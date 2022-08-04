Global Corporate Wellness Market to Reach $81.71 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Wellness Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Corporate Wellness Market is projected to reach USD 81,715.37 million by 2027 from USD 42,138.66 million in 2021, at a CAGR 11.67% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

  • The Americas Corporate Wellness Market size was estimated at USD 15,556.54 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 17,168.40 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.29% to reach USD 29,565.99 million by 2027.
  • The Asia-Pacific Corporate Wellness Market size was estimated at USD 11,639.33 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 13,093.78 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.99% to reach USD 22,971.99 million by 2027.
  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market size was estimated at USD 14,942.79 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 16,718.21 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.79% to reach USD 29,177.38 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:


Service:

  • Fitness
  • Health Risk Assessment
  • Health Screening
  • Nutrition & Weight Management
  • Smoking Cessation
  • Stress Management

End-user:

  • Large Scale Organizations
  • Medium Scale Organizations
  • Small Scale Organizations

Category:

  • Fitness & Nutrition Consultants
  • Organizations/Employers
  • Psychological Therapists

Delivery Model:

  • Offsite
  • Onsite

Region

Company Usability Profiles:

