity AB

Ontex Group NV

Paul Hartmann AG

TZMO Group SA

DSG International Ltd

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Unique Wellness Pvt. Ltd

Principle Business Enterprises Inc

First Quality Enterprises Inc

Daio Paper Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Unicharm Corporation

Medline Industries Inc

