Hofseth Biocare ASA: SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE REGISTERED

In the annual general meeting of Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company") held on 29 April 2022, the general meeting resolved to carry out a private placement towards Brilliant Invest 2 AG as part of an incentive program for certain consultants and partners of the Company. Further, the Company carried out a private placement towards various investors on 3 July 2022. In the latter private placement, the payment dates were set in two tranches with the second tranche having payment date on 24 July 2022.

The share capital increases pertaining to the two private placements mentioned above have now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The share capital of the Company has increased with NOK 121,100 through the issuance of 12,110,000 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

The new registered share capital of the Company is NOK 3,950,810.30 divided by 395,081,030 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

