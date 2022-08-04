Global Corporate Wellness Market to Reach $81.71 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Wellness Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Corporate Wellness Market is projected to reach USD 81,715.37 million by 2027 from USD 42,138.66 million in 2021, at a CAGR 11.67% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The Americas Corporate Wellness Market size was estimated at USD 15,556.54 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 17,168.40 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.29% to reach USD 29,565.99 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Corporate Wellness Market size was estimated at USD 11,639.33 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 13,093.78 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.99% to reach USD 22,971.99 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market size was estimated at USD 14,942.79 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 16,718.21 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.79% to reach USD 29,177.38 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



Service:

Fitness

Health Risk Assessment

Health Screening

Nutrition & Weight Management

Smoking Cessation

Stress Management

End-user:

Large Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Small Scale Organizations

Category:

Fitness & Nutrition Consultants

Organizations/Employers

Psychological Therapists

Delivery Model:

Offsite

Onsite

Region

Company Usability Profiles:

Aduro, Inc.

Anthem, Inc.

Bupa Wellness Pty Ltd.

Central Corporate Wellness

Corporate Fitness Works, Inc.

Exos Corporation

Fitbit, Inc.

HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited

LifeWorks

Limeade

Marino Wellness

Medcan Clinic

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sharecare, Inc.

SOL Integrative Wellness Centre

TotalWellness

Truworth Wellness

Virgin Pulse, Inc.

Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC

WellRight

Wellsource, Inc.

WellSteps

Wellworks For You

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Corporate Wellness Market



5. Asia-Pacific Corporate Wellness Market



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Corporate Wellness Market



7. Company Usability Profiles



