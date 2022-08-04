Global Distributed Control Systems Market Report 2022-2023: Modular, Scalable, and as-a-Service Models for Customized DCS Deployments Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Distributed Control Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global distributed control systems (DCS) market witnessed a revenue decline in 2020, mainly because of canceled projects. However, project orders for DCS rebounded in 2021 and are expected to impact revenues positively in 2022 and 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the global automation industry. Its slow recovery drives growth opportunities for companies and end users willing to capitalize on technology to overcome weaknesses in the industrial value chain.



This study analyzes the latest trends spurring transformational changes in the global DCS market and highlights growth drivers, restraints, and innovative growth opportunities on which industry stakeholders can capitalize.

The detailed research includes examining different DCS end user across regions, the competitive market landscape, and recent initiatives of leading global DCS providers.

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Market size of the current global DCS industry and forecast for 2022 to 2026.

Market forecast and analysis of the DCS market by end user: Oil and gas, electric power, chemical and petrochemical, refining, water and wastewater treatment, metals and mining, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, cement and glass, paper and pulp, and others including textile, rubber and plastic, and automotive.

Pandemic impact analysis on DCS sales and forecast recovery by end user and region.

Sustainability impact analysis of the DCS market.

Market share of the top 6 global leading providers: ABB, Honeywell, Siemens, Emerson, Yokogawa, and Schneider Electric.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Distributed Control Systems Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Industry Vertical

Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3 Sustainability Analysis

Sustainability Drives Industry Transformation

Addressing Sustainability Strategies

Impact of the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Sustainable Development Goals for DCS

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Select Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Select Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: NA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: LATAM

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expanded Service Portfolio for Renewable Energy in APAC

Growth Opportunity 2: Modular, Scalable, and as-a-Service Models for Customized DCS Deployments

Growth Opportunity 3: Open, Portable, and Interoperable Ecosystems to Avoid Vendor Lock-ins

9 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Honeywell

Siemens

Emerson

Yokogawa

Schneider Electric

