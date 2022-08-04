Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Second Quarter Pre-tax Income of $11.0 million

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) today reported second quarter total revenues of $78.1 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $60.9 million and spare parts and equipment sales were $6.8 million. The Company reported increased total revenues in the second quarter when compared to the prior year period, primarily due to an increase in lease rent revenue and short-term maintenance revenue.



“Second quarter pre-tax profit of $11.0 million speaks to the strength of the underlying business and represents the beginnings of a recovery post a first quarter, heavily influenced by the Russian crisis,” said Austin C. Willis, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results and our team’s efforts to recover the Company from the impacts of the pandemic, Russia’s decision to confiscate our engines and rising interest rates,” said Brian R. Hole, President. “We continue to believe that our programmatic offerings will be the difference for customers working to optimize capacity at a time when both new equipment production and maintenance are facing historic difficulties and delay.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (at or for the periods ended June 30, 2022, as compared to June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021):

Lease rent revenue increased by $4.3 million, or 13.2%, to $36.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $32.4 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in the number of engines placed on lease as supported by an increase in utilization compared to the prior year period.

Maintenance reserve revenue was $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 40.3% compared to $17.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. Long-term maintenance revenue, which is influenced by end of lease compensation and the realization of long-term maintenance reserves associated with engines coming off lease, increased to $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $14.8 million in the comparable prior period. Short-term maintenance reserve revenue, which is directly influenced by on lease engine flight hours and cycles, increased to $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.5 million in the comparable prior period.

Spare parts and equipment sales increased to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in spare parts sales was driven by improved industry wide demand compared to the prior year period.

Gain on sale of leased equipment was $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 reflecting the sale of eight engines. Gain on sale of financial assets, effectively the sale of leased equipment, was $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 reflecting the sale of four notes receivable. There were no sales of leased equipment or notes receivable in the second quarter of 2021.

The Company generated $11.0 million of pre-tax income in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $(1.9) million in the comparable quarter of 2021.

The book value of lease assets we own directly or through our joint ventures, inclusive of our notes receivable and investment in sales-type leases, was $2,352.4 million at June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, the Company also managed 351 engines, aircraft and related equipment on behalf of other parties.

The Company maintained $431.0 million of undrawn revolver capacity at June 30, 2022.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 101,435 shares of common stock for approximately $3.4 million at a weighted average price of $33.55 per share.

Diluted weighted average income (loss) per common share was $0.81 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $(0.12) in the second quarter of 2021.

Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $62.07 at June 30, 2022, compared to $59.23 at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, $1,957.6 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $83.3 million notes receivable, and $7.0 million investment in sales-type leases, represented 293 engines, twelve aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $1,991.4 million equipment held for operating lease portfolio and $115.5 million notes receivable, which represented 304 engines, twelve aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021

% Change 2022

2021

% Change REVENUE Lease rent revenue $ 36,704 $ 32,431 13.2% $ 74,829 $ 63,951 17.0% Maintenance reserve revenue 24,245 17,278 40.3% 39,079 37,090 5.4% Spare parts and equipment sales 6,792 3,569 90.3% 13,422 8,135 65.0% Gain on sale of leased equipment 498 — N/A 2,796 — N/A Gain on sale of financial assets 3,116 — N/A 3,116 — N/A Asset transition fee — 6,256 (100.0)% — 6,256 (100.0)% Other revenue 6,720 6,938 (3.1)% 13,650 12,165 12.2% Total revenue 78,075 66,472 17.5% 146,892 127,597 15.1% EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization expense 21,612 23,340 (7.4)% 43,421 47,481 (8.6)% Cost of spare parts and equipment sales 7,014 3,278 114.0% 11,876 7,087 67.6% Write-down of equipment 78 2,246 (96.5)% 21,195 4,113 415.3% General and administrative 20,427 19,499 4.8% 44,032 35,650 23.5% Technical expense 3,436 2,296 49.7% 9,082 3,606 151.9% Net finance costs: Interest expense 16,023 16,987 (5.7)% 32,906 32,006 2.8% Total net finance costs 16,023 16,987 (5.7)% 32,906 32,006 2.8% Total expenses 68,590 67,646 1.4% 162,512 129,943 25.1% Income (loss) from operations 9,485 (1,174 ) (907.9)% (15,620 ) (2,346 ) 565.8% Income (loss) from joint ventures 1,469 (685 ) (314.5)% (1,147 ) (1,204 ) (4.7)% Income (loss) before income taxes 10,954 (1,859 ) (689.2)% (16,767 ) (3,550 ) 372.3% Income tax expense (benefit) 5,046 (1,917 ) (363.2)% (1,474 ) (2,276 ) (35.2)% Net income (loss) 5,908 58 10,086.2% (15,293 ) (1,274 ) 1,100.4% Preferred stock dividends 811 811 —% 1,612 1,612 —% Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs 21 21 —% 42 42 —% Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 5,076 $ (774 ) (755.8)% $ (16,947 ) $ (2,928 ) 478.8% Basic weighted average income (loss) per common share $ 0.83 $ (0.12 ) $ (2.81 ) $ (0.48 ) Diluted weighted average income (loss) per common share $ 0.81 $ (0.12 ) $ (2.81 ) $ (0.48 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 6,129 6,218 6,040 6,107 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 6,246 6,218 6,040 6,107

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,858 $ 14,329 Restricted cash 60,982 81,312 Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation 1,957,638 1,991,368 Maintenance rights 22,511 22,511 Equipment held for sale 4,380 6,952 Receivables, net of allowances 40,472 39,623 Spare parts inventory 43,396 50,959 Investments 55,341 55,927 Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation 32,737 31,327 Intangible assets, net 1,158 1,188 Notes receivable 83,295 115,456 Investment in sales-type leases 7,025 — Other assets 74,590 51,975 Total assets $ 2,396,383 $ 2,462,927 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 26,183 $ 26,858 Deferred income taxes 127,400 124,332 Debt obligations 1,731,807 1,790,264 Maintenance reserves 56,811 65,976 Security deposits 18,037 19,349 Unearned revenue 11,404 10,458 Total liabilities 1,971,642 2,037,237 Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 49,847 49,805 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock ($0.01 par value) 63 65 Paid-in capital in excess of par 14,562 15,401 Retained earnings 338,441 355,388 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 21,828 5,031 Total shareholders’ equity 374,894 375,885 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $ 2,396,383 $ 2,462,927



