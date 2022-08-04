New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Freight Visibility Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312008/?utm_source=GNW

For shippers and logistics fulfilment service providers, supply chain disruptions significantly affect the top and bottom lines.



The impact of malign factors, such as unreported process delays, late deliveries, asset dwell time, and non-compliance operations, is increasingly expensive.Shippers are demanding the real-time status of their freight with constant communication and actionable analytics-powered support for better exception management.



The recent pandemic tested enterprises’ resilience toward supply chain shocks and disruptions.With prolonged resource shortages and increasing energy prices, the demand for data-powered logistics services remains all-time high.



The real-time freight visibility services are a core ingredient for shippers, logistics service providers, and other transportation value chain participants to restructure their operational strategy and boost their agility and supply chain resilience to mitigate challenging times. In addition, visibility platforms are on a spree of partner expansion. They focus on carriers, transportation management systems, telematics systems, fleet management systems, and Internet of Things platforms to accelerate an open network initiative for effective data exchange and aid users in accessing a wealth of valuable operational insights. The real-time freight visibility with predictive, actionable intelligence facilitates the ecosystem stakeholders with a tech-enabled supply chain environment to strategize and reinvent the performance metrics of their service providers, drive continuous improvements, and demonstrate exceptional delivery experiences for customers. This study analyzes the value generated by the real-time freight visibility platforms across regions with the revenue growth outlook and freight loads monitoring capabilities. It identifies the key trends and factors that reshape the operating grounds of the freight visibility platforms with market growth drivers and restraints. The study includes the analysis of visibility platform working and engagement patterns, discusses the focus on partner ecosystem development to achieve an end-to-end supply chain orchestration, and covers the importance of a strategic partner ecosystem for a new generation of services delivering growth opportunities with future-proof integration operations.

