Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Second Quarter Pre-tax Income of $11.0 million

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) today reported second quarter total revenues of $78.1 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $60.9 million and spare parts and equipment sales were $6.8 million. The Company reported increased total revenues in the second quarter when compared to the prior year period, primarily due to an increase in lease rent revenue and short-term maintenance revenue.

“Second quarter pre-tax profit of $11.0 million speaks to the strength of the underlying business and represents the beginnings of a recovery post a first quarter, heavily influenced by the Russian crisis,” said Austin C. Willis, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results and our team’s efforts to recover the Company from the impacts of the pandemic, Russia’s decision to confiscate our engines and rising interest rates,” said Brian R. Hole, President. “We continue to believe that our programmatic offerings will be the difference for customers working to optimize capacity at a time when both new equipment production and maintenance are facing historic difficulties and delay.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (at or for the periods ended June 30, 2022, as compared to June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021):

  • Lease rent revenue increased by $4.3 million, or 13.2%, to $36.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $32.4 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in the number of engines placed on lease as supported by an increase in utilization compared to the prior year period.
  • Maintenance reserve revenue was $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 40.3% compared to $17.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. Long-term maintenance revenue, which is influenced by end of lease compensation and the realization of long-term maintenance reserves associated with engines coming off lease, increased to $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $14.8 million in the comparable prior period. Short-term maintenance reserve revenue, which is directly influenced by on lease engine flight hours and cycles, increased to $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.5 million in the comparable prior period.
  • Spare parts and equipment sales increased to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in spare parts sales was driven by improved industry wide demand compared to the prior year period.
  • Gain on sale of leased equipment was $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 reflecting the sale of eight engines. Gain on sale of financial assets, effectively the sale of leased equipment, was $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 reflecting the sale of four notes receivable. There were no sales of leased equipment or notes receivable in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The Company generated $11.0 million of pre-tax income in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $(1.9) million in the comparable quarter of 2021.
  • The book value of lease assets we own directly or through our joint ventures, inclusive of our notes receivable and investment in sales-type leases, was $2,352.4 million at June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, the Company also managed 351 engines, aircraft and related equipment on behalf of other parties.
  • The Company maintained $431.0 million of undrawn revolver capacity at June 30, 2022.
  • During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 101,435 shares of common stock for approximately $3.4 million at a weighted average price of $33.55 per share.
  • Diluted weighted average income (loss) per common share was $0.81 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $(0.12) in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $62.07 at June 30, 2022, compared to $59.23 at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, $1,957.6 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $83.3 million notes receivable, and $7.0 million investment in sales-type leases, represented 293 engines, twelve aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $1,991.4 million equipment held for operating lease portfolio and $115.5 million notes receivable, which represented 304 engines, twelve aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data) 

 Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
 2022 2021
 % Change 2022
 2021
 % Change
REVENUE           
Lease rent revenue$36,704 $32,431  13.2% $74,829  $63,951  17.0%
Maintenance reserve revenue 24,245  17,278  40.3%  39,079   37,090  5.4%
Spare parts and equipment sales 6,792  3,569  90.3%  13,422   8,135  65.0%
Gain on sale of leased equipment 498    N/A  2,796     N/A
Gain on sale of financial assets 3,116    N/A  3,116     N/A
Asset transition fee   6,256  (100.0)%     6,256  (100.0)%
Other revenue 6,720  6,938  (3.1)%  13,650   12,165  12.2%
Total revenue 78,075  66,472  17.5%  146,892   127,597  15.1%
            
EXPENSES           
Depreciation and amortization expense 21,612  23,340  (7.4)%  43,421   47,481  (8.6)%
Cost of spare parts and equipment sales 7,014  3,278  114.0%  11,876   7,087  67.6%
Write-down of equipment 78  2,246  (96.5)%  21,195   4,113  415.3%
General and administrative 20,427  19,499  4.8%  44,032   35,650  23.5%
Technical expense 3,436  2,296  49.7%  9,082   3,606  151.9%
Net finance costs:           
Interest expense 16,023  16,987  (5.7)%  32,906   32,006  2.8%
Total net finance costs 16,023  16,987  (5.7)%  32,906   32,006  2.8%
Total expenses 68,590  67,646  1.4%  162,512   129,943  25.1%
            
Income (loss) from operations 9,485  (1,174) (907.9)%  (15,620)  (2,346) 565.8%
Income (loss) from joint ventures 1,469  (685) (314.5)%  (1,147)  (1,204) (4.7)%
Income (loss) before income taxes 10,954  (1,859) (689.2)%  (16,767)  (3,550) 372.3%
Income tax expense (benefit) 5,046  (1,917) (363.2)%  (1,474)  (2,276) (35.2)%
Net income (loss) 5,908  58  10,086.2%  (15,293)  (1,274) 1,100.4%
Preferred stock dividends 811  811  —%  1,612   1,612  —%
Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs 21  21  —%  42   42  —%
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders$5,076 $(774) (755.8)% $(16,947) $(2,928) 478.8%
            
Basic weighted average income (loss) per common share$0.83 $(0.12)   $(2.81) $(0.48)  
Diluted weighted average income (loss) per common share$0.81 $(0.12)   $(2.81) $(0.48)  
            
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 6,129  6,218     6,040   6,107   
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 6,246  6,218     6,040   6,107   

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)

 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$12,858 $14,329
Restricted cash 60,982  81,312
Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation 1,957,638  1,991,368
Maintenance rights 22,511  22,511
Equipment held for sale 4,380  6,952
Receivables, net of allowances 40,472  39,623
Spare parts inventory 43,396  50,959
Investments 55,341  55,927
Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation 32,737  31,327
Intangible assets, net 1,158  1,188
Notes receivable 83,295  115,456
Investment in sales-type leases 7,025  
Other assets 74,590  51,975
Total assets$2,396,383 $2,462,927
    
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$26,183 $26,858
Deferred income taxes 127,400  124,332
Debt obligations 1,731,807  1,790,264
Maintenance reserves 56,811  65,976
Security deposits 18,037  19,349
Unearned revenue 11,404  10,458
Total liabilities 1,971,642  2,037,237
    
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 49,847  49,805
    
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock ($0.01 par value) 63  65
Paid-in capital in excess of par 14,562  15,401
Retained earnings 338,441  355,388
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 21,828  5,031
Total shareholders’ equity 374,894  375,885
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity$2,396,383 $2,462,927


 CONTACT:Scott B. Flaherty
 Chief Financial Officer
 (561) 349-9989