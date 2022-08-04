New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311997/?utm_source=GNW

The vertical markets analyzed in this study are oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage (F&B), water and wastewater (W&WW), pharmaceuticals, power generation, and others (agriculture, automotive, electronics, marine, mining, pulp and paper, and textiles).



The regions covered in this study are North America, Latin America (LATAM), the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).As the pump market is mature, this study highlights the various digital solutions that can be implemented to drive market revenue. In addition, this study offers a competitive evaluation of the pumps market, including a look at the leading market players and the factors helping them outperform their competitors. It also identifies the key growth opportunities that have the potential to unlock new revenue streams and deliver differentiated pump products and services in the global market.

Author: Jinith Jayesh

